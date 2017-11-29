

Donald Trump screwed up again with a failed stunt, and Lawrence O'Donnell made him pay for it. O'Donnell turned the table on the empty chairs stunt in Trump's attempt to disparage Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer. O'Donnell's analysis flipped the narrative. He showed what analytical journalism looks like in one well-designed segment.

Lawrence O'Donnell flipped the script on Donald Trump, the man who supposedly is one of the best controllers of the narrative. The stunt failed. O'Donnell turned the opening of his show into a clinic on how one should do journalism, fact-based analysis, and opinion.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer pulled out of a bipartisan meeting with President Trump, Paul Ryan, and Mitch McConnell because in an earlier tweet the infantile president preempted the get together with a lying tweet. It was clear he just wanted a photo-op.

Meeting with "Chuck and Nancy" today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don't see a deal

The president attempted to disparage the two Democrats with a stunt leaving two empty chairs for the photo-op/interview with reporters. And that is where Lawrence O'Donnell flipped the narrative on the president.

"The President of the United States held a photo-op today with the Speaker of the House and the Majority Leader of the United States Senate to declare that they, the three of them are incapable of governing," O'Donnell said. "McConnell is the leader of 52 Republican Senators, the Majority Leader of the United States Senate. Paul Ryan is the leader of 240 Republican members of the House of Representatives, the majority of the House of Representatives. And they held a meeting today to publicly declare that among the three of them, the President, the Senate Majority Leader, the Speaker of the House, they are incapable of convincing all of the members of their party in the Senate and the House to vote for anything."

O'Donnell got even more poignant.

"They sat in a room with two empty chairs saying we cannot possibly govern without the guidance of Nancy Pelosi who they wish was sitting in one of those empty chairs," O'Donnell said. "And they were saying they could not govern without the guidance of Chuck Schumer who they wish was sitting in the other empty chair. "

O'Donnell said it made sense since Pelosi has more governing experience than Ryan and McConnell combined.

Trump probably thought he had a winning narrative. Lawrence O'Donnell turned it completely around with the proper analysis. Now, why can't Democrats do this for themselves?