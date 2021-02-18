GOP Cancel Culture

A frequent refrain of conservatives these days is their manufactured outage over "liberal cancel culture". I wonder, as with many conservative talking points, how their blatant hypocrisy is so invisible to them. I suppose the lack of self reflection, which seems to be a hallmark of conservatism these days, probably helps, but given that "cancel culture" so abhorred among them it is astounding they can't see it when it occurs in their own ranks.

When Twitterites engage in cancel culture, it usually does so in the form of collectively expressing discontent with something they feel is wrong, a racist rant by some unknown subway rider that goes viral on social media for example. Someone like Amy Cooper, whose 15 minutes of internet infamy came after she was asked by a black man in a public park to put her dog on a leash and her response was to call the police and falsely claim that the man was threatening her. Sometimes they bring their mass criticism on famous individuals, like Gina Carano of the Mandelorian series, after she made severa offensive tweets which mocked the gender pronouns used by some and tweets that compared the persecution of conservatives to that of Jews being rounded up by Nazis for execution.

Twitterites often call for consequences. "I think this person should be fired" and sometimes, when the event is publicized enough, the the criticism is loud enough, the individual in question does suffer a repercussion. Carano was fired from the show. But even then, this does not infringe on anyone's right to free speech. Cooper and Carano, even after the consequences were leveled against them, can speak all they want. There is no guarantee of protection from any and all consequences of your speech. I'm pretty sure if you called a person of color by a racial slur while at work, and your boss overheard it, you would be fired. There are social consequences for speech, but cancelling is NOT the same as the government infringing on speech.

Unlike Twitterites who use social pressure to "correct" what they feel is abhorrent behavior of an individual, the conservative movement seeks to suppress entire groups of people AND seeks to employ the government (a true violation of free speech) in the form of legislative and political power in its pursuit.

Conservative hysteria would have you believe that the online mobs of cancel culture liberals (in a conspiracy with "big tech") pose the most imminent threat to free speech. Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlsen, Laura Ingraham and all the right wing talking heads in politics fear monger that the exercise of any conservative political free speech in the public square puts one in mortal danger that a Twitter "fatwa" would be issued to ruin your career and life. But the Twitter mobs they fear so much haven't ever proposed anything as radical as the 'cancel' of an entire genre of music.

But conservatives DID do just that. During the 80s, long before Twitter or even the internet, the rage of Jerry Fallwell's "moral majority" waged an all out war on rock music. A nationwide movement for labeling rock music as "dangerous" gained such steam that by February 1990 the LA Times ran an article posing the question of whether rock as an entire genre would become illegal. The article quoted Lee Ballinger, West Coast editor of Rock and Roll Confidential, an industry newsletter as such:

"As bad as things are going lately, I doubt if Prince will even be able to play his song '1999' by the time 1999 rolls around."

If you think that statement is ridiculous, or hyperbolic, it wasn't. The religious right, their lobbyists and the politicians they helped get into office made very real attempts to make music they deemed "sinful" "satanic" or "demonic" music less accessible with legislation, fines and yes, even jail.

As early as 1985 the Parents Music Resource Center, a powerful lobbying organization, was calling for labeling of music whose content was "unsuitable" for youngsters. By 1989 multiple bills had been introduced and several had passed.

As soon as the labeling statues were put into place, law enforcement started doing "sting" operations, fining stores for selling "obscene" materials to minors. Radio stations were aggressively fined for violating "decency" statutes. And artists were actually ARRESTED as noted by the LA Times article:

In Georgia, five nationally known artists--including R&B; star Bobby Brown and Kiss leader Gene Simmons--were arrested last year for "suggestive" performances. (Click Here )

And the GOP wants to cry about cancel culture and conservatives being censored? What about all of their cries for small government? They beat the drum of deregulation for toxic chemical companies and the fossil fuel industry but wanted to develop a whole body of regulation to help parent other people's children.

And even now in the very midst of their bellowing about cancel culture there has been a dramatic increase in the number of Republican dominated governmental bodies issuing censures on members of their own political party simply for exercising their own right to cast a vote of conscience.

I'm not a fan of Liz Cheney by any means, but the Republican party tried, quite literally, to "cancel" her. Ironically they had just finished criticizing Democrats for leftist cancel culture for voting to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene, a newly elected member of congress, from her committees over threats of violence to other members of congress.

