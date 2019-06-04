 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/4/19

True Populism VS Trumpulism

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 513220
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michele Goddard
- Advertisement -

Trump
Trump
(Image by IoSonoUnaFotoCamera)   Details   DMCA

It's been said many times in the media both by those who like Trump and those who hate him that he is a "populist". To those who hate him, this form or populism is said to be a dangerous form of collective manipulation that many have compared to the style that Hitler used, especially when whipping up his nationalistic base at rallies. Those who love Trump, see his "appeal to the people" as no different from the popularity among the democratic socialists for Bernie Sanders or Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

- Advertisement -

However, I think there is a serious distinction between the two and it came to me like an epiphany while watching Rob Kall's interview with George Hawley on the topic of the Alt-Right, which aired on September 18, 2017. (If you missed it I highly recommend it--https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/rob-kall-bottomup-radio-show/e/51522493.)

Being fairly new to OpEdNews, I have started to go back and watch Rob's podcasts and in this episode, Rob Asks Hawley a question (30:02) about why Trump is so careful of the manner in which he criticizes the Alt-Right/Neo Nazis who seem to back him and why he panders to them if they are in fact a small movement. Given their relatively small numbers, why would Trump be concerned about maintaining their support, especially considering how much criticism it would bring which could affect his larger plan/voting base (who already struggles to justify their support for a president who they say is not a racist).

Hawley said he wasn't sure what Trump's strategy was in doing this as it didn't really seem to make much political sense other than that Trump has bigger adversaries and wants to focus his energy in other areas like demonizing the press. Although that may be true, and I wouldn't disagree with that perspective, I have another theory to offer that might add to the picture.

- Advertisement -

Globally speaking there is a drive towards so called populist movements, many of them which are right-wing in nature, but some are social democratic or socialist in nature. Our political divisions here in the US parallel the political situation around the world. In many countries the right and the left have gone farther to the extremes and the "middle of the road" parties are shrinking.

In a May 27, 2019 article "European Election 2019: Results in maps and charts", BBC reports that the two biggest voting blocks in the European Parliament have lost seats. Far right and populist parties gained seats, while the far left lost seats to the center left and the center lost seats to the center left. Looking at the chart, which shows the difference in turnout since 2014, the countries which had less turnout than 2014 had a very minor change, decreasing to just slightly less than 2014 levels, but countries where there were huge differences from 2014 there were giant increases in voter participation. In several countries right-wing "populism" gained ground.

These right-wing movements seem to be organic in the sense that they are direct appeals to the emotions of the audience. Much in the same way Trump's rants about immigrants and the "Make America Great Again" appeal to look to a former time of glory for the state, sometimes couched in a racist, ethno majority nostalgia. The socialist movements seem to be a secondary surge in response to the increase in supposed right-wing populism.

Although Trump uses many tactics that bear some resemblance to Hitler's propaganda and his popularity among right-wing groups has furthered this comparison, it was only in the question posed by Rob that something occurred to me. A true populist movement comes about when the populace begins to have a common feeling, a cohesive mind-set brought about usually through shared suffering and empathy for each others in their group.

For example many of the right-wing movements in Europe currently have their origin and find their momentum in the flood of immigrants. Right-wing movements prey on a nativist tendency to fall victim to fear-mongering of "invaders" under these circumstances and a collective scapegoating is encouraged. In fact, Trump and Fox News both borrowed from the "crisis" in Europe. Many videos that appeared on my since-deleted facebook focused on "No-Go Zones" in Britain, whole towns run by Muslims implementing Sharia Law.

Playing on this one particular human tendency, is terribly powerful and if people construct an ideology around this and blame immigrants for everything, if all media joins in to repress all evidence to the contrary and a megaphone is given to people like Steve Bannon, the movement can take on a "populist" appearance..

- Advertisement -

But at the core of humanity if the movement is not organic it can't be maintained over time because it eventually is broken down by their own first-hand experiences.

When I think about true populist movements in history, I think of slavery. Slavery was an institution that made money for a particular elite group, a select minority who wanted to continue it. But the larger population saw it for what it was. They could look into the eyes of slaves and see them as fellow humans, children, mothers, fathers, grandfathers, grandmothers and as their empathy with slaves as fellow human beings began to rise up, the coalition of people who wanted to see an end to slavery was larger and more powerful than the minority who wanted to maintain it.

More notably, the abolitionists, in spite of not having the money and power of the pro-slavery group, were driven by a deep conviction of the cruelty and inhumanity of slavery. And eventually the elite knew they could not hold onto the system.

Another example night be in post WWI Germany when the German people were feeling, as a group, the disdain of the world and a horrible economy while at the same time being made to pay reparations for WWI. Many historians point to these conditions as breeding ground for Hitler's brand of populism.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Michele Goddard Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I was born in 1970 in Wheeling, WV and have lived here all my life. I come from mostly Irish Catholic coal miners and railroad workers. My original academic interest was in teaching foreign languages studying both French and Spanish in High (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hierarchy and Fascism - How the Ruling Few are Destroying Democracy

Rednecks with Short Memories - West Virginia, Birthplace of Democratic Socialism

The War of Words - Global Tribe and the Fall of Propaganda

Trump's Golden Parachute - Dissecting the Mueller Report

Speaking of Bernie's Money

Why We Need Bernie Sanders

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michele Goddard

Become a Fan
Author 513220

(Member since Mar 28, 2019), 4 fans, 9 articles, 72 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I hope in writing this it will get people to realize that Trump's weakness lies in his inauthentic appeals to emotion which pulls together people who are upset but who lack the true cohesive thought and collective empathy that a true populist movement has. This is a true advantage Bernie has over Trump. I didn't mention Biden in the article but Biden only appeals to a narrow group of voters and in my mind can not be defined in any way a populist. He has only gotten as far as he has due tona coddling press and massive corporate/banking support.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 4, 2019 at 3:02:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 