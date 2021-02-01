 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Biden Already Has "Unity", Republican Appeasement Can Only Undo It

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512932
Message Al Hirschfield
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

When looked at completely objectively, what increasingly is starting to appear to be a progressive agenda by the Biden Administration, is in fact, the unifying core of American politics.

In a 2017 piece by , posted on "Moyers On Democracy", he states:

The new silent majority is defined by the broad consensus that has emerged in the United States around progressive policies. This consensus isn't widely reported. In fact, it's obscured by the oft-repeated idea that the nation is deeply polarized, as if Americans are torn between support for conservative and progressive policies. They aren't. On the battlefield of ideology, conservatives have been routed.

This is true, virtually across the board. Progressive positions on all of the below issues are now accepted by a majority of Americans:
  • Health care reform
  • Unions
  • Campaign finance reform
  • Climate change and renewable energy
  • Reproductive rights
  • LGBT rights
  • Higher minimum wage
  • Legalized marijuana
  • F ree child care
  • Immigration
The progressive consensus cuts across economic and social issues and includes even traditional culture-war flashpoints. On most policy questions, polling shows that about three-fifths or more of the public prefers progressive positions.
Progressives Are the New Silent Majority

So, why does the country seem so "polarized"? A something-less-than-functioning Democracy seems to be playing a significant role in that:

White, elderly people vote at higher levels than any other demographic bloc, and they vote Republican, especially if they identify as Christian.

That advantage would make the GOP a competitive but distinctly minority party if the playing field were level. But the playing field isn't level. Increasingly, the GOP uses anti-democratic tools to tilt the field to its advantage. Those tools include radical gerrymandering of congressional districts, voter suppression in competitive states and flooding the political process with dark money from corporations and wealthy donors. These are in addition to the strong bias toward small, predominantly white Republican states built into the Senate and the Electoral College, and the use of pre-emption laws by state legislatures to block progressive policy in urban centers.

While the above issues have been pointed out on a regular basis over the years, they take on a distinctive urgency and critical importance in face of the current, well-intentioned, pleas for "unity".

Since the American people are already relatively unified around the core issues of the day, seeking to appease those interests which wish only to compromise or eliminate this consensus altogether, would only, in effect, end any real hope of establishing anything resembling a truly unified nation.

No view of how America should be, or should proceed, is ever going to be utterly unanimous. But, over time, simple decency and common sense is more likely, eventually, to win over the more marginal and even radicalized factions in this country, than cruel, selfish and punitive policies ever will.

The country is already as unified as it's going to be at the moment. And, thank goodness, that unity is based on the best of what this country has always stood for (if not always achieved).

So, perhaps we should just stop confusing "unification" with appeasement, and demonstrate the courage to act in the interest of our "Better Angels".

Day 20.06 _ Diversity and Unity
Day 20.06 _ Diversity and Unity
(Image by Frerieke from flickr)   Details   DMCA

(Article changed on February 1, 2021 at 19:57)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Al Hirschfield Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A rapidly aging boy from NJ, with a somewhat radical political bent, and stubbornly persistent anger issues...

The above photo is not of me but of an Indian holy man named Sathya Sai Baba. He is pictured here (in a photo taken in the (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Bill Gates Already Building Factories to Manufacture Covid-19 Vaccines

Chomsky Gives a Sobering Assessment of Sanders' Chances

Why Sanders Will Slaughter Trump

Why Tulsi Voted "Present"

Bernie's Cabinet

Even Trumps Come and Go

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 