When looked at completely objectively, what increasingly is starting to appear to be a progressive agenda by the Biden Administration, is in fact, the unifying core of American politics.

In a 2017 piece by THEO ANDERSON, posted on "Moyers On Democracy", he states:

The new silent majority is defined by the broad consensus that has emerged in the United States around progressive policies. This consensus isn't widely reported. In fact, it's obscured by the oft-repeated idea that the nation is deeply polarized, as if Americans are torn between support for conservative and progressive policies. They aren't. On the battlefield of ideology, conservatives have been routed.

Health care reform

Unions

Campaign finance reform

Climate change and renewable energy

Reproductive rights

LGBT rights

Higher minimum wage

Legalized marijuana

F ree child care

Immigration

The progressive consensus cuts across economic and social issues and includes even traditional culture-war flashpoints. On most policy questions, polling shows that about three-fifths or more of the public prefers progressive positions.

So, why does the country seem so "polarized"? A something-less-than-functioning Democracy seems to be playing a significant role in that:

White, elderly people vote at higher levels than any other demographic bloc, and they vote Republican, especially if they identify as Christian.

That advantage would make the GOP a competitive but distinctly minority party if the playing field were level. But the playing field isn't level. Increasingly, the GOP uses anti-democratic tools to tilt the field to its advantage. Those tools include radical gerrymandering of congressional districts, voter suppression in competitive states and flooding the political process with dark money from corporations and wealthy donors. These are in addition to the strong bias toward small, predominantly white Republican states built into the Senate and the Electoral College, and the use of pre-emption laws by state legislatures to block progressive policy in urban centers.

While the above issues have been pointed out on a regular basis over the years, they take on a distinctive urgency and critical importance in face of the current, well-intentioned, pleas for "unity".

Since the American people are already relatively unified around the core issues of the day, seeking to appease those interests which wish only to compromise or eliminate this consensus altogether, would only, in effect, end any real hope of establishing anything resembling a truly unified nation.

No view of how America should be, or should proceed, is ever going to be utterly unanimous. But, over time, simple decency and common sense is more likely, eventually, to win over the more marginal and even radicalized factions in this country, than cruel, selfish and punitive policies ever will.

The country is already as unified as it's going to be at the moment. And, thank goodness, that unity is based on the best of what this country has always stood for (if not always achieved).

So, perhaps we should just stop confusing "unification" with appeasement, and demonstrate the courage to act in the interest of our "Better Angels".

(Article changed on February 1, 2021 at 19:57)