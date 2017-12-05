Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Aspartame Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Just Another Small Part of Rumsfeld's Plague

By       Message Dr. Betty Martini       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 8816
- Advertisement -

Aspartame Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, a part of Rumsfeld's Plague

Here is the latest on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome from the Atlanta Journal Constitution and they still do not know its just a part of Rumsfeld's Plague.
11/30/2017 -"What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?"

From National Institute of Health -Trying to evaluate Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

 From Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group including fibromyalgia, both of which are big time aspartame problems: http://www.cfsnova.com/media-2003.html

 The new article on Chronic Fatigue in the Atlanta Journal Constitution above shows they are still wondering what it is. Even the NIH tried to study and evaluate it. The CFS support group discusses it and fibromyalgia, another horror of Aspartame Disease,

- Advertisement -
On June 17, 1995 the Atlanta Journal Constitution wrote the article: "The Enemy Within". It is over a page long and was trying to figure out where CFS came from,. It said: "At least 50,000 people have a CFS diagnosis, but the number of suffers is likely at least 2.5 million and could be much higher. " Under Diagnosis it said: "Many family physicians still know little about the condition that until a few years ago was derided as "yuppie flu." Routine lab tests rule out other conditions, such as lupus and Lyme disease, with similar symptoms but do not reveal whether a person has CFS.

Aspartame triggers lupus very commonly. Dr. James Bowen explained: "The ability of methyl alcohol/formaldehyde to create antigenicity, especially as combined in aspartame molecules is so great as to cause severe autoimmune reactions to the tissues deformed by formaldehyde polymerization, adduct formation. The immune system turns against the victim's tissues: Lupus." It even mimics Lyme Disease: Here is Dr. James Bowen's article:titled: Lyme Disease Is Sexually Transmitted -
Reactivated By Aspartame.

Aspartame triggers or precipitates many diseases with similar symptoms. Dr. H. J. Roberts declared it to be a disease and wrote the 1000 page medical text, "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic" www.amazon.com He knew the symptoms were predictable and there was a pattern.

- Advertisement -
In the 1995 article they are discussing Laura Hackenbrock's nightmare. It says: "Her doctors offer scant comfort. Though they expect her to live a normal lifespan, they can't say for sure what's wrong or if she'll ever be "normal" again. Researchers can't either. Not at meccas of research such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or any of the best medical schools in the world. And nobody can do much more than treat symptoms with experimental therapies conceded to be of marginal value." "That's frightening, because Hackenbrock's sickness, dubbed chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) has reached epidemic proportions."

Obviously the CDC knows aspartame destroys the immune system and causes chronic fatigue syndrome. After all, the CDC are the ones who covered up the investigation of aspartame by allowing a summary that contradicted the actual investigation of aspartame. On their page you only get to see the summary or cover-up. On our web site you can read the entire investigation:Then you can decide if problems like cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction, grand mal seizures, mood alteration, blindness and death are just mild symptoms of aspartame! In the documentary: "Sweet Misery: A Poisoned World", www.sweetremedyradio.com I hold up this investigation by the CDC so the world would know what they did.

The article is very interesting because it says ..."researchers once thought there was a connection between Epstein-Barr virus which causes mononucleosis and CFS." In 1987 The Chronic Epstein Barr Virus (CEBR) Association was founded by Marc Iverson and Alan Goldberg. In the late 80s the group changed its name to The CFIDS Association of America at the suggestion of immunologist Seymour Grufferman who suggested the name chronic fatigue immune dysfunction syndrome to reflect the immune abnormalities and lessen the emphasis on fatigue.

You may remember Chersuffered from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. She was just about to sign a new contract to continue to be the spokeswoman for Equal when I wrote her and told her aspartame triggers Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. She changed her mind and didn't sign the contract.

In the article "The Enemy Within" it says: "The illness began to rise from "flat-line level" in the late 1970s, skyrocketed through the mid-80s, peaked in 1987 and is still rising slowly." Aspartame was approved in 1981 through the political chicanery of Donald Rumsfeld." Interestingly, a neighbor who built the Augusta, Georgia NutraSweet factory said even though the FDA told them not to market it in 1975 they were doing it anyway, and it made him deathly ill. He said, "It's an actual poison". They revoked the petition for approval but G. D. Searle hired Don Rumsfeld to get it on the market and filed suit so the petition couldn't be signed. Then he said he was calling in his markers and was on President Reagan's transition team. Reagan wrote an executive order which prevented the petition being signed into law. He fired the FDA Commission, Jeri Goyan, who was going to sign it and appointed Dr. Arthur Hull Hayes to do the deadly deed of over-ruling the Board of Inquiry even though the decision had already been made.

Further in the article it says: "Technologies that allow scientists to look into living brains to determine blood flow have shown that most people with CFS have a discernable injury in a brain region known as the hypothalamus, Cheney says. The injury is caused by protein that normally fight viral infections. However, in people who develop CFS, the proteins inexplicably inflict damage to the hypothalamus, the region of the brain that controls stress levels."

- Advertisement -
I find that interesting because aspartame damages the hypothalamus, a reason it triggers male sexual dysfunction and ruins female response. Here is Dr. James Bowen's article on the subject

The article continues, "Maybe it's due to ozone depletion, or something in the food chain, something in it that made us change, either something new that got into the environment, or what was already in the environment began to affect us differently, like a virus," Cheney says. In this regard Cheney almost has it, something in the food chain like a deadly, deadly addictive excitoneurotoxic, carcinogenic, genetically engineered drug, adjuvant and teratogen, once listed with the pentagon in an inventory of prospective biochemical warfare weapons submitted to Congress. Thrust upon the public . society becomes the guinea pigs and lab rats. Read this article in the prestigious Ecologist, by Pat Thomas, titled, "What do Donald Rumsfeld, Bio-weaponry, Sick Mice and Diet Coke have in common?"

On March 27, 1996, a new article appeared in the Atlanta Journal Constitution: "Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Is Still a Mystery". They still hadn't figured it out and there is the blame of the CDC, rightfully so. This article by Anne Rochell says: ...then there was the illness that emerged in 1984 and didn't kill, but instead devastated the lives of its suffers by making them indescribably tired, achy and mentally fuzzy." .."Twelve years later, chronic fatigue syndrome remains essentially a medical mystery, even though it may afflict as many as 2 million Americans. It is dismissed by many physicians as a psychiatric problem, and derisively called "yuppie flu" by skeptics."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Betty Martini for over 20 years is the founder of the worldwide volunteer force, Mission Possible World Health International, which is committed to removing aspartame from our food supply. She has an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree for (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Aspartame Major Cause of Alzheimer's & Dementia - Hearsay: I Hear What You're Saying

Hawaii Ban Aspartame Bill Ends in Political Paralysis

Egregious Outrage: FDA Fights Rescinding Aspartame Approval...the Neurotoxic Carcinogenic Artificial Sweetener

Catastrophe! More FDA Lies about Advantame/Aspartame as "Harmless"!

Hospital Form To Make Sure You Aren't Given Aspartame As A Patient - Print This Out, Please

More Carcinogenic Lies from the FDA about Aspartame as Neurotoxin, Carcinogen, and Cause of Birth Defects

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Betty Martini

Become a Fan
Author 8816

(Member since Nov 25, 2007), 7 articles, 31 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I'm always happy to answer any questions. You will find more information on my web site, www.mpwhi.com

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2017 at 6:18:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 