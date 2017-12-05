Aspartame
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, a part of Rumsfeld's Plague
Here is the latest on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome from the Atlanta Journal Constitution and they still do not know its just a part of Rumsfeld's Plague.
11/30/2017 -"What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?"
From National Institute of Health -Trying to evaluate Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
From Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group including fibromyalgia, both of which are big time aspartame problems: http://www.cfsnova.com/media-2003.html
The new article on Chronic Fatigue in the Atlanta Journal Constitution above shows they are still wondering what it is. Even the NIH tried to study and evaluate it. The CFS support group discusses it and fibromyalgia, another horror of Aspartame Disease,
Aspartame triggers lupus very commonly. Dr. James Bowen explained: "The ability of methyl alcohol/formaldehyde to create antigenicity, especially as combined in aspartame molecules is so great as to cause severe autoimmune reactions to the tissues deformed by formaldehyde polymerization, adduct formation. The immune system turns against the victim's tissues: Lupus." It even mimics Lyme Disease: Here is Dr. James Bowen's article:titled: Lyme Disease Is Sexually Transmitted -
Reactivated By Aspartame.
Aspartame triggers or precipitates many diseases with similar symptoms. Dr. H. J. Roberts declared it to be a disease and wrote the 1000 page medical text, "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic" www.amazon.com He knew the symptoms were predictable and there was a pattern.
Obviously the CDC knows aspartame destroys the immune system and causes chronic fatigue syndrome. After all, the CDC are the ones who covered up the investigation of aspartame by allowing a summary that contradicted the actual investigation of aspartame. On their page you only get to see the summary or cover-up. On our web site you can read the entire investigation:Then you can decide if problems like cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction, grand mal seizures, mood alteration, blindness and death are just mild symptoms of aspartame! In the documentary: "Sweet Misery: A Poisoned World", www.sweetremedyradio.com I hold up this investigation by the CDC so the world would know what they did.
The article is very interesting because it says ..."researchers once thought there was a connection between Epstein-Barr virus which causes mononucleosis and CFS." In 1987 The Chronic Epstein Barr Virus (CEBR) Association was founded by Marc Iverson and Alan Goldberg. In the late 80s the group changed its name to The CFIDS Association of America at the suggestion of immunologist Seymour Grufferman who suggested the name chronic fatigue immune dysfunction syndrome to reflect the immune abnormalities and lessen the emphasis on fatigue.
In the article "The Enemy Within" it says: "The illness began to rise from "flat-line level" in the late 1970s, skyrocketed through the mid-80s, peaked in 1987 and is still rising slowly." Aspartame was approved in 1981 through the political chicanery of Donald Rumsfeld." Interestingly, a neighbor who built the Augusta, Georgia NutraSweet factory said even though the FDA told them not to market it in 1975 they were doing it anyway, and it made him deathly ill. He said, "It's an actual poison". They revoked the petition for approval but G. D. Searle hired Don Rumsfeld to get it on the market and filed suit so the petition couldn't be signed. Then he said he was calling in his markers and was on President Reagan's transition team. Reagan wrote an executive order which prevented the petition being signed into law. He fired the FDA Commission, Jeri Goyan, who was going to sign it and appointed Dr. Arthur Hull Hayes to do the deadly deed of over-ruling the Board of Inquiry even though the decision had already been made.
Further in the article it says: "Technologies that allow scientists to look into living brains to determine blood flow have shown that most people with CFS have a discernable injury in a brain region known as the hypothalamus, Cheney says. The injury is caused by protein that normally fight viral infections. However, in people who develop CFS, the proteins inexplicably inflict damage to the hypothalamus, the region of the brain that controls stress levels."
The article continues, "Maybe it's due to ozone depletion, or something in the food chain, something in it that made us change, either something new that got into the environment, or what was already in the environment began to affect us differently, like a virus," Cheney says. In this regard Cheney almost has it, something in the food chain like a deadly, deadly addictive excitoneurotoxic, carcinogenic, genetically engineered drug, adjuvant and teratogen, once listed with the pentagon in an inventory of prospective biochemical warfare weapons submitted to Congress. Thrust upon the public . society becomes the guinea pigs and lab rats. Read this article in the prestigious Ecologist, by Pat Thomas, titled, "What do Donald Rumsfeld, Bio-weaponry, Sick Mice and Diet Coke have in common?"
On March 27, 1996, a new article appeared in the Atlanta Journal Constitution: "Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Is Still a Mystery". They still hadn't figured it out and there is the blame of the CDC, rightfully so. This article by Anne Rochell says: ...then there was the illness that emerged in 1984 and didn't kill, but instead devastated the lives of its suffers by making them indescribably tired, achy and mentally fuzzy." .."Twelve years later, chronic fatigue syndrome remains essentially a medical mystery, even though it may afflict as many as 2 million Americans. It is dismissed by many physicians as a psychiatric problem, and derisively called "yuppie flu" by skeptics."