- Advertisement -



Movement signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease | NCLEX-RN | Khan Academy Visit us (khanacademy.org/sc ience/healthcare-and-medicine) for health and medicine content or (khanacademy.org/te st-prep/mcat) for MCAT related content. These videos do...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: khanacademymedicine) Permission Details DMCA



Referring to a recent article in the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper:

http://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/health_and_science/legislature-calls-on-unm-to-consider-center-for-movement-disorders/article_2027c45c-627f-57a5-87f4-28f3b30b3a26.html



New Mexico's legislature has very recently been discussing the need for a Movement Center focused on how to treat Parkinson's disease, given that there are only a few physicians in that state able to treat this illness. I concur that this is needed, but instead of merely only throwing more money at the treatment, you need to deal with the causes. There is a terrible lack of information among physicians and the public at about Parkinson problems. In 1985, US Senator Howard Metzenbaum wrote a bill to require independent studies of problems that begin with aspartame's approval, including the effect on the brain chemistry, what aspartame does to the fetus, seizures, behavioral problems and interaction with drugs including MONAMINE OXIDASE INHIBITORS, ALPHA-METHYL-DOPA AND L-DIHYDROPHENYLALANINE.

- Advertisement -

Aspartame was acting as a drug and interacting with L-dopa. Worse, Parkinson's drugs like Parcopa and its generic contain aspartame: http://www.rxlist.com/drug-interactions/carbidopa-levodopa-entacapone-oral-and-cholestyramine-aspartame-oral-interaction.htm So many notified Schwarz Pharma: (http://www.wnho.net/schwarz_pharma_letter.htm) but they refused to remove aspartame despite their full knowledge of the deadly interaction and indisputable facts sent.



Both parents of Dr. Russell Blaylock (neurosurgeon and author of Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills) both died of Parkinson's and he has a great interest in the disease. On this book's back cover, Blaylock defines excitotoxin:



From Dr. James Bowen's Lou Gehrig's disease article:



Dr. Blaylock quotes Dr. John Olney pointing out the irony of a food industry practice:



- Advertisement -





Dr. Blaylock discusses research on ALS in l987 by Doctors Andreas Plaitakis and James T. Caroscio:



Writing about the prevention of ALS:



Dr. Blaylock's book states that glutamate, amphetamines and other excitotoxins may produce Parkinson's by overexciting the cortical glutamate cells that connect to the nigrostriatal neurons lying deep in the brain. This is true of aspartame as well. "It is like lightning hitting the power line outside your house and burning up all of the appliances connected to that line. The powerline represents the cortical glutamate neurons and the appliances, the nigrostriatal system.



Dr. Blaylock points out that: 1. Parkinson's disease is a disorder whose cause appears from substantial evidence, to be related to excitotoxicity. These toxins destroy the cells in the brain central to this disease. 2. Excitotoxins cause these brain cells to generate enormous amounts of free radicals. This is true of MSG and aspartic acid (aspartame). 3. There is substantial circumstantial evidence that dietary excitotoxins, including aspartame, can aggravate these destructive changes in the Parkinson's brain. 4. The additional toxins - DKP, aspartate, methanol, formaldehyde and formic acid - add to this injury. 5. Recent evidence demonstrates that aspartame products, formaldehyde - accumulates within cells and damages proteins and DNA.





Dr. James Bowen has noted that many NutraSweet victims report Parkinsonian symptoms.



The bottom line is that for 40 years aspartame has been on the market poisoning the public and interacting with drugs. The medical text, "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic" by the late Dr. H.J. Roberts, world renown aspartame expert, is 1000 pages of symptoms, diseases and drug interactions all triggered or precipitated by aspartame.



Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino carried a bill to ban aspartame in New Mexico. I testified along with Pediatrician Kenneth Stoller before Senate and House Committees. Five out of seven in the Senate Public Affairs Committee were ostentatiously sipping on their Diet Cokes; Dr. Stoller told them, "I don't think we will get anywhere with all of you drinking Diet Coke, but please have mercy on the children."

I visited with former New Mexico Attorney General Gary King, asking that something be done to protect New Mexico's children. He told me if I could show him that since the approval of aspartame autism has increased, he would intervene. Dr. Stoller had already done the research and sent it to the Attorney General but nothing was done. Later it was found out that the teratology studies (on birth defects) had been sealed from the public. It took me 8 years to find them and they showed neural tube defects, spina bifida and cleft palate for starters. Dr. Woodrow Monte then wrote the book, "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills". Here is the last chapter on aspartame and autism: http://www.rense.com/general96/asparautism.html



Dr. James Bowen has Lou Gehrig's resulting from his own aspartame poisoning wrote Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, and enclosed his letter to the FDA about mass poisoning of the public. http://www.wnho.net/letter_to_senator_goyp_concerning_aspartame.htm



While I was in New Mexico to testify to the legislature, there were lobbyists, attorneys and front groups. The power of the aspartame industry was everywhere.



In 2009 the FDA admitted to President Obama that they were broken. They are run by Big Pharma.

- Advertisement -

As an example of industry power Dr. Blaylock wrote in his book:

"Are the representatives of the glutamate industry aware of this basic scientific fact? It is hard to believe otherwise, especially in the face of the fact that one of their own representatives presented evidence before a public hearing at a meeting of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology in which tables were presented showing that aspartame produces the same types and incidences of reactions as MSG."

"Did these scientists disclose in their scientific papers the fact that the placebos also contained a known excitotoxin? The answer is an emphatic "no", and I have reviewed dozens of these studies. In fact, I was not aware of this deception until I received the proof from Dr. Samuels. In many cases the powder used to mix the placebos was supplied by the International Glutamate Technical Committee (IGTC). It is interesting to note that the Ajinomoto company, the chief manufacturer of MSG and the raw materials of aspartame, is an active member of the IGTC."

"This company funds extensive research programs and provides funds to major universities for research on the safety of MSG. In my personal opinion, I have to believe that both the company representatives, and certainly the scientists doing the research, must know that such studies are dishonest at the very least."

http://www.lightenyourtoxicload.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Dr-Walton-survey-of-aspartame-studies.pdf

To me, this was horrifying to hear ill-informed corporate lobbyists try to disprove the research, parroting what their corporate masters told them to say. It was like walking into a pool of very ignorant and very dangerous Piranhas. Two out of three of the most vicious and vociferous pro-aspartame lobbyists ended up in prison for other reasons having to do with a fraudulent voter education film project and their embezzling from that project. One actually died in prison.



Aspartame is very hard to avoid. The broken FDA just approved another aspartame drug, Advantame, as an additive. One doctor told me aspartame is in all gastrointestinal generics and it triggers gastrointestinal disease. It was given to me without my knowledge and interacted with the pain medication. I immediately was covered in urticaria or hives and stopped breathing on three occasions before I found out. The opioids epidemic is all over the news. Maybe there is some overuse but a lot of deaths can be caused by the violent interaction of aspartame and opioids.



In the halls of hospitals today you see "falling signs". #2 on the FDA list of 92 symptoms is loss of balance.

http://www.mpwhi.com/92_aspartame_symptoms.pdf

Next Page 1 | 2