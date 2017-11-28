Diet Coke
ASPARTAME STUDY USING THE CONSUMER PUBLIC AS LAB RATS AND GUINEA PIGS
Aspartame was never proven safe yet achieved market status that resulted from the political chicanery of Don Rumsfeld, after the FDA tried first to have G. D. Searle indicted for fraud ( with later both US prosecutors going to work for the defense team). They then revoked Searle's petition for approval. Since the Board of Inquiry in making their decision to revoke the petition for approval said it could not be proven safe and caused brain tumors, the realm for further "study" then became the consumer public itself.
Searle hired Rumsfeld to get it marketed. They filed suit to prevent the revoked petition being signed into law. Then, because he was part of President Reagan transition team, Rumsfeld was able to orchestrate the ghastly scenario of what had to be done to FORCE approval.
He knew it would take 30 days to get a new Commissioner installed, so Reagan wrote an executive order making the FDA powerless to sign the revoked petition into law. Then he appointed one of Rumsfeld's friends from the defense department to over-rule the Board of Inquiry, Dr. Arthur Hull Hayes. He did this by adding another person to the Board of Inquiry resulting in a tie which only he could break.
The Board of Inquiry had already convened and the decision had already been made but this is how underhanded industry makes their own laws, and the FDA is well known for serving above the law. This is how you change a decision after the decision has already been made.
This modus operandi of power is why the public is not protected. As an example, Dr. Woodrow Monte tried to have a hearing on aspartame. He lived in Arizona at the time. Flacks and lobbyists came there to stop the hearing but finally he persevered and got his hearing. Industry used the same underhanded way to stop it. A bill had already been passed on toxic waste. They removed the guts and wrote in how to deregulate artificial sweeteners. The hearing was squelched. Nobody voted to have this done, the bill had already been passed for another subject.
must always be on the record, but immediately in this case, the executive order was expunged or "scrubbed" from existence. It is mentioned in Dr. Goyan's wife's letter. When Arthur Hull Hayes left FDA, he went to work for the PR agency of the manufacturer, Burson Marsteller, at $1000.00 a day on a ten year contract. What a reward for getting a poison approved! One article said he only spent about 15 days with this company. Rumsfeld got his reward when the company was sold to Monsanto. He got $12 million.
SYMPTOMS IN ORIGINAL STUDIES NOW THRUSTED ONTO THE CONSUMER PUBLIC:
Most informants have given me their name, like Norma Vera, who translated studies for G. D. Searle studies which took place in six different nations. She told me they used people from poor villages so they wouldn't be missed if they died, and they administered a lot of aspartame. She became aware that aspartame caused brain tumors and seizures, damaging the brain so much it was resembled turning them into mush. The pregnant woman hemorrhaged, lost her baby and disappeared.
She reported it hardened the synovial fluids. which accounted for the rapid spike in a brand new disease called fibromyalgia.
Then Big Pharma decided to accept it as a disease when they found out they could make more drugs and more money on this aspartame ailment. According to the University of Florida in a study, when aspartame was omitted no more fibromyalgia. The famed internist, Dr. H.J. Roberts called it a "junk bucket" disease. The pain is excruciating.
Dave Rietz, who set up DORway, went to 12 physicians and 11 simply called it joint pain and one called it fibromyalgia. No physician could help him. The pain was so severe that he built on a room for a Jacuzzi because he observed that the pain was less when he was in hot water. Reading the FDA list of 92 symptoms
[ http://www.wnho.net/fda_92_symptoms_on_aspartame.htm ], he saw joint pain and then subsequently abstained. Then the pain was dissipated. He said he set up DORway to discovery to give back to the Internet what the Internet gave back to him, namely his life. However, in the end he died of aspartame prostate cancer. DORway was hacked so now the entire contents are on my web site, www.mpwhi.com but it takes awhile to open because he has over 1000 pages.
This became a pivotal study used in the approval process. Now the study continuing on the public showed victims suffering from seizures. After Dr. Richard Wurtman from MIT had collected 80 aspartame seizure cases, he stated they were enough to have aspartame removed from the market.