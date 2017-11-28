

Diet Coke

He knew it would take 30 days to get a new Commissioner installed, so Reagan wrote an executive order making the FDA powerless to sign the revoked petition into law. Then he appointed one of Rumsfeld's friends from the defense department to over-rule the Board of Inquiry, Dr. Arthur Hull Hayes. He did this by adding another person to the Board of Inquiry resulting in a tie which only he could break.



The Board of Inquiry had already convened and the decision had already been made but this is how underhanded industry makes their own laws, and the FDA is well known for serving above the law. This is how you change a decision after the decision has already been made.

This modus operandi of power is why the public is not protected. As an example, Dr. Woodrow Monte tried to have a hearing on aspartame. He lived in Arizona at the time. Flacks and lobbyists came there to stop the hearing but finally he persevered and got his hearing. Industry used the same underhanded way to stop it. A bill had already been passed on toxic waste. They removed the guts and wrote in how to deregulate artificial sweeteners. The hearing was squelched. Nobody voted to have this done, the bill had already been passed for another subject.





