Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Aspartame Major Cause of Alzheimer's & Dementia - Hearsay: I Hear What You're Saying

By       Message Dr. Betty Martini       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Supported 3   Well Said 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 8816

From flickr.com: Diet Coke {MID-200608}
Diet Coke
(Image by JeepersMedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
I've been taking the case histories from those who are sick and dying from aspartame for 28 years in January. Throughout the years, many informants have come forward.

ASPARTAME STUDY USING THE CONSUMER PUBLIC AS LAB RATS AND GUINEA PIGS

Aspartame was never proven safe yet achieved market status that resulted from the political chicanery of Don Rumsfeld, after the FDA tried first to have G. D. Searle indicted for fraud ( with later both US prosecutors going to work for the defense team). They then revoked Searle's petition for approval. Since the Board of Inquiry in making their decision to revoke the petition for approval said it could not be proven safe and caused brain tumors, the realm for further "study" then became the consumer public itself.

Searle hired Rumsfeld to get it marketed. They filed suit to prevent the revoked petition being signed into law. Then, because he was part of President Reagan transition team, Rumsfeld was able to orchestrate the ghastly scenario of what had to be done to FORCE approval.

- Advertisement -
After Reagan was elected, he had FDA Commissioner Jeri Goyan fired in the middle of the night, according to Goyan's wife. She said the call came in about 3:00 AM and sent me a letter with the details.

He knew it would take 30 days to get a new Commissioner installed, so Reagan wrote an executive order making the FDA powerless to sign the revoked petition into law. Then he appointed one of Rumsfeld's friends from the defense department to over-rule the Board of Inquiry, Dr. Arthur Hull Hayes. He did this by adding another person to the Board of Inquiry resulting in a tie which only he could break.

The Board of Inquiry had already convened and the decision had already been made but this is how underhanded industry makes their own laws, and the FDA is well known for serving above the law. This is how you change a decision after the decision has already been made.

This modus operandi of power is why the public is not protected. As an example, Dr. Woodrow Monte tried to have a hearing on aspartame. He lived in Arizona at the time. Flacks and lobbyists came there to stop the hearing but finally he persevered and got his hearing. Industry used the same underhanded way to stop it. A bill had already been passed on toxic waste. They removed the guts and wrote in how to deregulate artificial sweeteners. The hearing was squelched. Nobody voted to have this done, the bill had already been passed for another subject.

- Advertisement -
So back to Rumsfeld, he was then in control. By law, the executive orders of a President
must always be on the record, but immediately in this case, the executive order was expunged or "scrubbed" from existence. It is mentioned in Dr. Goyan's wife's letter. When Arthur Hull Hayes left FDA, he went to work for the PR agency of the manufacturer, Burson Marsteller, at $1000.00 a day on a ten year contract. What a reward for getting a poison approved! One article said he only spent about 15 days with this company. Rumsfeld got his reward when the company was sold to Monsanto. He got $12 million.

SYMPTOMS IN ORIGINAL STUDIES NOW THRUSTED ONTO THE CONSUMER PUBLIC:

Most informants have given me their name, like Norma Vera, who translated studies for G. D. Searle studies which took place in six different nations. She told me they used people from poor villages so they wouldn't be missed if they died, and they administered a lot of aspartame. She became aware that aspartame caused brain tumors and seizures, damaging the brain so much it was resembled turning them into mush. The pregnant woman hemorrhaged, lost her baby and disappeared.

She reported it hardened the synovial fluids. which accounted for the rapid spike in a brand new disease called fibromyalgia.

Then Big Pharma decided to accept it as a disease when they found out they could make more drugs and more money on this aspartame ailment. According to the University of Florida in a study, when aspartame was omitted no more fibromyalgia. The famed internist, Dr. H.J. Roberts called it a "junk bucket" disease. The pain is excruciating.

Dave Rietz, who set up DORway, went to 12 physicians and 11 simply called it joint pain and one called it fibromyalgia. No physician could help him. The pain was so severe that he built on a room for a Jacuzzi because he observed that the pain was less when he was in hot water. Reading the FDA list of 92 symptoms
[ http://www.wnho.net/fda_92_symptoms_on_aspartame.htm ], he saw joint pain and then subsequently abstained. Then the pain was dissipated. He said he set up DORway to discovery to give back to the Internet what the Internet gave back to him, namely his life. However, in the end he died of aspartame prostate cancer. DORway was hacked so now the entire contents are on my web site, www.mpwhi.com but it takes awhile to open because he has over 1000 pages.

- Advertisement -
So with the study continuing using the consumer public as guinea pigs, what happened next? The public began suffering from the same problems seen in the original studies. A 52 week oral toxicity study on 7 infant monkeys showed 5 had grand mal seizures and 1 died.

This became a pivotal study used in the approval process. Now the study continuing on the public showed victims suffering from seizures. After Dr. Richard Wurtman from MIT had collected 80 aspartame seizure cases, he stated they were enough to have aspartame removed from the market.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Supported 3   Well Said 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Betty Martini for over 20 years is the founder of the worldwide volunteer force, Mission Possible World Health International, which is committed to removing aspartame from our food supply. She has an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree for (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hawaii Ban Aspartame Bill Ends in Political Paralysis

Egregious Outrage: FDA Fights Rescinding Aspartame Approval...the Neurotoxic Carcinogenic Artificial Sweetener

Catastrophe! More FDA Lies about Advantame/Aspartame as "Harmless"!

Hospital Form To Make Sure You Aren't Given Aspartame As A Patient - Print This Out, Please

More Carcinogenic Lies from the FDA about Aspartame as Neurotoxin, Carcinogen, and Cause of Birth Defects

Smithsonian Magazine Busted over Fake Aspartame News

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Betty Martini

Become a Fan
Author 8816

(Member since Nov 25, 2007), 7 articles, 25 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I'm happy to answer any questions that any of the readers might have. You will find more information and even government documents on www.mpwhi.com

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 at 6:44:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 252 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1949 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content


The truth about Aspartame by Dr. Russell Blaylock
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Russell Blaylock M.D) Permission Details DMCA

By Russell Blaylock, M.D. Neurosurgery.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 at 6:58:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 