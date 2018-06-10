- Advertisement -



Breaking News - Artificial sweeteners still cause diabetes and obesity Diets drinks may not be healthier, new research suggests. Artificial sweeteners, such as the controversial aspartame, are still linked to obesity and diabetes.

A diabetic epidemic has exploded. To make matters worse, trade organizations funded by the manufacturer of aspartame like the American Diabetes Association and American Dietetics Association push this addictive, excitoneurotoxic, carcinogenic, genetically engineered drug, adjuvant and teratogen on diabetics. Yet not only can aspartame precipitate diabetes but it simulates and aggravates diabetic retinopathy and neuropathy, destroys the optic nerve from the methanol, causes diabetics to go into convulsions and even interacts with insulin. The methanol makes them lose limbs. Aspartame damages the mitochondria and interacts with drugs and vaccines.

Dr. Woodrow Monte in "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills" said on page 10, "Recently, during a study of over six thousand individuals performed in six widely dispersed clinics in the United States, it was revealed that the consumption of at least one 12-ounce can of diet soda a day for four years was associated with a statistically significant sixty-seven percent increased risk of type II diabetes."

OBESITY EPIDEMIC: Another epidemic that has soared throughout the world is obesity right along with diabetes, because of aspartame. The pop companies knew this would happen and the National Soft Drink Association, now American Beverage, protested to the FDA in a 33-page report that was added to the congressional record on May 7, 1985. Using an affidavit by Dr. Richard Wurtman it said: "Aspartame has been demonstrated to inhibit the carbohydrate-induced synthesis of the neurotransmitter serotonin. Serotonin blunts the sensation of craving carbohydrates and thus is part of the body's feedback system that helps limit consumption of carbohydrate to appropriate levels. Its inhibition by aspartame could lead to the anomalous result of a diet product causing increased consumption of carbohydrates." The congressional record is on my web site, www.mpwhi.com. Among their objections they were telling the FDA they didn't want to use aspartame because it would make people fat.

Dr. Wurtman had serious concerns including increased brain levels of phenylalanine and tyrosine likely to affect the synthesis of certain neurotransmitters - substances vital to the regulation of brain function - and that changes in the levels of neurotransmitters could in turn cause adverse physiological effects (by, for example, modifying the function of the autonomic nervous system) and/or behavioral effects. Written years ago that is what has happened as aspartame is a psycho drug and triggers psychiatric and behavioral problems and interacts with all antidepressants according to Dr. Roberts. Ralph Walton, M.D., psychiatrist, did a study on aspartame but the reactions were so severe the institution stopped the study: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0006322393902518

Diabetic specialist H. J. Roberts, M.D., said on page 389 of "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic": "A gain of considerable weight, as much as 80 to 100 pounds, occurred in 40 aspartame reactors. This term 'paradoxical' conveys their initial intent to lose or 'control' weight. The increase occurred with various aspartame products. Case IX-B-10 gained 60 pounds on a franchised diet plan containing aspartame. Abstinence from aspartame generally affects a significant loss of undesired weight."

Dr. Roberts wrote on page 392:

* Two-thirds of adults in the United States are on diets to lose or control weight (Serdula 1999).

* Most overweight patients seen in consultation by the author consume considerable aspartame.

* Aspartame products have played a major role in our fat-enabling culture, with emphasis on the "snack well syndrome" using low-calorie foods and sodas.

* The American Cancer Society (1986) found that persons using artificial sweeteners gain more weight than those who avoid them.

A study by Massachusetts General Hospital showed when aspartame is ingested it releases phenylalanine, which disrupts a gut enzyme called intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) that had previously been shown to prevent obesity, diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Researchers found that this process prevents weight loss and can even cause weight gain.

In a 2013 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Dr. Richard Hodin and colleagues also found that feeding IAP to mice kept on a high-fat diet could prevent the development of metabolic syndrome and reduce symptoms in animals that already had the condition. Obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes are epidemic because of aspartame and have been proven on independent scientific peer-reviewed studies.

As the aspartame-obesity epidemic soared as expected by the admission of the soda companies themselves, officials said they had to get rid of sugar. Then came the sugar tax and manufacturers started doing the unthinkable, replacing sugar with aspartame, the very toxin that no doubt caused these two epidemics of diabetes and obesity.

Almost every day you read articles from manufacturers admitting this replacement. From an article today from the Trade Chronicle discussing the diabetic food market it states: "The first Initiative taken by manufacturers is that they have started using artificial sweeteners such as Aspartame, Acesulfame K, and Neotame instead of sugar." In a discussion with Dr. Jeffrey Bada years ago he said Neotame is just the aspartame formula scrambled. Today it's unlabeled. Acesulfame K caused cancer and leukemia in original studies just like aspartame does. Sucralose (brand name Splenda) is particularly bad for diabetics. Researchers found that diabetic patients using sucralose showed a statistically significant increase in glycosylated hemoglobin, a marker that is used to assess glycemic control in diabetic patients.

