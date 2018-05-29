- Advertisement -



Diet Coke - The new smoking: Defilement of the body by formaldehyde from aspartame

http://www.bluntmoms.com/diet-coke-new-smoking/ Smoking compared to Diet Coke, now called "The New Smoking."

From Dr. Woodrow Monte, in his book, While Science Sleep:, a Sweetener Kills

"In the absence of ethanol, dietary methanol easily penetrates the blood brain barrier and passes into the intima and media of the veins and arteries of the brain, where it is transformed by ADH into formaldehyde. Formaldehyde diffuses into nearby nerve cell axons and penetrates until it locates tau protein, which is modified and polymerized to produce plaque. Once the plaque breaks through the cell membrane and myelin layers of the axon it is exposed to the brain's macrophages, which become activated, leading to the inflammation of Alzheimer's." Dr. Monte said: "How can formaldehyde produce such large plague configurations that they break through cell membranes and myelin sheaths surrounding the axon? Under suitable conditions the molecules of many compounds can be linked together into giant molecules by methylene bridges when subject to the action of formaldehyde."

The Trocho study proved once and for all the formaldehyde converted from the methyl alcohol in aspartame embalms living tissue and damages DNA. http://www.mpwhi.com/aspartame_and_preembalming.htm

After reading this study it appears rather than aspartame being hydrolyzed in the intestines, it is released to be absorbed in the cells. Anyone repeating this study surely would come to the same conclusion. The study is so condemning against this chemical poison that the aspartame industry attempted to assassinate the character of Dr. M. Alemany who conducted the study. Please read his letter about all of this: http://www.mpwhi.com/hhc-malemany.pdf

This was sent to the Chairman of the House Committee on Health, when there was an attempt to ban aspartame in Hawaii. Please note he says he is sorry that the health of so many people depends on a product that is harmful and should never have been approved for human consumption.

In reality the FDA never intended for it to be marketed after they set up a task force and realized how harmful it was. First they tried to indict the manufacturer for fraud, and then an FDA internal Board of Inquiry revoked the petition for approval. For further information on how it got on the market through the political chicanery of Don Rumsfeld see the documentary "Sweet Misery: A Poisoned World":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A

You will see and hear the aspartame experts discuss the toxicity, as well as the victims telling their heart wrenching stories.

Aspartame structurally is centered by a methyl ester molecule, which immediately becomes free methyl alcohol and converts to formaldehyde.

In Dr. Woodrow Monte's book, "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills," he discusses how the formaldehyde turns the tissues to plastic. www.whilesciencesleeps.com

Aspartame has continually produced cases of methanol poisoning. Here is one of the deaths of an aspartame victim from methanol poisoning:

http://www.rense.com/general74/deatjb.htm

Dr. Monte also wrote the peer reviewed journal article, "Aspartame: Methanol and the Public Health" - http://www.mpwhi.com/aspartame_methanol_and_public_health.p"

