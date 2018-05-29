Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 6 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (7 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Important Alzheimer's Disease Cause: The Biochemical Mechanisms of Aspartame and Methanol

By       Message Dr. Betty Martini       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   News 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 5/29/18

Author 8816
- Advertisement -


Alzheimer's Stops Here. The link between the consumption of aspartame and the epidemic of Alzheimer's over the last 30 years. Helps explain why Alzheimer's has increased over 100X ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Woodrow Monte)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Diet Coke - The new smoking: Defilement of the body by formaldehyde from aspartame

http://www.bluntmoms.com/diet-coke-new-smoking/ Smoking compared to Diet Coke, now called "The New Smoking."

- Advertisement -

From Dr. Woodrow Monte, in his book, While Science Sleep:, a Sweetener Kills

"In the absence of ethanol, dietary methanol easily penetrates the blood brain barrier and passes into the intima and media of the veins and arteries of the brain, where it is transformed by ADH into formaldehyde. Formaldehyde diffuses into nearby nerve cell axons and penetrates until it locates tau protein, which is modified and polymerized to produce plaque. Once the plaque breaks through the cell membrane and myelin layers of the axon it is exposed to the brain's macrophages, which become activated, leading to the inflammation of Alzheimer's."

Dr. Monte said: "How can formaldehyde produce such large plague configurations that they break through cell membranes and myelin sheaths surrounding the axon? Under suitable conditions the molecules of many compounds can be linked together into giant molecules by methylene bridges when subject to the action of formaldehyde."

The Trocho study proved once and for all the formaldehyde converted from the methyl alcohol in aspartame embalms living tissue and damages DNA. http://www.mpwhi.com/aspartame_and_preembalming.htm

- Advertisement -

After reading this study it appears rather than aspartame being hydrolyzed in the intestines, it is released to be absorbed in the cells. Anyone repeating this study surely would come to the same conclusion. The study is so condemning against this chemical poison that the aspartame industry attempted to assassinate the character of Dr. M. Alemany who conducted the study. Please read his letter about all of this: http://www.mpwhi.com/hhc-malemany.pdf

This was sent to the Chairman of the House Committee on Health, when there was an attempt to ban aspartame in Hawaii. Please note he says he is sorry that the health of so many people depends on a product that is harmful and should never have been approved for human consumption.

In reality the FDA never intended for it to be marketed after they set up a task force and realized how harmful it was. First they tried to indict the manufacturer for fraud, and then an FDA internal Board of Inquiry revoked the petition for approval. For further information on how it got on the market through the political chicanery of Don Rumsfeld see the documentary "Sweet Misery: A Poisoned World":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A

You will see and hear the aspartame experts discuss the toxicity, as well as the victims telling their heart wrenching stories.

Aspartame structurally is centered by a methyl ester molecule, which immediately becomes free methyl alcohol and converts to formaldehyde.

- Advertisement -

In Dr. Woodrow Monte's book, "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills," he discusses how the formaldehyde turns the tissues to plastic. www.whilesciencesleeps.com

Aspartame has continually produced cases of methanol poisoning. Here is one of the deaths of an aspartame victim from methanol poisoning:

http://www.rense.com/general74/deatjb.htm

Dr. Monte also wrote the peer reviewed journal article, "Aspartame: Methanol and the Public Health" - http://www.mpwhi.com/aspartame_methanol_and_public_health.p"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   News 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

photo: Picture of Dr. M. Soffritti (Director General of the Ramazzini Foundation) and Dr. Betty Martini at the Mt. Sinai Medical School, where he received the prestigious Irving J. Selikoff Award. New study with low doses released again showing (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Aspartame Major Cause of Alzheimer's & Dementia - Hearsay: I Hear What You're Saying

Proof that the FDA Lies About Aspartame and Violated the Law Ever Since Rumsfeld Forced FDA Approval

Trump's Bizarre Obsession with Diet Coke reveals major medical problems. What a dozen Diet Cokes can do to your brain!

Treating Parkinson's Symptoms without Removing the Causes ~~~ What a Cruel Joke!

Hawaii Ban Aspartame Bill Ends in Political Paralysis

Egregious Outrage: FDA Fights Rescinding Aspartame Approval...the Neurotoxic Carcinogenic Artificial Sweetener

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Betty Martini

Become a Fan
Author 8816

(Member since Nov 25, 2007), 17 articles, 73 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Dr. Monte's work over several decades regarding these causal factors for Alzheimer's is vital and should no longer be overlooked or allowed to be swept under the rug by corrupt corporate influences and an indifferent FDA which have everything to lose if and when the public ever wakes up to realize the ghastly truth.

If you want to read Dr. Monte's book, here is the URL to get it:

While Science Sleeps

https://www.amazon.com/While-Science-Sleeps-Woodrow-Monte/dp/1452893675/ref=sr_1_11?ie=UTF8&qid=1325287403&sr=8-11

Submitted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 4:02:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Alexander Kershaw

Become a Fan
Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014), 3 fans, 224 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dr. Betty Martini:   New Content

The FDA is not indifferent. It is actively promoting corporate interests over those of the public even though it was originally formed to protect the public after the outrage generated by Upton Sinclairs book The Jungle which detailed the abuses of the meat industry. It was published in 1906 and shortly thereafter Congress established the agency that became the FDA.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:33:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 280 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2237 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
This is a breakthrough article regarding Alzheimer's causes, and efforts to prevent this and other related diseases.


Dr. Woodrow Monte explains the biochemical mechanisms quite clearly, and he has done so in many peer-reviewed venues.


I have shared this with some groups on Facebook who are vitally interested in preventing the deepening and ongoing tragedies associated with Alzheimer's and Dementia specifically, and with the general spectrum of Neurodegenerative Illnesses.


I have always observed for two decades now that at the heart of this biochemical mayhem lies the methanol/formaldehyde/aspartame connection.


Industry and corporate front groups will lie through their teeth and mouth the same old meaningless objections over and over to defuse such arguments, but the truth will most certainly prevail.


OSHA Formaldehyde Safety -safetyissimple.com MARCOM's .The OSHA Formaldehyde Standard. Video Program provides training that is required by this Standard, focusing on the rules and procedures that ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: safetyissimple) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:38:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 