- Advertisement -

Article after article from around the world discusses President Trump using 12 Diet Cokes a day, many analyzing a New York Times article. The one below has "several" quotes from President Trump himself on the subject. Because the FDA lies to the public most have no idea aspartame is a killing machine . In the beginning they tried to have the manufacturer, G. D. Searle, indicted for fraud and the FDA Board of Inquiry revoked the petition for approval. Aspartame was never proven safe: http://www.wnho.net/whopper.htm

If President Trump has exposed Diet Coke for not working one would ask why he uses it in the first place. Aspartame is an addictive, excitoneurotoxic, carcinogenic, genetically engineered drug, adjuvant (immune stimulator) and teratogen that damages the mitochondria or powerhouse of the cell and interacts with drugs and vaccines. A dozen Diet Coke's a day can do serious damage, and even trigger sudden cardiac death, Here are explanations from several aspartame experts: http://www.mpwhi.com/aspartame_and_sudden_death.htm Below are the real facts. You need more than the Secret Service to save his life. You have to educate President Trump and remove the Diet Coke because it contains aspartame, a chemical poison masquerading as an additive. As neurosurgeon Dr. Russell Blaylock said at a lecture: "Understand the reactions from aspartame are not allergic but toxic like arsenic and cyanide."



Here are the real facts on what aspartame can do to the president's body documented:



ASPARTAME; THE REAL ADDICTION





- Advertisement -

Atlanta

- Advertisement -

Virginia

Be warned no diabetic should ever consume wood alcohol. The FDA did no NOAEL on methanol. Without it you cannot set an ADI, allowable daily intake. Besides, there is no safe dose: http://www.wnho.net/no_safe_dose_of_aspartame.htm



Dr. Monte said to me recently: "The methanol produced from Aspartame in the human body is the most dangerous chronic poison found in the food supply. Non profit industrially funded organizations like the Methanol Institute and the Formaldehyde Council have been spending millions of dollars a year to keep the disease causing potential of methanol from the scientific community........they need to be brought down" So let's talk about the formaldehyde.



FORMALDEHYDE: WHAT IT'S DOING TO THE PRESIDENT'S BODY:



The methanol converts to formaldehyde. Dr. M. Alemany did the Trocho Study which showed the formaldehyde converted from the free methyl alcohol embalms living tissue and damages DNA. Here is that study: http://www.mpwhi.com/formaldehyde_from_aspartame.pdf So what is happening to the President's body? It's being embalmed. In "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic", by H. J. Roberts, MD. he says on page 673: "USDA #13, published in 1908, reported that formaldehyde is poisonous even in small amounts and should be prohibited for use in food." So the president is being embalmed. What are the mechanisms of Toxicity? Dr. Roberts explains on page 674:





- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5