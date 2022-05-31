 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/31/22

Will The Uvalde School Massacre Bring Us National Gun Countrol Laws

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 3287
Message Michael Chavers
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)


(Image by From Wikimedia Commons, the free media repository)   Details   DMCA
 

It was a sunny warm day in Uvalde, Texas and all the children were excited and looking forward to their summer vacation. All of a sudden a menacing figure appeared with an assault rifle and with a maniacal grin on his face and said, time to die... and the carnage began.

When he shot, the bullet left the mussel traveling about 3000 feet per second, and when it hit that little girl's torso at point-blank range it left a small entrance wound, but because of the cavitation effect caused by the high velocity of a round from an assault rifle, it destroyed blood vessels and internal organs as the bullet traveled through her, and left an exit wound about the size of a tennis ball through her precious little body,. She went into shock and bled to death in a matter of minutes.

This happened over and over Twenty one times. Where were the heroes who took an oath to protect and serve? Why was the maniac not shooting at cops who should have been rushing to put their lives on the line to save the children? That's what the teachers did when they died trying to shield their kids from this madman. Can you imagine the terror these children felt as they were being slaughtered waiting to be rescued? The totality of the incompetence of this local law enforcement agency and the politicians AH-LA Greg Abbott, and Ted Cruz of Texas is un-phucking-believable.

Finally, after initially being told to stand down by the head of the local school police, a team of heroic border patrol officers defied his orders and rushed into the school a killed this murdering fiend to put an end to this slaughter of innocents. Ones who survived this ordeal will never be the same.

Nobody knows how it actually began and who was the first shot and in what order this maniac snuffed out these precious little lives and the lives of their courageous teachers who died trying to shield their students with their own bodies but enough is enough. We need common sense National gun control laws. I myself own firearms and that is my right but with rights come obligations.

Gun Nutz say 2nd amendment rights guarantee that the government doesn't have the right to prevent you from owning assault rifles. I say that if the government has the right to force a thirteen-year-old child to have a baby after she was raped and sodomized by some perverted deviant S.O.B., they have a right to keep rifles, whose sole purpose is to kill other human beings out of the hands of civilian Gun Nutz.

I know we can't stop some crazy disturbed madman from murdering kids in a school if they are determined to get in and do so... But we can prevent them from killing so many before they are taken down. And if they don't have such a big gun, maybe the cops wouldn't be so afraid to go in and do their phuckin job. If we can save even just one life by enacting sensible gun control laws, what would you say if your vote would have saved your daughter, son, wife, husband or,,, you get the picture...

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Chavers Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Repealing Roe v Wade - Is This Just the First Right We Lose with This Court

Do You Think There Is An Afterlife

Consequences for Doctors Spreading Misinformation About the Covid-19 Virus

Republicans Oppose Rebuild America Calling it Socialism.

TrumpCare 101

OK Mr. Speaker, Go Ahead and Repeal ObamaCare

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 