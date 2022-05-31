Will The Uvalde School Massacre Bring Us National Gun Countrol Laws

It was a sunny warm day in Uvalde, Texas and all the children were excited and looking forward to their summer vacation. All of a sudden a menacing figure appeared with an assault rifle and with a maniacal grin on his face and said, time to die... and the carnage began.

When he shot, the bullet left the mussel traveling about 3000 feet per second, and when it hit that little girl's torso at point-blank range it left a small entrance wound, but because of the cavitation effect caused by the high velocity of a round from an assault rifle, it destroyed blood vessels and internal organs as the bullet traveled through her, and left an exit wound about the size of a tennis ball through her precious little body,. She went into shock and bled to death in a matter of minutes.

This happened over and over Twenty one times. Where were the heroes who took an oath to protect and serve? Why was the maniac not shooting at cops who should have been rushing to put their lives on the line to save the children? That's what the teachers did when they died trying to shield their kids from this madman. Can you imagine the terror these children felt as they were being slaughtered waiting to be rescued? The totality of the incompetence of this local law enforcement agency and the politicians AH-LA Greg Abbott, and Ted Cruz of Texas is un-phucking-believable.

Finally, after initially being told to stand down by the head of the local school police, a team of heroic border patrol officers defied his orders and rushed into the school a killed this murdering fiend to put an end to this slaughter of innocents. Ones who survived this ordeal will never be the same.

Nobody knows how it actually began and who was the first shot and in what order this maniac snuffed out these precious little lives and the lives of their courageous teachers who died trying to shield their students with their own bodies but enough is enough. We need common sense National gun control laws. I myself own firearms and that is my right but with rights come obligations.

Gun Nutz say 2nd amendment rights guarantee that the government doesn't have the right to prevent you from owning assault rifles. I say that if the government has the right to force a thirteen-year-old child to have a baby after she was raped and sodomized by some perverted deviant S.O.B., they have a right to keep rifles, whose sole purpose is to kill other human beings out of the hands of civilian Gun Nutz.

I know we can't stop some crazy disturbed madman from murdering kids in a school if they are determined to get in and do so... But we can prevent them from killing so many before they are taken down. And if they don't have such a big gun, maybe the cops wouldn't be so afraid to go in and do their phuckin job. If we can save even just one life by enacting sensible gun control laws, what would you say if your vote would have saved your daughter, son, wife, husband or,,, you get the picture...