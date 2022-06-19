 
 
Biden's High Gas Prices, and Inflation

Every day I hear the Talking-Head Republicans on Faux Noise whining about the price of gas, the price of food, the shortage of baby formula, inflation, etc, etc. They whip you people, into a petulant frenzy of blaming "BRANDON" and the Democrats for causing this situation.

Well, you (republicans) all need to Shut-the-Phuck-up about gas prices and inflation if you love capitalism so much. (Democrats and some of you independents can still B!TCH) - Let me school you a little bit. "Capitalism - Is an economic and political system in which the country's trade and industry is controlled by private owners FOR PROFIT, rather than by the government." Gas like food and anything else you buy is a commodity sold for profit, by private industry, who also sets the price at whatever the market will bear. So I ask you, WHOSE FAULT IS IT that prices are going up???

So if you're sitting around your TV every week-night watching FAUX NEWS Prime-time for morons. All you're going to hear is a "crock-o-schitt", that all the country's problems are caused by the BRANDON's radical cannibal Democrats.

Just remember that Fox News is not a news organization. They are on your TV for a PROFIT ONLY, not to inform you of actual facts. They don't have to tell the truth. Just ask their own legal department. The attorneys for Fox, owned by media baron Rupert Murdoch, argued the First Amendment gives broadcasters the right to lie or deliberately distort news reports on the public airwaves. In its six-page written decision, the Court of Appeals held that the Federal Communications Commission's position against news distortion is only a "policy," not a promulgated law, rule, or regulation.

So people you are being fed lies and half-truths. Change the channel or better yet turn off the phuckin TV or as my dad used to call it "the idiot box." Pick up a book or get on your laptop, and go to your library website and become informed with facts. The thing that terrifies Republican's the likes of Ted Cruz, Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Mitch McConnell, and the rest of that confederacy of dunces, is an educated, informed, and fact-filled citizenry.

So, become a real patriot, be an informed, fact-filled citizen, and maybe then, we can keep America a Republic and not an Idiocracy.

