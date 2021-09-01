 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/1/21

Consequences for Doctors Spreading Misinformation About the Covid-19 Virus

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
There needs to be consequences for doctors who make money spreading misinformation to gullible people about the covid-19 virus and for people who enable them, especially the one's people elect to public office.

There is a group calling themselves "America's Frontline Doctors" that generates large audiences and lots of money for their false claims about Covid-19. Their lies are being spread by a Dr. Daniel Stock, a licensed doctor, and by idiots like congress critter JIM JORDAN and FRIAR TUCK CARLSON on Fox Fake News Network. Even TRUMP had given these dirt-bags his stamp of approval when he endorsed Stella Immanuel and her Hydroxychloroquine cure for covid-19 while he was president.

It seems that a small number of licensed doctors have a major influence in spreading misinformation about the vaccines that stop the spread of the deadly covid-19 and these QUACKS need to be disciplined.

Daniel Stock, a licensed doctor stood before a school board in Indiana recently and lied to the crowd attending the meeting saying that the most recent surges in cases showed that the vaccines were ineffective and that masks didn't help in preventing the spread of this killer virus. Now he's a YouTube sensation spreading his misinformation all over the social media networks getting millions of likes on Falsebook, Twit-er, & Insta-gullible.

Most doctors and healthcare professionals are wearing themselves out fighting to save the lives of even the simple-minded fools who listen to these QUACKS who spread these lies about vaccines and fake cures. About ninety percent of the people who are in the hospital because of the covid-19 virus are unvaccinated. There needs to be a reckoning for these so-called medical professionals many of whom are making lots of money peddling fake treatments.

Anyone who spreads this crap needs to have their medical licenses revoked because most people believe what doctors tell them, and that is why doctors who spread false claims and lies need to be disciplined.

Doctors who spread misinformation about vaccines and coronavirus lend the credibility of their titles and medical expertise to make their misleading and outright false claims appear more authoritative. Then these hucksters spread lies and misinformation about medical professionals like Dr. Fauci and others who are trying to stop the spread of this deadly pandemic and get the world back to normal.

Write your elected officials and let them know how you feel. Especially your local and state-level officials.

 

