MAGA People You're Not Patriots

So you're wearing a MAGA hat, dressed up in all that Trump paraphernalia. You are not patriots if you follow, and will support to commit violence for, our twice impeached criminal ex-president, who tried to overthrow the government when he lost the election.

He committed these crimes and others. He stole top-secret documents and war plans when he had to leave. If you're supporting that same man to be president again you don't get to call yourself a patriot. He even tells us his presidency will be closer to the Chinese, Russian, or Hungarian dictatorships rather than a Democratic Republic like America.

What you have in Trump is a fool who is a breathtakingly unqualified ignoramus, a race-baiting bully, a tax cheating, investor swindling, worker shafting, dictator loving, pathological lying, attorney general bribing, philandering, mobbed-up, narcissistic, serial con artist, who hasn't got the attention span to read a fortune cookie, much less daily intelligence briefings, who tried to steal an election and overturn the will of the people by using the lying media pundits of Fox, Newsmax, and O.A.N.

Let us face facts, Donald Trump is a criminal, and the fact that around forty percent of voters refuse to see it is incredible. Trump has been fined 25 million for running a fake university. He was convicted on 17 counts of tax fraud and has 35 felony counts for falsifying business records. He was found guilty of sexual assault and defamation of character by a jury of his peers. He has an upcoming trial for manipulating the evaluations of his properties, for paying off a porn star, for conspiracy to defraud the United States that led to an insurrection, and a RICO charge for organized crime.

Trump did this to himself. All the people who have testified against him are all his own people. Everything in the indictments, like all the witnesses that testified in front of the January 6th committee, come from Trump's organization. It is their testimony, it is their verified information, and their observation of the crimes. These are the consequences for actions provable by evidence. Donald Trump has been impeached twice and then indicted four times in three separate states. There are 91 felony counts, and he is surrounded by a web of co-conspirators. This has nothing to do with political parties or politics. This has to do with the person who put us in this position. who sold our country's faith in itself and each other for his own profit and ego. If you find yourself calling for a Civil War and promising to kill your fellow citizens because you're not getting what you want, then I don't know what to tell you other than you are not a patriot so stop pretending that you are.

This is not a 'witch hunt', but unfortunately, about 40% of the voters do not believe what they see they only see what they believe. The patriots of this country are seeking justice against the man who tried to tear this country apart and has nearly succeeded. The actual patriots of this country are asking you to just sit down and let justice take its course.