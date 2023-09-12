 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

MAGA People You're Not Patriots

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Michael Chavers
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

So you're wearing a MAGA hat, dressed up in all that Trump paraphernalia. You are not patriots if you follow, and will support to commit violence for, our twice impeached criminal ex-president, who tried to overthrow the government when he lost the election.

He committed these crimes and others. He stole top-secret documents and war plans when he had to leave. If you're supporting that same man to be president again you don't get to call yourself a patriot. He even tells us his presidency will be closer to the Chinese, Russian, or Hungarian dictatorships rather than a Democratic Republic like America.

What you have in Trump is a fool who is a breathtakingly unqualified ignoramus, a race-baiting bully, a tax cheating, investor swindling, worker shafting, dictator loving, pathological lying, attorney general bribing, philandering, mobbed-up, narcissistic, serial con artist, who hasn't got the attention span to read a fortune cookie, much less daily intelligence briefings, who tried to steal an election and overturn the will of the people by using the lying media pundits of Fox, Newsmax, and O.A.N.

Let us face facts, Donald Trump is a criminal, and the fact that around forty percent of voters refuse to see it is incredible. Trump has been fined 25 million for running a fake university. He was convicted on 17 counts of tax fraud and has 35 felony counts for falsifying business records. He was found guilty of sexual assault and defamation of character by a jury of his peers. He has an upcoming trial for manipulating the evaluations of his properties, for paying off a porn star, for conspiracy to defraud the United States that led to an insurrection, and a RICO charge for organized crime.

Trump did this to himself. All the people who have testified against him are all his own people. Everything in the indictments, like all the witnesses that testified in front of the January 6th committee, come from Trump's organization. It is their testimony, it is their verified information, and their observation of the crimes. These are the consequences for actions provable by evidence. Donald Trump has been impeached twice and then indicted four times in three separate states. There are 91 felony counts, and he is surrounded by a web of co-conspirators. This has nothing to do with political parties or politics. This has to do with the person who put us in this position. who sold our country's faith in itself and each other for his own profit and ego. If you find yourself calling for a Civil War and promising to kill your fellow citizens because you're not getting what you want, then I don't know what to tell you other than you are not a patriot so stop pretending that you are.

This is not a 'witch hunt', but unfortunately, about 40% of the voters do not believe what they see they only see what they believe. The patriots of this country are seeking justice against the man who tried to tear this country apart and has nearly succeeded. The actual patriots of this country are asking you to just sit down and let justice take its course.

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Chavers Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Repealing Roe v Wade - Is This Just the First Right We Lose with This Court

Biden's High Gas Prices, and Inflation

Do You Think There Is An Afterlife

Consequences for Doctors Spreading Misinformation About the Covid-19 Virus

Vote For A Democrat If You Want To Keep Our Republic

A Winning Strategy for Democrats 2024

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend