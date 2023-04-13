Vote For A Democrat If You Want To Keep Our Republic



DeSantis or Trump for 2024

(Image by flickr.com/photos/whitehouse45/49830919747) Details DMCA



Ben Franklin was asked after a session of the Continental Congress "What kind of government have you given us?" he replied, "A democracy if you can keep it."

Democrats need to start planning for the election in 2024 because you can bet the Republicans are. Let's not have any discussion about primarying Joe Biden when we have out-of-control capitalism pouring millions upon millions of dark money dollars into Republican campaign coffers, and with a corrupt Supreme Court, we are teetering between autocracy and democracy.

It's either going to be Joe Biden or the twice-impeached criminal ex-president, or the book-banning, history white-washing, don't say gay guy, Ron DeSantis.

Biden has done a lot for the working people in his first two years and he has put together a great team to support his agenda of thoughtful plans for the future. That includes women's rights, worker's rights, voter's rights, and LGBT rights. He stands for a higher minimum wage, lower health care costs, and environmental protection. He can run on all of these accomplishments.

Biden has even managed to put together a Europen coalition to stop unbridled Russian aggression against Ukraine.

What Democrats need to do now is concentrate our efforts to give him a bigger majority in the Senate and to win back the House so we can get more things done and protect our Democratic Republic.

If we didn't have lying propaganda Networks like Rupert Murdoch's Fox News, O.A.N, Newsmax, and the other self-serving agents of chaos trying to sell you on the Q-A-Nonsense idea that Democrats are demented evil pedophiles out to ruin the country and take away your freedoms.

It is the Republicans who want to take your right to vote and force you to have a baby and tell you what you can or can't read, what you can teach, and what you can know. Republicans are passing laws telling people how they can dress, how to act, and what they can do with their own bodies, Republicans are the ones calling for a national divorce, and suggesting that maybe Democrats shouldn't get to vote at all. They are the party that wants to get rid of Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid, They're the party that makes it easy for any psychopath to walk into a school and murder dozens of innocent children.

They have already passed laws to strip women of their rights and to force private companies to tow their policy lines. The Republican party is looking more and more like a Fascist Authoritarian White Christian Nationalist uprising taking over almost half the country.

Joe Biden is better than any alternative that the Republican Party can put up for election in 2024. How you feel about Joe Biden is irrelevant. He is a decent honest man who embraces generosity, compassion, and wisdom. What we need to do is flip the House and keep the Senate. We need to fill the states with Attorneys General who believe in the rule of law and legislators who believe in Democracy.

We need to pay attention to our school board elections because Republicans have put together a nationally coordinated effort to pack our public school boards with Book Banning, Anti-Democracy, Autocratic, White Christian Nationalists who want to revise our history and groom our children to become the Pat Boone version of "Tutti Frutti". And for all you Katz out there who are saying WTF is he talking about??? Look up on YouTube The Little Richard version of" Tutti Frutti" and then listen to the Pat Boone version of it and you'll understand what I mean.

The bottom line is, the Republican party has become if you don't look like, act like, or think like us we have no place in America for you. Vote for a Democrat we're for the people.