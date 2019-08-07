 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/7/19

What 'Moving To The Center' Means

(# of views)   9 comments
Author 504432
Don Scotten

the face of fascism always remains the same blank, black emptiness
(Image by torbakhopper)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

If we were all strongly predisposed to thinking for ourselves then articles like this would be unnecessary.

Essentially all political discussions eventually speak to the need for political candidates to move to the middle to win. So what does moving to the middle, "more moderate" establishment, the center and the rest represent politically?

The broad, generally agreed upon definition of fascism is the marriage of corporations and politics and politicians--this ain't democracy! A variation on this theme is oligarchy which is the rich and powerful controlling politics--not a meaningful distinction and the only realities we have ever known. There is no need to get into the weeds of words and definitions because the discussion here is about power and the fascist, corporate, establishment folks, those who urge us to move to the middle, prefer that power rests with the influence of money over politics and policy and not with the influence of power ideally exercised by the notion of one man one vote by the unwashed masses.

- Advertisement -

The point here is that moving to the middle et al is a euphemism for simply trending fascist, embracing the influence of money over our lives. Of course the conservative, republican, establishment, move to the center labels their behavior and preferences as capitalist, free market, conservative and moderate(?), but not what it truly is, trending fascist.

VP Biden models this insidious theme by pimping Obama Care as the viable health care plan. The ACA was created by the right wing Heritage Foundation think tank as an expression of what a corporate run health care system looks and feels like.

I suggest capitalism where it works without harming others if that is possible and socialism, people working together for mutual benefit, where it works for all concerned. I cannot overstate how pervasive and everywhere fascism is here. It washes back and forth through our psyches. The two parties exist to promote the illusion of democracy and the reality of fascist objectives.

- Advertisement -

The establishment of the Democratic party corruptly undermined Bernie sanders in the last primary assuring a move to the "middle" candidate. They will do the same this time. Still, we can cause some mischief if we place strong, smart, assertive progressive observers in all primary voting venues who make sure no one is intimidated or provided a worthless provisional ballot and do our best to prevent the flipping of electronic voting results. And more so, that knowledgeable persons can contribute to this cause.

We want a true progressive elected, not someone trending right. This is critically important because Donald Trump is keeping his promise to make America white again one bullet at a time.

 

- Advertisement -

Don Scotten

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s):
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
6 people are discussing this page, with 9 comments

Glers

Author 506681

(Member since Sep 12, 2016), 33 comments
  New Content

it seems both parties have moved to the extreme, I have considered myself an Ambidextrous winger but with the truth being blurred by both sides I have no idea where the middle is anymore!

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 4:13:32 PM

Author 0
911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 28 fans, 2633 comments
  New Content

The Center guarantees that the 99% will continue to get screwed to the wall by the politicians and the corporations who own them.

If a Centrist Dem is the nominee, we will be re-trumped.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 4:59:49 PM

911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 28 fans, 2633 comments
Reply to 911TRUTH:

Forgot to include this: Centrist = Cowardice

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 7:33:49 PM

Jill Herendeen

Author 18898

(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 1 articles, 2967 comments, 1 diaries
  New Content

If we want anyone progressive elected, we will have to count the ballots ourselves. (Too bad that isn't legal in most of the country, at this point. Many states don't even rate paper ballots.)

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 6:38:49 PM

Don Scotten

Author 504432

(Member since Jan 9, 2016), 1 fan, 33 articles, 43 comments
  New Content

911/Truth: Clearly some of us can think for ourselves. However, it is a heavy lift. Fascism is all we have ever known and we mostly do not know this because fascist influences are at work in our universities and educational systems. We have a few months to organize for voting station integrity--we have to surprise them if we can. Don Scotten

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 8:56:58 PM

Don Scotten

Author 504432

(Member since Jan 9, 2016), 1 fan, 33 articles, 43 comments
  New Content

Glers: If you understood the piece you would not give a damn where the middle is! Don Scotten

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 9:00:09 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 21 fans, 3 articles, 1244 comments
  New Content

"The broad, generally agreed upon definition of fascism is the marriage of corporations and politics and politicians." This is a common misconception that is almost the opposite of what it is. The confusion revolves around the word "coporations." True, fascism "ain't democracy." But nor is it a marriage of coprorations and politics. Rather, it could more properly be described as a political system built to run like a corporation. Those who do not fit the corporate image or who do not subscribe to the corporate phiolosophy, or who are not pledged to the betterent of the corporation are forced out. In a fascist state that may mean racial minorities, the lumpen proletariat, communists, criminals, the handicapped, unemployables, etc. And most notably - independent thinking capitalists and oligarchs.

As a consequence in mid-20th C, many of the leaders of private coporations liquidated their corporations and fled fascist nations, because the fascist "corporate state" was not designed to favor any one group or individual over the state. The methodologies employed by fascist states to maintain the corporate homeostasis were brutal. But the association of violence and repression to maintain the system can also be applied - maybe more so in fact - to the feudal states like Elizabethan England that liberals seem to venerate.

So what we have here in the US is defintiely not a fascist state. It is structured more closely to a feudal state where the royals at the top rule by employing many of the violent and brutal tactics associated with fascism. In other words, we have the worst of both worlds.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 4:07:37 AM

Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 38 fans, 70 articles, 437 quicklinks, 5627 comments, 48 diaries
  New Content

Moving to the center simply means sitting with your thumb up your giggy and doing nothing that will upset the applecart.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 10:59:31 AM

Don Scotten

Author 504432

(Member since Jan 9, 2016), 1 fan, 33 articles, 43 comments
  New Content

Jill: Yes, It is depressing. As I always note this is the American Fascist State and we cannot change this system working within it. Change requires a new paradigm, a new model we create for ourselves and I see no one on board to assume this necessary responsibility. So, I suggest we create a little mischief by placing observers and watchers in voting venues to interrupt the various measures the democratic establishment works in to assure an establishment outcome. Perhaps we could arrange for media journalists to come and take names, take pictures and chronicle the subtle sleight of hand voting corruption. We need all the help we can bring to this. It won't end fascism but could make fascist political process more tedious. This discussion on this issue helps shine light on the darkness that is our politics and politicians. Don Scotten

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 8:40:24 PM

