What 'Moving To The Center' Means



the face of fascism always remains the same blank, black emptiness

If we were all strongly predisposed to thinking for ourselves then articles like this would be unnecessary.

Essentially all political discussions eventually speak to the need for political candidates to move to the middle to win. So what does moving to the middle, "more moderate" establishment, the center and the rest represent politically?

The broad, generally agreed upon definition of fascism is the marriage of corporations and politics and politicians--this ain't democracy! A variation on this theme is oligarchy which is the rich and powerful controlling politics--not a meaningful distinction and the only realities we have ever known. There is no need to get into the weeds of words and definitions because the discussion here is about power and the fascist, corporate, establishment folks, those who urge us to move to the middle, prefer that power rests with the influence of money over politics and policy and not with the influence of power ideally exercised by the notion of one man one vote by the unwashed masses.

The point here is that moving to the middle et al is a euphemism for simply trending fascist, embracing the influence of money over our lives. Of course the conservative, republican, establishment, move to the center labels their behavior and preferences as capitalist, free market, conservative and moderate(?), but not what it truly is, trending fascist.

VP Biden models this insidious theme by pimping Obama Care as the viable health care plan. The ACA was created by the right wing Heritage Foundation think tank as an expression of what a corporate run health care system looks and feels like.

I suggest capitalism where it works without harming others if that is possible and socialism, people working together for mutual benefit, where it works for all concerned. I cannot overstate how pervasive and everywhere fascism is here. It washes back and forth through our psyches. The two parties exist to promote the illusion of democracy and the reality of fascist objectives.

The establishment of the Democratic party corruptly undermined Bernie sanders in the last primary assuring a move to the "middle" candidate. They will do the same this time. Still, we can cause some mischief if we place strong, smart, assertive progressive observers in all primary voting venues who make sure no one is intimidated or provided a worthless provisional ballot and do our best to prevent the flipping of electronic voting results. And more so, that knowledgeable persons can contribute to this cause.

We want a true progressive elected, not someone trending right. This is critically important because Donald Trump is keeping his promise to make America white again one bullet at a time.