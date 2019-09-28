9/11-Still A Crime In Progress--Dick Cheneys' Role

9/11 is both tedious and critically important to understanding our(?) government. I do not believe their were any foreigners, hi-jackers or other involved. I believe the role Dick Cheney played will make this quite clear to you unless you chose to be willfully ignorant. The why of 9/11 was the same as all other government lies and deceits. Pearl Harbor, if in fact the looming attack was known, was not intercepted to influence the US citizenry to accept our joining the war in Europe. You know about the battleship Maine in Cuba, the Gulf of Tonkin incident lie, the weapons of mass destruction lie and the silly notion that people involved with 9/11 traveled thousands of miles to run around in the Afghan desert to train(?) with toy airplanes--all this solely to manipulate public opinion for war. --9/11 mostly for the perpetual war on terror.

So, Dick Cheneys' role in 9/11: Dick took control of NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) several months before the planned 9/11 event for the sole purpose of disabling NORAD for one day only. Dicks' challenge was two fold: first to disable the sophisticated NORAD radar system which tracks off course planes and this NORAD did well and often. For this criminal act Dick chose to install software in the relevant systems which flooded the screens with fake 'blips', multiple fake targets. One NORAD operator commented " we may as well all go home". Mission accomplished part one. Cheney had full sized planes flown toward buildings to test NORADs' responses.

The second challenge Dick faced was to disable NORAD fighter jet facilities also situated within response distance of the planned 9/11 event. One of these units Dick sent to Alaska. The other, on Andres AFB , was more tricky. Dick sent these planes 150 miles out into the Atlantic ocean knowing these planes have limited fuel and airtime Dick managed to carefully co-ordinate their time offshore withe the timing of the 9/11 event. Mission accomplished part two. All the above is a matter of record and can be researched.

I can't overstate the import of Cheneys' work. NORAD jets launch when planes go off course a few degrees for a few minutes. There are eye witness' who state the planes hitting the towers were blue in color and windowless like cargo panes--likely remote controlled. There in no plane wreckage at the pentagon hence no plane crash hence NORAD jets would have been critical in monitoring this deceit.

So we now know the why and some of the hows of 9/11. Does anyone really give a damn if dirty elements of our own government killed some of us to shape public opinion? This will happen again and again until we do give a damn in a damned meaningful fashion. FYI:The FBI is tasked with investigating crimes against the people when committed on our soil. Dick Cheney appointed Robert MUeller to head the FBI seven days prior to 9/11. Yes, that Mueller.

Don Scoten

scoten6|AT|gmail.comEmail address