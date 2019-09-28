 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/28/19

9/11-Still A Crime In Progress--Dick Cheneys' Role

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 504432
Message Don Scotten

9/11 is both tedious and critically important to understanding our(?) government. I do not believe their were any foreigners, hi-jackers or other involved. I believe the role Dick Cheney played will make this quite clear to you unless you chose to be willfully ignorant. The why of 9/11 was the same as all other government lies and deceits. Pearl Harbor, if in fact the looming attack was known, was not intercepted to influence the US citizenry to accept our joining the war in Europe. You know about the battleship Maine in Cuba, the Gulf of Tonkin incident lie, the weapons of mass destruction lie and the silly notion that people involved with 9/11 traveled thousands of miles to run around in the Afghan desert to train(?) with toy airplanes--all this solely to manipulate public opinion for war. --9/11 mostly for the perpetual war on terror.

So, Dick Cheneys' role in 9/11: Dick took control of NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) several months before the planned 9/11 event for the sole purpose of disabling NORAD for one day only. Dicks' challenge was two fold: first to disable the sophisticated NORAD radar system which tracks off course planes and this NORAD did well and often. For this criminal act Dick chose to install software in the relevant systems which flooded the screens with fake 'blips', multiple fake targets. One NORAD operator commented " we may as well all go home". Mission accomplished part one. Cheney had full sized planes flown toward buildings to test NORADs' responses.

The second challenge Dick faced was to disable NORAD fighter jet facilities also situated within response distance of the planned 9/11 event. One of these units Dick sent to Alaska. The other, on Andres AFB , was more tricky. Dick sent these planes 150 miles out into the Atlantic ocean knowing these planes have limited fuel and airtime Dick managed to carefully co-ordinate their time offshore withe the timing of the 9/11 event. Mission accomplished part two. All the above is a matter of record and can be researched.

I can't overstate the import of Cheneys' work. NORAD jets launch when planes go off course a few degrees for a few minutes. There are eye witness' who state the planes hitting the towers were blue in color and windowless like cargo panes--likely remote controlled. There in no plane wreckage at the pentagon hence no plane crash hence NORAD jets would have been critical in monitoring this deceit.

So we now know the why and some of the hows of 9/11. Does anyone really give a damn if dirty elements of our own government killed some of us to shape public opinion? This will happen again and again until we do give a damn in a damned meaningful fashion. FYI:The FBI is tasked with investigating crimes against the people when committed on our soil. Dick Cheney appointed Robert MUeller to head the FBI seven days prior to 9/11. Yes, that Mueller.

Don Scoten

scoten6|AT|gmail.comEmail address

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Don Scotten Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Right To Bear Arms No Longer Constitutional

The Awakening

What's The Matter With Black People?

What 'Moving To The Center' Means

Is there a Cure For Big Pharma?

The Gag Response; Why Bernie supporters won't vote for Hillary

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 