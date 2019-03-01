Right To Bear Arms No Longer Constitutional

- Advertisement -

The 2nd Amendment states: " A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." Today the security of our free state is assured by our bloated, massive , trillion dollar a year military hence the rationale for a puny militia to fill that role is irrelevant--any questions? Clearly the 2nd Amendment has no meaningful standing to support the need for a handful of citizens with character flaws to insist on carrying dangerous weapons in our communities.

Some of these gun crazies are individuals whose 'need' to carry a dangerous weapon speaks to a psychology that needs to be constrained free from those weapons. The other groupie gun crazies of the alt-right variety 'are an amalgam of neo-nazis, white supremacists and hyper-conservative prayer group' people who are in serious need of counseling and, again, of being constrained from availing themselves of dangerous weapons. This is basic protect ones family, friends and community 101.

Since there is no longer a constitutional basis supporting the right to carry dangerous weapons around men, women and children (duh) it is no big deal for the majority of the decent and balanced among us to rewrite the rules of conduct and behavior in a clear way which would disallow people with character flaws from carrying dangerous weapons in our collective midst. I believe this to be the will of the majority and if the above perspective were to be shared widely in the public square it would garner a resounding majority.

AS an addendum to the above piece I want to include hunting as a further manifestation of character flaw. I exclude subsistence hunters and hunting from this observation. However, the desire to shoot a deer to death or, as some hunters do, a giraffe, elephant, or hippopotamus makes the case that 'hunting', today, is a euphemism for killing innocent animals for fun and this may itself be a manifestation of the peculiar affinity for the right to bear arms.

- Advertisement -

I do not accept that love of guns is an indication of patriotism or any positive expression of being and think it is bone-headed and a danger to the rest of us. Lets join the youth from our high schools and put an end to this non-sense!

Don Scotten

scotten6|AT|gmail.comEmail address