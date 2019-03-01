 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Right To Bear Arms No Longer Constitutional

By       Message Don Scotten       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/1/19

Author 504432
- Advertisement -

The 2nd Amendment states: " A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." Today the security of our free state is assured by our bloated, massive , trillion dollar a year military hence the rationale for a puny militia to fill that role is irrelevant--any questions? Clearly the 2nd Amendment has no meaningful standing to support the need for a handful of citizens with character flaws to insist on carrying dangerous weapons in our communities.

Some of these gun crazies are individuals whose 'need' to carry a dangerous weapon speaks to a psychology that needs to be constrained free from those weapons. The other groupie gun crazies of the alt-right variety 'are an amalgam of neo-nazis, white supremacists and hyper-conservative prayer group' people who are in serious need of counseling and, again, of being constrained from availing themselves of dangerous weapons. This is basic protect ones family, friends and community 101.

Since there is no longer a constitutional basis supporting the right to carry dangerous weapons around men, women and children (duh) it is no big deal for the majority of the decent and balanced among us to rewrite the rules of conduct and behavior in a clear way which would disallow people with character flaws from carrying dangerous weapons in our collective midst. I believe this to be the will of the majority and if the above perspective were to be shared widely in the public square it would garner a resounding majority.

AS an addendum to the above piece I want to include hunting as a further manifestation of character flaw. I exclude subsistence hunters and hunting from this observation. However, the desire to shoot a deer to death or, as some hunters do, a giraffe, elephant, or hippopotamus makes the case that 'hunting', today, is a euphemism for killing innocent animals for fun and this may itself be a manifestation of the peculiar affinity for the right to bear arms.

- Advertisement -

I do not accept that love of guns is an indication of patriotism or any positive expression of being and think it is bone-headed and a danger to the rest of us. Lets join the youth from our high schools and put an end to this non-sense!

Don Scotten

scotten6|AT|gmail.comEmail address

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Don Scotten Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's The Matter With Black People?

Is there a Cure For Big Pharma?

The Gag Response; Why Bernie supporters won't vote for Hillary

John McCain-a low bar for heroism

The 1500-lb Gorilla Mueller is Hiding

Out of Control Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stuart Chisholm

Become a Fan
Author 20924
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 1, 2008), 2 fans, 10 articles, 382 comments
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Hey, Don, you're an idiot, and here's why: our "bloated military" doesn't negate the need for local police. Fact. Local police doesn't negate the possibility that gangs and drug dealers roam my streets; that home invaders and rapist break into homes. Your hatred of guns and those who use them have corrupted your objectivity and logic. Check yourself, bruh.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 1, 2019 at 4:10:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 