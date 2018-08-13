 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The 1500 lb Gorilla Mueller is Hiding

By       Message Don Scotten       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/13/18

Author 504432
- Advertisement -

OMG, the Russians are coming--or are they? How long can the deep state and our government convince us of the need for a trillion dollar a year military (every year) if the Russians are not in fact a threat. Consider two boxers in a ring and one weighs 150 lbs and the other weighs 1500 lbs. If you were the larger of these two would you be concerned? The Russian military is ten percent the size of ours and clearly does not represent a clear and present danger to the American people.

There is a full court press by our government, the deep state and Mueller to convince the dumbed-down American citizenry that that we need to spend such exaggerated sums on a bloated military when we have no enemy to justify this. The Russians are not coming and it is Mueller's job to convince otherwise. If the Trump election effort employed Russian operatives to assist them in helping rig an election this is about corrupt Americans hiring foreign agents to assist them in their dirty politics scheme. If you hire a hit man his nationality is irrelevant. The Russians are not coming--Good Grief Folks! Muller's 'investigation' is about vilifying Russia to keep 'you' on board accepting a trillion dollar military. Adding insult to injury they are extracting even more tax dollars for yet another military entity in space.

We do need money to protect and serve our interests and lives as the effects of climate change truly threaten Americans with fires, floods, droughts, sea level rise and more. We do not require a trillion dollar military to help us with these challenges. We do not need aircraft carriers, cannons, missiles and the rest which only rains harm. We need to turn away from this dark national focus and bring light and help to assist us with our challenges--it is our money.

First, we need to 'see' the scam that is the Mueller/ Trump skit that is the bouncing ball which so easily distracts. We need fear Russia like we needed to fear the Vietnamese, and Iraqi and Libyan and Afghans and .....fill in the blanks. Let us not get jerked around again.

- Advertisement -

Don Scotten

scotten6|AT|gmail.comEmail address

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is there a Cure For Big Pharma?

The Gag Response; Why Bernie supporters won't vote for Hillary

Out of Control Military

Are we passing notes here and accomplishing little?

Why We Struggle

The Deep State-Dream State Connection

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 23 fans, 36 articles, 98 quicklinks, 2966 comments, 22 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I disagree that Mueller's job is to convince us that the Russians are coming. Mueller's job is to prove that Trump's campaign colluded with Russians to rig the election. That would be an impeachable crime. And did he obstruct justice in his attempts to get Flynn's case dismissed? Is he hiding financial dealings with Russia?


Keep your eye on the ball, please.



Submitted on Monday, Aug 13, 2018 at 12:55:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 