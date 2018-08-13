The 1500 lb Gorilla Mueller is Hiding

- Advertisement -

OMG, the Russians are coming--or are they? How long can the deep state and our government convince us of the need for a trillion dollar a year military (every year) if the Russians are not in fact a threat. Consider two boxers in a ring and one weighs 150 lbs and the other weighs 1500 lbs. If you were the larger of these two would you be concerned? The Russian military is ten percent the size of ours and clearly does not represent a clear and present danger to the American people.

There is a full court press by our government, the deep state and Mueller to convince the dumbed-down American citizenry that that we need to spend such exaggerated sums on a bloated military when we have no enemy to justify this. The Russians are not coming and it is Mueller's job to convince otherwise. If the Trump election effort employed Russian operatives to assist them in helping rig an election this is about corrupt Americans hiring foreign agents to assist them in their dirty politics scheme. If you hire a hit man his nationality is irrelevant. The Russians are not coming--Good Grief Folks! Muller's 'investigation' is about vilifying Russia to keep 'you' on board accepting a trillion dollar military. Adding insult to injury they are extracting even more tax dollars for yet another military entity in space.

We do need money to protect and serve our interests and lives as the effects of climate change truly threaten Americans with fires, floods, droughts, sea level rise and more. We do not require a trillion dollar military to help us with these challenges. We do not need aircraft carriers, cannons, missiles and the rest which only rains harm. We need to turn away from this dark national focus and bring light and help to assist us with our challenges--it is our money.

First, we need to 'see' the scam that is the Mueller/ Trump skit that is the bouncing ball which so easily distracts. We need fear Russia like we needed to fear the Vietnamese, and Iraqi and Libyan and Afghans and .....fill in the blanks. Let us not get jerked around again.

- Advertisement -

Don Scotten

scotten6|AT|gmail.comEmail address