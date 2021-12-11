 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/11/21

Unprecedented Arrests of Military and Police Surveillance Officers in Denmark

Written on the day of the UK (US) decision to send Assange to murderers country

Keoge, Denmark Four former and current secret surveillance officers for Denmark's Military Intelligence Service (Forsvars Efterretningstjeneste FE) and the Police Secret Service (Politiets Efterretningstjeneste PET) were arrested for leaking "deeply confidential information". Three appeared before Copenhagen's City Court December 10). To fængslet i hemmeligt grundlovsforhør: Medarbejdere anholdt for lækager fra FE og PET | Indland | DR

The court forbad media coverage. The nine-hour indictment hearing was held behind double locked doors. Denmarks Radio (DR), the public service radio-television-online medium, learned only that three of the four were heard in court, one was released and two remanded in custody. There is no information about the fourth person arrested.

FE is the equivalent to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. While the FE jurisdiction also covers military intelligence, they must not spy on Danish peopleonly foreigners and those in other countries. The Police Intelligence Service (PET) surveils Danes, as the FBI surveils people within the U.S. The constitution forbids blanket spying on any Danish resident without court approval.

Trine Maria Ilsoee, DR legal reporter, wrote that there is "nearly no precedence" of an internal investigation into PET and FE." If found guilty they could end up in prison for 12 years. [i]

As of now, the public does not know what the leaking is about. Ilsoee mentions two possibilities. One of those is Denmark's biggest spying scandal to date.

Last May, Denmarks Radio (DR) published information provided by at least one FE whistleblower exposing how Danish governments (right and so-called left) have been violating its own constitution by spying upon all its inhabitants and upon its closest neighbor leaders. EXPOSED: Denmark Banana Kingdom Unclothed in Bed with US Spy Agency - This Can't Be Happening! (thiscantbehappening.net)(Based partly upon the Danish piece: Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste lod USA spionere mod Angela Merkel, franske, norske og svenske toppolitikere gennem danske internetkabler | Indland | DR [ii]

Ironically, it may be that the state prosecutor in the current case is contending that those charged have violated Denmark's constitution by revealing secrets. This case can well be associated with the US's Espionage Act, and Britain's Official Secrets Act.

FE has been illegally and systematically spying upon its own citizens for United States economic profit and political interests. This has nothing to do with spying upon their "enemies" (Russia, China, Iran, et. al.).

Operation Dunhammer is the codename for a FE internal investigation of how the US's National Security Agency (NSA) was sucking all surveillance out of its spy network with the Danish military secret service, sanctioned by top Danish leaders.

For several months DR worked with journalists from Sweden (SVT), Norway, Germany (Suddeutsche Zeitung, NDR, WDR) and France (Le Monde) on these new developments. Their work forced some of 35 national leaders known to be spied upon by the U.S. to come forth.

"We demand to be fully informed about matters concerning Swedish citizens, companies and interests. And then we have to see how the answer sounds from the political side in Denmark," Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told national broadcaster SVT.
Norway, Sweden Demand Answers on Espionage After Report of Denmark Helping NSA Spy on EU Politicians - Sputnik International (sputniknews.com)

PM Emmanuel Macron said such behavior is "unacceptable among allies".

Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said the government "cannot and will not enter into speculation about intelligence matters", yet she emphasized that she views the systematic wiretapping of close allies as "unacceptable".

The information of long-standing illegalities, which the understaffed and weak Danish Intelligence Oversight Committee (TET) presented to the public last August, includes:

1. Withholding "key and crucial information to government authorities" and the oversight committee between 2014 and today;

Ron Ridenour is a retired journalist, anti-war and radical activist; author of a dozen books, including "The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert".

