General News

Fight for Promised Peace Dividend; Interview with John Rachel

By ron ridenour

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/12/19

Author 65224


(Image by John Rachel)
Interview with author John Rachel

by Ron Ridenour

1. You wrote the book, "The Peace Dividend: the most controversial proposal in the history of the world" (1). What is the basic idea of this project?

In 1992 with the collapse of the Soviet Union the citizens of the United States and the world were promised the arrival of a new era of peace and prosperity. The Cold War was over. Much of the money spent in the military standoff with the Soviets, and the preparation for a cataclysmic war, would now be diverted to peaceful ends. This massive reordering of our priorities and the windfall which would result was called the peace dividend (2). It never arrived.

That same year, Paul Wolfowitz(3) then Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, stated:

"Our first objective is to prevent the re-emergence of a new rival, either on the territory of the former Soviet Union or elsewhere, that poses a threat on the order of that posed formerly by the Soviet Union. This is a dominant consideration underlying the new regional defense strategy and requires that we endeavor to prevent any hostile power from dominating a region whose resources would, under consolidated control, be sufficient to generate global power."

This was the core premise of what became known as the Wolfowitz Doctrine(4), still functioning in defense (war) planning and spending.

The Wolfowitz Doctrine is paralleled by the geo-political analysis of Zbigniew Brzezinski(5), National Security Advisor under President Jimmy Carter. Brezezinski's doctrine was codified in his landmark book The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy And Its Geostrategic Imperatives , a comprehensive theoretical framework rationalizing U.S. supremacy and world domination.

Here is a key passage outlining where the application of American power is paramount:

"How America 'manages' Eurasia is critical. A power that dominates Eurasia would control two of the world's three most advanced and economically productive regions. A mere glance at the map also suggests that control over Eurasia would almost automatically entail Africa's subordination, rendering the Western Hemisphere and Oceania geopolitically peripheral to the world's central continent. About 75 per cent of the world's people live in Eurasia, and most of the world's physical wealth is there as well, both in its enterprises and underneath its soil. Eurasia accounts for about three-fourths of the world's known energy resources."

These unapologetic and unambiguous behests for U.S. World Empire are now official and unchallenged policy. It presumes the U.S. will govern the entire planet, is the exceptional, indispensable nation among nations implying all others are unexceptional and dispensable, entities to be dominated or managed. The unbridled arrogance advanced by Wolfowitz is now aggressively promoted by neoconservatives 'neocons' who at present completely control the policymaking machinery of the U.S. government, meaning the Executive Branch and Congress. [The liberals or neo-liberals in the Democratic Party and their allies, the alleged "progressive" cohorts, have adopted this war policy as well. Ridenour]

"Cooperation", "coexistence", "peace", "respect for the interests of other nations" all are intentionally absent from the operative lexicon of the neocons.

We ask: Why is the world in such turmoil? Why do we have so many enemies? Why is peace now viewed as the stuff of pipe-dreams? The answer to these and related questions is quite simple.

Almost every current policy decision is an implementation of the neocon divide-and-conquer strategy and imperial agenda. What this means is that the creation of chaos, division, antagonism, confrontation across the globe is quite intentional and specifically engineered to keep any potential challengers to U.S. hegemony weak and ineffective.

This is not just dangerous probably suicidal but grotesquely wasteful. Massive federal spending(6)which could be put in service to a better life for U.S. citizens, could address the ongoing tragedy of grotesque wealth inequality and social injustice, as well as the catastrophe of climate change worldwideis literally going up in smoke. It's bombs, bombs, and more bombs. The National Defense Strategy (7) also calls for the relentless, unquestioned, unchecked, completely unwarranted intimidation of Russia and China. Such planning raises the specter of potential annihilation of life on the planet through nuclear war.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ron Ridenour is an anti-war activist and author of eleven books. His latest is, "The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert", Punto Press, 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
I would certainly add the importance of full accountability for the freely acknowledged disappearence of $12 Trillion of taxpayer money.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 5:22:01 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010)
Reply to Daniel Geery:

And a great job for John as Head Musician In D.C and change the name of the

Lincoln Memorial to "Rachel Memorial." More Cherry Blossoms!.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 7:23:26 PM

Author 0
