Trump and Putin: the New Axis Alliance?



Trump-Putin Love

So much to ponder today, especially after the last week of crazy. What to make of the Putin and Trump secret meeting? Here's my best guess...



Trump, envious and jealous of what Putin has achieved (proto-Fascist dictatorship), Trump is taking Putin's lead on Cold War containment in reverse.

Seeing himself as a Putin-wannabe, Trump seeks to destroy the Western alliance, abolish US democracy (what remains of it -- that's why SCOTUS balance, docile MSM, rigged elections, Wall Street Neoliberal Parties, are HUGE), align himself with rising, proto-Fascist global dictators (Russia, Poland, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, etc.), and then divide-and-conquer the rest with Russia (soon to be restored as USSR) the greatest beneficiary.



This is an attempted replay of what Alexander the Great, Napoleon, Kaiser Wm II, Lenin, Wilson, Hitler-led Axis, Stalin and Mao, and ISIS have envisioned in their own ideological spectrum and time.

Far-fetched? Given the two megalomaniacs at the center (controlling most of the world's nukes), can we really afford to dismiss the theory -- especially when the outlines are already playing out!