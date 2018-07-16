 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump and Putin: the New Axis Alliance?

By       Message Chuck Pennacchio       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   22 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/16/18

Author 35236
From flickr.com: Trump-Putin Love {MID-303945}
Trump-Putin Love
(Image by FolsomNatural)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

So much to ponder today, especially after the last week of crazy. What to make of the Putin and Trump secret meeting? Here's my best guess...

Trump, envious and jealous of what Putin has achieved (proto-Fascist dictatorship), Trump is taking Putin's lead on Cold War containment in reverse.

Seeing himself as a Putin-wannabe, Trump seeks to destroy the Western alliance, abolish US democracy (what remains of it -- that's why SCOTUS balance, docile MSM, rigged elections, Wall Street Neoliberal Parties, are HUGE), align himself with rising, proto-Fascist global dictators (Russia, Poland, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, etc.), and then divide-and-conquer the rest with Russia (soon to be restored as USSR) the greatest beneficiary.

This is an attempted replay of what Alexander the Great, Napoleon, Kaiser Wm II, Lenin, Wilson, Hitler-led Axis, Stalin and Mao, and ISIS have envisioned in their own ideological spectrum and time.

- Advertisement -

Far-fetched? Given the two megalomaniacs at the center (controlling most of the world's nukes), can we really afford to dismiss the theory -- especially when the outlines are already playing out!

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Chuck Pennacchio, PhD, 2016 elected Bernie Sanders Delegate; Senior Advisor, Healthcare for All Pennsylvania; Associate Professor of History and Politics, The University of the Arts in Philadelphia.  BA in history and political science from (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

PA Study Proves Single-payer Health Care Will Save $17 Billion Annually and Cover Everybody in PA

The 2016 Democratic National Convention: 'Inside-Outside' Reflections of a Bernie Sanders Delegate

Our Revolution Has Begun

Michael Moore, ACA, and the Single Payer Solution

Victory for PA Patients and Providers; Defeat for Profit-First Health Insurers

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 22 comments  Post Comment

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6117 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The photo used for blog is disgraceful. It is on par with conservatives turning Obama into Hitler or animals. OEN should have more class than this. We are very happy about improved relations with Russia. Bravo President Trump! We fully support this alliance and welcome it. The military industrial complex won't like it but tough. There is no valid reasons to not have good relations to Russia. Hey putin! Come vacation in Florida! You would be more welcome than some of what we get now! This is great news for all america!

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 8:14:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Christopher Zell

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 2 articles, 483 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Let me express a simple fact that makes all this understandable. Trump is alive and still President.

Other people didn't fare so well in fighting the Deep State : JFK, RFK, MLK and many more. Someone with power realizes that the US empire MUST be downsized or face collapse.

That's his job. Or else he would be gone. Boorish as he is, this is a worthy goal and Progressives should cheer it on - because it will clear the path for other needs such as healthcare, work on educational debt and fixing infrastructure.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 8:20:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Jerry Kelley

Become a Fan
Author 29093

(Member since Jan 16, 2009), 1 fan, 317 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Christopher Zell:   New Content

"Other people didn't fare so well in fighting the Deep State : JFK, RFK, MLK and many more. Someone with power realizes that the US empire MUST be downsized or face collapse."


It's our Deep State that murdered JFK, RFK and MLK. They all wanted to get rid of war and for that the powers that be killed all three of them!

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 10:49:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 199 articles, 3338 quicklinks, 14551 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I say three cheers for Trump! The one good thing I've seen him do, or talk about doing, both in the primaries and presently.

Is anyone surprised to see the insanity go to tenth gear, regarding the Clinton-triggered Russiaphobia madness? A woman scorned...

Then again, does anyone expect something else from the "2016 elected Bernie Sanders Delegate," author of this article, since Sanders himself long ago joined the insanity bandwagon?

The responses we're already seeing prove just how insane we are. I fear to ponder just how far it will go. If there's one most valuable thing a president can do for his country, I'd say it's to get countries of the world working together. Particularly now, when if we don't redirect military resources to combat the real enemy on the world's doorstep, global warming, the demise of most or all life on earth is guaranteed.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 8:21:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 9 fans, 423 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

I agree Daniel. The Deep State and their MSM mouthpieces are in full meltdown.


"Donald Trump's press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of "high crimes & misdemeanors." It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???" John O Brennan


ROFLOL!! Where's the popcorn?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 8:37:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 9 fans, 423 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

"Nothing would be easier politically than to refuse to meet, to refuse to engage, but that would not accomplish anything... I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than to risk peace in pursuit of politics."


Donald Trump

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 8:48:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 199 articles, 3338 quicklinks, 14551 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

Beautiful words, that I hadn't seen before. Now, if DT could somehow develop the other parts of his brain... maybe some stem cell work?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 9:42:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 9 fans, 6 articles, 1213 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

You likely hadn't seen them because he said them just this morning.

I just saw this come through:

click here

Things are moving now.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 10:26:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 9 fans, 6 articles, 1213 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

The Deep State is in serious trouble, Daniel. On the worldwide diplomatic stage, before the international press, Putin announced this:

click here

$400 million tax-free. From illegal activities.

Racketeering.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 8:52:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 9 fans, 423 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

WOW!

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 9:09:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 9 fans, 6 articles, 1213 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

I know, right?

This one's going to be hard to cover up.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 9:35:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 199 articles, 3338 quicklinks, 14551 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

F'n A!!! Thanks, Pablo. I will post it as an article right after this, mentioning your finding it.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 9:44:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 9 fans, 6 articles, 1213 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Whatever you want to do, Daniel. It's never about me, though...only US.

I sense that soon it may be time for Julian Assange to re-emerge. When he does, the Great Awakening moves into high gear.

His name was Seth Rich.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 10:03:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 199 articles, 3338 quicklinks, 14551 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

Posted about an hour ago, so it's somewhere around here, as in click here

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 10:34:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 9 fans, 6 articles, 1213 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

All right, Daniel.

Thanks for the acknowledgement.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 10:44:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 9 fans, 423 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is BOOM!! It's all out war now between Trump and the Deep State.

Coincidence? On This Day in History July 16, 1999 - JFK jr disappears from History as Clinton takes the seat he is running for, New York's U.S. Senate race.

"If my dear friend Donald Trump ....ever decided to sacrifice his fabulous billionaire lifestyle to become president, he would be an unstoppable force for ultimate justice that Democrats and Republicans alike would celebrate." JFK jr. George Magazine, June 1999

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 10:02:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 9 fans, 6 articles, 1213 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

Trump and JFK Jr. were extremely tight.

There is so much more to this than many people know.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 10:10:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 199 articles, 3338 quicklinks, 14551 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

Even a short article would be great, or a few links if you have 'em. It gets curioser and curioser... "May you live in interesting times," supposedly an old Chinese curse.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 10:37:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 9 fans, 6 articles, 1213 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Yeah, I know. I've considered writing an article, but keep opting against it.

I am, first and foremost, an historian. I find it immensely comforting, at present, to wallow in this zeitgeist.

I might, though.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 10:53:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 199 articles, 3338 quicklinks, 14551 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to pablo mayhew:   New Content

All through high school and college, I gravitated toward the sciences, probably (surely) because my Dad was an engineer and greatly influenced me.

I got interested in history when I had to take some class for teaching "continued certification" and picked American History. An astounding teacher, and I eagerly looked forward to his classes (he wrote and spoke about the Teton Dam break, since he lived right nearby).

In my teaching years, I was active in the NEA, specifically the IEA, and between those two life experiences realized the absolute importance of history. Read Howard Zinn and many others since, and became riveted to know how we got where we are.

Give it a shot, comrade! Dan

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 11:19:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 199 articles, 3338 quicklinks, 14551 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Ditto my involvement since the early seventies in re the environment of Spaceship Earth.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 11:20:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 9 fans, 423 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Click here

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 11:24:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 