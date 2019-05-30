Trump Supporter: We don't care about the bad things he does because "



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

A Trump supporter called into the show today and said something we all surmised, but his articulation made it that more poignant. I get quite a few Conservative callers, and interestingly, they stick around because while they know that I disagree with them, I give them a hearing. And you know what? They listen too.

Politics Done Right won't convert the world overnight. It won't change the minds of 100% of the listeners. What it does remove the belief many of these folks believe. Many think we have virtual horns and are utterly vicious people. Few understand the level of corrosive media that is responsible for putting them in that state along with some recessive false existential fears.

I did more listening than talking to this caller because I wanted to understand his thought process. It was clear that he is under the false impression that the media unfairly attacked Trump.

- Advertisement -

Watch the entire episode here.

The Trump supporter believes that the unfairness he believes Trump receives from the media and Democrats justify forgiving him for any bad thing he does. There was a lot of push back that I refrained from engaging to understand the narrative that drove him. We all know Trump is not only obnoxious but is caustic as he demeans anyone in his crosshairs. We know Trump is a proven crook. These listeners come back frequently, and I will engage them on the related subject when the time is more suitable.

HELP: Please join my YouTube channel so I can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!