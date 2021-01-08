 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

This Week in the US: The Model Nation for no Nation Anymore

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 513650
Message Ramin Mazaheri
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

The US Capitol
The US Capitol
(Image by John Brighenti)   Details   DMCA

As this article is on the verge of publication the United States Capitol has been occupied by protesters on the day of Electoral College's presidential vote. It's very exciting stuff, certainly, but an insatiable craving for excitement seems to have long been a major flaw of Western culture.

Few people are as guilty of greedily loving the short-term sugar high of daily news as I am - being a longtime hack reporter - but whether the immediate outcomes of this historic election week in the United States give you rushes or drops it's important to remember that what's really historic is just how far the US has truly fallen and will keep falling.

We all agree America on January 6, 2020, is certainly not an apex, but it's only via constant spin, rationalisation and deflection that one cannot see that the US has so very far to go - this is not the nadir.

No matter what happens this is not even really over.

In my reporting from here it turns out the wisest and most pleasant of the "never Trumpers" - normally a very disagreeable lot - were right to say that they are not assuming anything about Joe Biden's projected victory until after inauguration day, January 20th. Maybe the Proud Boys are going to blow up the Washington Monument next week - who really knows what will happen over here?

I have to add a last minute modification to that hyperbolic exaggeration: Maybe a peaceful "Occupy Capitol Hill" is a real thing?

If you want to read more Trump-obsessed hysteria you can always go to Politico's "Trumpology" section, where everything before 2016 never was, but this column is trying to establish exactly where America as a whole really is: What should the globe's global assessment be of the country which in 1991 seemed poised for a century of global superiority?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ramin Mazaheri Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ramin Mazaheri is currently covering the US elections. He is the chief correspondent in Paris for Press TV and has lived in France since 2009. He has been a daily newspaper reporter in the US, and has reported from Iran, Cuba, Egypt, Tunisia, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Khamenei to Macron: Stop calling me - I've moved on

Hiding the West's Ongoing Neo-Colonialism in Lebanon via Blaming Iran, Part 1 of 2

Israel Panics, Attacks Over Iran Rapprochement

Why France's 20- and 30-somethings hate the Yellow Vests

Iranian Unity & Patience Caused Trump Flip-Flop on Attack

Back to French tear gas in the morning: smells like auste'rite'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 