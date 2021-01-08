This Week in the US: The Model Nation for no Nation Anymore



As this article is on the verge of publication the United States Capitol has been occupied by protesters on the day of Electoral College's presidential vote. It's very exciting stuff, certainly, but an insatiable craving for excitement seems to have long been a major flaw of Western culture.

Few people are as guilty of greedily loving the short-term sugar high of daily news as I am - being a longtime hack reporter - but whether the immediate outcomes of this historic election week in the United States give you rushes or drops it's important to remember that what's really historic is just how far the US has truly fallen and will keep falling.

We all agree America on January 6, 2020, is certainly not an apex, but it's only via constant spin, rationalisation and deflection that one cannot see that the US has so very far to go - this is not the nadir.

No matter what happens this is not even really over.

In my reporting from here it turns out the wisest and most pleasant of the "never Trumpers" - normally a very disagreeable lot - were right to say that they are not assuming anything about Joe Biden's projected victory until after inauguration day, January 20th. Maybe the Proud Boys are going to blow up the Washington Monument next week - who really knows what will happen over here?

I have to add a last minute modification to that hyperbolic exaggeration: Maybe a peaceful "Occupy Capitol Hill" is a real thing?

If you want to read more Trump-obsessed hysteria you can always go to Politico's "Trumpology" section, where everything before 2016 never was, but this column is trying to establish exactly where America as a whole really is: What should the globe's global assessment be of the country which in 1991 seemed poised for a century of global superiority?

