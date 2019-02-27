The insulin story, a perfect example of corporations stealing the wealth of most of us

- Advertisement -

I used the example of Pharmaceutical companies inflating the price of insulin to show how our economic system by design steals so much from everyday Americans that it stops the ability of most to build wealth. Instead, it systematically ensures it leaves most without wealth.

While the insulin rip off is one example, it occurs in every segment of our economy. Indentured servitude by the masses is the outcome if we continue on the current path.

Recently I blogged about the advent of the standalone emergency rooms using their pricing power and dubious practices to rip off Americans in an article titled "These stories show legalized theft, the reason we need Medicare for All" that everyone should read.

There is a basic tenet we must recognize in our economic system that the article "Why our economic system is designed to keep most people broke by robbing us legally" explains.

Ultimately, those with unregulated and unlimited pricing power on products and services you must have, can ensure one can never accumulate wealth. They own you. They can extort from you.

The above reality defines our economy. And the proof is a continual decline in the wealth of the masses as the few gets a more significant percentage. Unchanged, math prevails. Welcome to indentured servitude.