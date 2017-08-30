Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

The War for the State of California: Report from the CDP Executive Board Meeting

By       Message Henry Samson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 8/30/17

Author 508837
- Advertisement -


Mimi Kennedy, Election Integrty Press Conference
(Image by H.C. Samson)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

The California Establishment Democrats thought they had silenced the left. But last weekend, the Left did not appear to be under control. To the contrary, at the August 25-27 California Democratic Executive Board meeting, the Left appeared to be making their own deciions and not in the way the Party wanted them to go. California Democratic Chairman Eric Bauman and Bob Mulholland (the guy running the party behind the scenes) tried to subdue the left by preventing true progressives from being placed on the top policy committees: rules, resolutions, platform, and legislation. Berners who wouldn't agree to hold the establishment line were either ignored when it came to committee assignments or placed on "Voter Services," to be used as recruiting puppets for the Establishment. At the same time, various Establishment Hillary supporters obtained more than one top committee appointment, despite not having the technical or other relevant background for those appointments.

Turning apples into oranges, Voter Services members are making that committee more relevant by moving it in the direction of stopping the kind of fraud and voter stalking (the targeting of voters and the changing of their registrations) that turned Bernie Sander's landslide in California support into a win for Hillary Clinton. Greg Palast has verified that Bernie would have won a landslide victory if his voters had been allowed to have their votes counted. Committee members were much less concerned about DNC claims of fraud in the general election than with disenfranchisement of millions of Democratic voters in the primaries.

On August 26 th , Mimi Kennedy and other progressives held a press conference in front of the Anaheim Sheraton, where the E-board meeting was taking place, to call for an end to voter stalking and election fraud. It was pointed out that even paper ballot votes can be changed at the tabulator level. Hand counting of paper ballots is the preferred method for ensuring accuracy. It's tedious but less rigable.

- Advertisement -

The other major surprise at the Executive Board Meeting was the popularity of dark horse candidate for Governor Delaine Eastin. When delegates learned that she was the only gubernatorial candidate who supports SB 562,they booed the position of Gavin Newsom Newsom, John Chiang and Antonio Villaraigosa on the issue. Gavin Newsom and John Chiang, who have paid lip service to supporting single-payer, both refuse to get on board with the bill to make single-payer a reality. Though criticizing the economics of the bill, John Chiang was caught on video admitting he had never read the bill, according to PDA's California Coordinator Bill Honigman.


Califrnia Gubernatorial Candidate Delaine Eastin
(Image by H. C. Samson)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Delaine Eastin had a surprisingly very large turnout at her hospitality suite. The room was packed tighter than a sardine can with delegates continuing to pour into the doorway. One delegate said that, up until that meeting, she would never have considered backing Delaine Eastin for anything but was now switching her vote from John Chain to Eastin. She wasn't alone as many delegates stated that, if Newsom and Chiang cannot back the single-payer bill, they don't deserve to be in office. Eastin also has a plan to end private prisons and the prison industrial complex. Eastin had the overwhelming support of the Berners and the PDA membership during the weekend event. Even Eastin was surprised by the extent of her support.


California Gubernatorial Candidate Antonio Villaraigosa
(Image by H. C. Samson)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is the newest addition to the governor's race. Angelinos who remember the brutal way Occupiers were evicted from their City Hall Park during Occupy Wall Street are not among his biggest fans. Though Newsom, part of the Pelosi family, has received the highest amount of donations so far, Villaraigosa is expected to receive the most in Wall Street contributions.

At the Arab-American Caucus, a panel discussed the unconstitutionality of the anti-protest/anti-boycott bills introduced in the House and the Senate. The audience members agreed to help unseat members of Congress supporting that bill. Among the members co-sponsoring the House legislation is Lou Correa, the Congressman in whose district the meeting took place. There is an effort to get Dennis Kucinich to run against Senate bill co-sponsor Maria Cantwell in the State of Washington. Among those participating in the panel was Congressman Ro Khanna, who later asked people to get out the word that he is opposed to regime change in Syria.

During the weekend, it was learned that a former progressive candidate was being targeted for removal of his credentials, simply because he backed Jill Stein in the 2016 general election. All of California's votes went to Clinton and so this came across as very punitive and served as a subtle threat against anyone else who wanted to acknowledge not voting for Clinton. Privately, about a third of the delegates said they either did not vote, did a write in or voted for Jill. A number of the delegates saw this as an attempt to suppress dissent within the party.

The next CDP E-board meeting is in Burlingame in November. If this is a first round, what will happened then?

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Henry has been a professor of political science and legal ethics and an advisor to many successful candidates for public office. He is currently working on a book about the inequality crisis in America.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is the Party Over for California Democrats?

Los Angeles Stands with Immigrants

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 352 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at 6:03:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lee Beacham

Become a Fan
Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015), 399 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"stopping the kind of fraud and voter stalking (the targeting of voters and the changing of their registrations)"

There's voter fraud in Ca. and there's not a whiff of voter fraud in Ca.? Which is it?

Ca. is wealthy but the Government says there's debt problems looming.

There's a movement for secession in Ca. that is growing again. Not racist?

I read about the high salaries are pushing the poor out of housing.

There's lots to be concerned about in Ca. but the Dems there seem to believe Capitalism is at fault and want more Socialism. Capitilism is the horse that brung 'em but now must be put down.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at 6:14:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 