Californians Have Made their Choice: They Want Bernie and Tulsi

Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard
(Image by Henry)   Details
Bermie Sanders swept through San Diego and Los Angeles Counties on August 5yh and 6th speaking at town halls on Immigration and housing and a rally at Long Beach City College. Unlike his last Southern California sweep, the publicity went out this time and his events were packed.

On Sunday (August 4th), Tulsi Gabbard made a surprise visit to Venice, California. On Sunday, very few people received even last minute notice that she was in the area but somehow a large crowd of supporters managed to rush to her location to the point there was a massive overflow onto the streets. The campaign kept her unscheduled appearance relatively quiet but word got out and people who learned about her presence in the area dropped what they were doing to see her. Tulsi has been so popular following her take-down of Kamala Harris and Tim Ryan that she doesn't even need to publicize her location for crowds to seek her out and show up.

No other candidate has the draw among California audiences that Bernie and Tulsi have.

Bernie Sanders at Long Beach Rally
(Image by Henry Samson)   Details
Long Beach was Bernie's biggest event with an official count of 5390 according to his staff. The Immigration Town Hall in Vista had an official count of just under 1000 (inside and out) and the estimated count at the Housing Town Hall in Northridge was approximately 400.

Bernie at Immigration Town Hall
(Image by Henry Samson)   Details

The most moving of Bernie's events was his Immigration Town Hall in Vista where Bernie showed his compassion for immigrants, the homeless and those in need of health care. After introducing local leaders concerned about the mistreatment of immigrants, Bernie took a number of questions about a variety of important issues, such as the fears immigrant children have that their parents might be rounded up and not come home at night and about people who are covered by insurance that will not pay for necessary medical care for their children. Some participants spoke of critical conditions not covered by their current insurance and of denials of care. A husband and wife in one family were working full time and could not afford a place to live. Bernie listened to touching story after touching story and the crowd really got that he cared.

Bernie at Immigration Town Hall
(Image by Henry Samson)   Details

The most enthusiastic audience was at the Long Beach City College evening rally. The crowd went wild over each point Bernie made. He spoke about health care, immigration, housing, criminal justice and education. His positions resonated with the crowd each time.

Bernie Sanders at Long Beach City College Rally
(Image by Henry Samson)   Details

While Bernie was impressive and those who saw him were thrilled at his performance, internal sabotage seemed to be in the air. Media, particularly independent media, was instrumental in educating and exciting the public about Bernie. At the Housing Town Hall, his least attend event (about 400 people) dis-invitations were sent out to various members of the press who didn't get their contradictory confirmations that they were invited to attend the town hall until just before it was to start. Those dissed before being approved too late to attend included reporters for a legal journal whose journalists include attorneys who have been working to assist the homeless. Big Faux Pas. Some members of the media were very upset about the handling of this event and questioned whether it involved some kind of internal sabotage that Bernie should be made aware of. Some reporters actually said they would be reluctant to change future plans to attend Bernie events until media relations were fixed.

Reporters from the Indymedia also noted that they were given much poorer filming locations at Bernie events than at events for other candidates. All the front slots go to the corporate media. In other words, the media that has been attacking Bernie while building up other candidates are treated superior to the media supporting Bernie. At Vista, the only designated slots for the press single-elevation riser were for the top 1% anti-Bernie corporate press. A number of Indymedia people got a little footage and then left. A photo of the riser shows minimal media present. In 2016, after reportedly posting porn on the Bernie's Facebook pages, Correct the Record was given prime video locations at his events. This led some to ask if whoever is in charge of the press for the campaign is really backing Bernie. When you add this to the fact that someone who seemed to be in a position of authority at Bernie's booth at the May/June California Democratic Convention was pushing Elizabeth Warren over Bernie, Bernie may have some house-cleaning to do.

Press at Immigration Event
(Image by Henry Samson)   Details
In contrast, Tulsi's campaign has been very supportive of the Indymedia. She knows they are on her side and so does her staff. When she toured Los Angeles's homeless community it was to discover how bad the situation was and her campaign didn't reach out to the corporate media for photos ops. The next day she put together volunteers to pick up trash in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles but it was the Indymedia that covered this event. In fact, many members of the Indymedia assisted with the clean-up. Many of Tulsi's supporters have been Berniecrats and wish his campaign would be more grass roots this time.

Tulsi Gabbard cleaning MacArthur Park in Los Angeles
(Image by Henry Samson)   Details

Bernie's volunteers are generally very nice and polite but often the official staff has been rude to the guests, such as where they turned small donors away in Hollywood when the balcony was pretty much empty. In Vista, plastic sealed water bottles were taken away from disabled people who needed the water for their health in the sweltering heat that had most participants fanning themselves at points. Women were often patted down by male security guards. In Long Beach, a seemingly untrained dog was used to check the bags of women at one gate. At least at Long Beach, they used wands on the participants, instead of the pat downs.

Tulsi and Bernie are the closest to each other in ideology of the candidates who have been on stage. Mike Gravel, who is also a progressive, made the debate requirement for July but was denied admission in violation of the DNC rules. Tulsi has won both of her debates. Bernie did well in his first debate and came out swinging to be the clear winner of his second debate. The corporate media hates both, smearing both candidates with lies and untruths. The corporate media is run by the defense industry and Wall Street. Bernie and Tulsi are seen as their biggest threats. The corporate media is especially afraid of Tulsi as she has taken down two of their favored candidates and been the top searched candidate following her debates. The MSM doesn't know how to stop public support for Bernie and Tulsi. The public has an answer. It wants to see a joint ticket of these two candidates in November, 2019.

 

Henry has been a professor of political science and legal ethics and an advisor to many successful candidates for public office. He is currently working on a book about the inequality crisis in America.
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Great coverage Henry, thank you!

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 3:33:27 PM

nelswight

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 394 comments
Do Miracles Happen!

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 5:50:11 PM

911TRUTH

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 28 fans, 2638 comments
Bernie would never choose Tulsi as VP.

She wants to keep the for-profit health insurance parasites in place, which is unacceptable. If they exist, we will never have an actual health care system in this country. We will continue to be nothing but a for-profit health insurance support system.

Her quote from her website:

"If you look at other countries in the world who have universal health care, every one of them has some form of a role for private insurance."

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 5:11:15 PM

Henry Samson

(Member since May 1, 2017), 6 fans, 18 articles, 7 comments
This is a mischaracterization that Bernie's and Tulsi's opponents are pushing. Following is a link done by Niko House talking about how Bernie and Tulsi are the same on the issue. It is important to note that Bernie and Tulsi are personally working together. They confer regularly on the phone. She called him before she decided to run. At the California Democratic Convention, it was Tulsi who Bernie gave a big hug to. She is the one who stepped down from the DNC vice chair position to back Bernie and who nominated Bernie at the DNC Convention. The two are working together. Tulsi is the only candidate who will share her delegates with Bernie. Warren's are expected to go to Kamala. Gravel just endorsed Tulsi and Bernie as he understands they are together. Tulsi needs to stay in the debates and must defeat the rigged polls. As many as possible need to poll for Tulsi to get her above the number so she will get number. People undercutting Bernie are behind the undercutting of Tulsi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdUREf6c7H4

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 6:22:46 PM

911TRUTH

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 28 fans, 2638 comments
The two are working together. Tulsi is the only candidate who will share her delegates with Bernie. Warren's are expected to go to Kamala.

Thanks. I did not know this. I knew Gravel endorsed Bernie.

Medicare for All is a huge issue for me. I used to work for a so-called non-profit health insurance parasite of about only 1,000 employees. They were anything but. They just didn't have share-holders. They have over $1B in reserves yet they continue to raise premiums, deductibles, etc every year. Their executives are all multi-millionaires.

I do love how she pulls no punches at the debates.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 7:43:31 PM

Emily S

(Member since Mar 1, 2019), 5 comments
Hi 911Truth, at 20:17, Mike Gravel says he supports Tulsi and Bernie, and that Tulsi asked Gravel to be a spokesperson for her while she's on reserve duty, and he agreed.


tu.be/Tm-Vt8RDJEk?t=1217

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 9:02:21 PM

Art Costa

(Member since May 19, 2010), 2 fans, 833 comments
The only truly Medicare for All that assures a true single payer (no private health insurance with complete coverage for everyone) is Medicare for All Act of 2019 (H.R. 1384) submitted with overwhelming support in the House by Representative Jayapal, not Bernie's bill.

And yes, repeatedly and in the "debates" Tulsi said she believed in providing people with the "choice" of private insurance. That's not Medicare for All.

Here's the deal, you can't start playing around with this and expect universal coverage that reduces trillions of dollars by allowing private insurance companies in the mix. That's why the public option is a waste and will only lead to multi-tier health care. Multi-tiered health care allows people with means to purchase premium health care and everyone else will get the second tier (lesser quality).

Also, what Jayapal understands in her bill is that Medicare is a mess. It needs not only to be expanded but improved. ACA and before that GW Bush and co. have undermined it with excessive physician costs. Today Medicare is in the process of being privatized (Advantage). If Medicare is not overhauled before rolling it out to everyone than it will be another Obamacare fiasco.

Saying your for Medicare for all (we should have learned by now) means nothing if you don't read the fine print.

Lastly, Henry Samson you must have skipped over the Gabbard anti-BDS vote to reach this conclusion. We should be paying much closer attention. Obama was a master at finessing and parsing his words and people so want to believe that they sleep walk into what turns out to much less than you thought you were getting.

I bought this hook line and sinker for a while. It turns out to have been a masterful putdown of Kamala Harris that shut up those of us scrutinizing Tulsi and why she voted against BDS. (For me this is no simple oversight.)

I like Mike Gravel, but neither he nor anyone does my thinking.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 11:20:23 PM

Henry Samson

(Member since May 1, 2017), 6 fans, 18 articles, 7 comments
Let me educate you on Medicare for All. The original and best bill was Conyers/Kucinich HR 676, which Jayapal was assigned to gut under a new number. I was among those who worked to get co-sponsors for Kucinich's bill. Like what Bernie and Tulsi currently support, 676 covered much more than Medicare now covers. Kucinich has spoken out in support of Tulsi. What Bernie did was to introduce a single-payer bill or as it's called now, Medicare for All, into the Senate after he was elected to that body.


The claims about Tulsi's vote on the misnamed anti-BDS bill are mostly false and misleading smears. The resolution, that had no impact whatsoever as it was a resolution not a bill, affirms the right to boycott Israel. It was a compromise resolution that had some problematic wording regarding the House's position on BDS. The true pro-BDS bill was put forth by Ilhan Omar and Tulsi has joined Ilhan in backing that bill.


None of the Presidential candidates with the exception of Mike Gravel support BDS. Tulsi Gabbard is the most pro-Palestinian of all the Presidential candidates. Bernie and the others do not back BDS. It is important to avoid smearing Tulsi with falsehoods. Unlike other Presidential candidates, she has NOT taken contributions from Israel or AIPAC and is very opposed to the way Israel has treated the Palestinians.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 11:54:28 PM

Art Costa

(Member since May 19, 2010), 2 fans, 833 comments
First you write a piece that implies that you KNOW that the entire state of California supports Sanders/Gabbard.

Your tale about BDS and the House bill Medicare for All seems cut from the same imaginative cloth.

I stand by my comments because they are not based in some sort of misguided "worship".

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 12:10:05 AM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 21 fans, 3 articles, 1246 comments
You don't know what you're talking about. Tulsi did NOT "vote" against BDS. She SIGNED a RESOLUTION that preserves the two state solution. As Henry tried to explain to you, Tulsi supports BDS. Next time, read the resolution and do a little research before buying into the MSM bullshit.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 4:38:11 AM

nelswight

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 394 comments
Toiugh Love, J.L.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 1:06:10 PM

Art Costa

(Member since May 19, 2010), 2 fans, 833 comments
Agreeing with the poster doesn't add up to the truth. First I read the resolution. That's what I do before commenting. I had some doubt regarding Major Gabbard, but this and some other votes made me take another look.

By the way when did Tulsi say she supported BDS and does she know that a 2 state solution has been dead for obvious reasons for years?

Of course I don't automatically disagree with what she says, after all I've been saying this for many years, and much more. I pay virtually no attention to MSM (and if anything I find them to be the enemy of the change needed.)

Rather than spin, I prefer to be discerning about what people are saying and doing.

We've gotten to the point where the number of Google searches becomes the new way of measuring how a candidate did in the faux "debates". How does one conclude that the entire state of California supports Tulsi Gabbard? Where's the critical thinking?

(I think in an ironic way, the increased support here and elsewhere comes from the MSM - the enemy of my enemy syndrome. As bad as Trump is, he got the same treatment from the Media-Military-Industrial Complex.)

To my friend, Nelswight, I would say this adoration for Tulsi is pure emotion, mixed with a "so want to believe" devotion that there may be someone, anyone who can change this rapid collapse. This problem we face is going to end badly. Perhaps if you care about Tulsi and Bernie, you may not even want to wish it on them to be at the helm as the beginning of the end unravels.

Polls by the way don't show, for what it's worth, that Tulsi has advanced beyond 1% and Bernie though hanging on in the top tier, is behind neoliberal henchman Biden.

Honesty is important. Wishful thinking is hopeful, but it is after all wishful.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:53:09 PM

nelswight

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 394 comments
Art, I respect your intelligence too much to believe your actions are from anything but emotion.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 1:11:40 PM

Dennis Kaiser

(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 38 fans, 70 articles, 438 quicklinks, 5633 comments, 48 diaries
The way Tulsi is showing the composure a leader needs in these MSM smears is better than any ad she could spend for if only the people take note of that and not the ever-going smears. I believe she is actually making these commentators look foolish while she keeps her composure. F8cking Anderson Cooper the other night was losing his mind trying to get her to say Assad is a war criminal. She had Kasie Hunt completely soiling her pants when Tulsi asked her why we were in Syria. The fact Hunt didn't have an answer was almost as good as the stunned look on her face. I truly believe Tulsi would stun Trump in a debate. It would be interesting.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 9:42:46 PM

Mary Bell Lockhart

(Member since Apr 15, 2008), 9 fans, 40 articles, 202 comments, 1 diaries
Biden is leading the polls in California, with Harris right behind.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 11:38:46 PM

nelswight

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 394 comments
Hosh-posh, Mary Bell...never happen, dear.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 1:01:12 PM

Mrs. Fuxit

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 1 fan, 1 quicklinks, 430 comments, 1 diaries
In California, consenting political action figures have the right to do it on the road. At Democrat 'rallies', they sing:

No one will be watching us. Why don't we do it in the road?



Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 11:40:43 PM

Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 52 fans, 58 articles, 113 quicklinks, 4367 comments, 214 diaries
Sen Mike Gravel tells Rob he's for Bernie/Tulsi and/or Tulsi/Bernie - either way they would stand up "strong" to Trump. Gravel sees Tulsi as "a real coming powerhouse".

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:54:01 AM

Dennis Kaiser

(Member since Jan
That's exactly why they (the establishment) is doing all they can to knock her out.

What I find as curious is the fact I have heard from several sources that military training exercises can be dangerous as accidents have happened. Then I hear Tulsi is going on her two-week military training. Coincidental?

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 10:15:39 AM

Helen Carpenter

(Member since Apr 15, 2017), 1 fan, 1 articles, 17 comments
I know they want to sow doubts in people already supporting Tulsi, I recently read she has voted for the spending increases Trumps asks for the military.


I went to her voting records but was unable to find the specific bills. However I noticed she was absent for many votes and I have since read she is a no show for nearly a quarter of all bills presented in the House.


Is this some kind of strategy so Tulsi can't be pinned down on certain issues? Why so many absences on her part?


Finally, has she voted for increased military spending?

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:44:14 PM

Art Costa

(Member since May 19, 2010), 2 fans, 833 comments
She should have been a no-show for the anti-BDS vote rather than lamely saying she supports "2-state". Bernie at least made the connection between the Senate version (which was worse in terms of its attempt to make BDS a crime) and the first amendment.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 3:13:24 PM

Henry Samson

(Member since May 1, 2017), 6 fans, 18 articles, 7 comments
Art, it is important to look at this based on the facts and not for the purpose of slanting things against a candidate. The vote you call "anti-BDS" could also be called a "pro-BDS" vote because it affirmed the right to boycott Israel. Given that Tulsi is also backing Ilhan's bill, it is very clear she supports those engaging in BDS. She has in fact done videos talking about her support for the right to boycott. Supporting the right to boycott and uphold free speech was her prime reason for voting for the resolution, which did not have any impact as it was just a resolution. Unlike the resolution you complain of, Ilhan's bill that Tulsi is supporting has teeth.

As much as I love Bernie, he has not spoken out for the First Amendment as Tulsi has. You cannot separate the two by trying to characterize Bernie as pushing Tulsi's issues while savaging on Tulsi by pretending her positions are different than they are. Anyone who knows Bernie and Tulsi knows they are the closest of allies and confer regularly.

It is Tulsi who has been the strongest of all candidates on the right to boycott and on free speech. For instance, Tulsi is also the only candidate who has called for dropping all charges against Julian Assange, freeing Chelsea Manning and pardoning Edward Snowden.

I do not believe those pretending to back Bernie while savaging his closest ally Tulsi are really Berniecrats. We know Bernie's campaign has been infiltrated by the Warren wing, which has a terrible record on Israel and on the First Amendment.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 7:06:24 PM

Art Costa

(Member since May 19, 2010), 2 fans, 833 comments
Look it appears we read a different referendum. What can I say.

It was very clear that the repeated mention of BDS in the referendum was not an affirmation, but a condemnation of BDS which the referendum status is "against" the two-state solution. That is the reason Tulsi said she voted for it because she says she believes in the 2-state (which is beyond possible by most accounts).

The fact that AIPAC and Netanyahu applauded its passage should have some bearing (as some have convincingly said, this get Congress on the record).

In the generals I've been voting Green since Nader. I voted for Sanders in the 2016 primary (I was moved less by his FDR domestic policies than his willingness to show guts regarding Israel's murderous aggression of Palestinians).

I then went and voted for Stein and Ajamu Baraka.

The system has long needed more parties and proportional representation and a host of changes. But I'm convinced we're beyond that. There are no miracles including candidates.

I'm not arguing with you because it's apparent you are dedicated to a candidate no matter what I or anyone else says.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 1:16:00 AM

Art Costa

(Member since May 19, 2010), 2 fans, 833 comments
You do know Henry Tulsi's first salvo against Harris began before the debate when Gabbard defended Biden's anti-busing stance while attacking Harris.


Read it any way you want. My guess is her animus toward Harris is a tad more complicated than her attack at the debate.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 1:02:42 PM

Dennis Kaiser

(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 38 fans, 70 articles, 438 quicklinks, 5633 comments, 48 diaries
Tulsi may see the DNC armored to Harris like they were to Hillary and she's trying to save all of us from the same fate as in 2016. If one cannot see Harris is not a leader as she makes excuses and blames others, lies, takes advantage of being in power and Tulsi is simply pointing that out at her own expense as we are seeing the attack dogs out in glory (which also alert one to how badly the establishment wants Harris which is another warning sign).

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 6:53:11 PM

nelswight

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 394 comments
I hear you, Art. Try hanging (?) with Bernie and Tulsi.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 7:39:44 PM

nelswight

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 394 comments
Posiblement, 'elen.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 7:42:20 PM

Michael Ehling

(Member since Aug 12, 2019), 1 comments
Everyone's forgetting that H.Res.246 wasn't the only BDS item before the House. There's also Marco Rubio's S.1 -- which has passed the Senate but is still being "held at the desk" in the House, is actual legislation as opposed to a mere "sense of the House" resolution, and is a genuine threat to the First Amendment (while H.Res.246 actually affirms First Amendment rights).

Though no one, including Tulsi, has said this publicly, my own sense is that progressives like Tulsi voted for H.Res.246 in a compromise with anti-BDS Democrats who might otherwise have joined with Republicans in supporting S.1.This is something Tulsi hasn't discussed publicly, so I can only guess that this was a compromise made in caucus -- but these kinds of compromises don't get discussed publicly and it makes a whole lot of sense. There were other progressives who also voted for H.Res.246 -- most significantly, Bernie's campaign co-chair Ro Khanna.

If I'm right in my reading of what happened (and I think I am, considering that Ro Khanna and other progressives also voted for H.Res.246), then what happened is that these progressives decided to stick together, cover each others' backs, and take the heat for compromising with anti-BDS Democrats, all to prevent passage of Rubio's much more dangerous S.1.

I'm just guessing, and to be honest I'm a staunch Tulsicrat so I have an incentive to believe this, but I honestly think what we have here is one of those behind-closed-doors compromises Congressfolk can't acknowledge publicly but that sometimes have to be made for very commendable reasons. Give Tulsi a break. She has signed on, after all, to Ilhan Omar's H.Res.496, and H.Res.246 both affirms First Amendment rights and is in any case (unlike S.1) just an insipid "sense of the House" resolution.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 9:20:29 AM

Valeriu Ghimpu

(Member since Aug 12, 2019), 1 comments
Success for Tulsi Gabbard in 2020 at the US Presidential Elections! Tulsi Gabbard will be the first woman in the USA History at the Presidency. She has a very realistic and peaceful program. She is a very suitable for these times, when is need to be peace, to have a green energy, etc. In these conditions, I wish her SUCCESS IN 2020 AT THE US PREZIDENTIAL ELECTIONS! A new vision for the USA, a new vision for the World.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 11:08:15 AM

