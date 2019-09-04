 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/4/19

The Pentagon on 9/11: 2019 Brings Closure to the Ongoing Controversy

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 511086
Message Wayne Coste

The explosive demolition of the Twin Towers and Building 7 at the World Trade Center is the strongest and most rigorously verified evidence-based theory that the U.S. Government's claims about 9/11 are fraudulent. By contrast, the 9/11 Truth Movement's most contentious and divisive issue has been the question of what really happened at the Pentagon.

Figure 1: Composite image showing damage to the facade of the Pentagon on 9/11 showing 100 feet of bashed in first floor wall.
Figure 1: Composite image showing damage to the facade of the Pentagon on 9/11 showing 100 feet of bashed in first floor wall.
(Image by Pier Paolo Murru)   Details   DMCA

The early study of the Pentagon was plagued by lack of information, as well as misinformation, much of which has persisted. Even though more evidentiary information has been released, many popular stories about what happened at the Pentagon fail to acknowledge the full range of available evidence. The focus of many stories has been on fragmentary tidbits requiring the dismissal of the large body of evidence for the actual mechanism of damage, which is undoubtedly a momentum-based large plane impact.

Conference on the 9/11 Pentagon Evidence

On May 4, 2019 Scientists for 9/11 Truth, in conjunction with the International Center for 9/11 Studies, sponsored the "Conference on the 9/11 Pentagon Evidence." The key word for the conference was "evidence." The conference organizers set about addressing all of the currently known relevant evidence, which is a crucial component of the scientific process. The goal of the conference was to present evidence that any viable theory must address, thus putting the discussion of what happened at the Pentagon on a solid scientific footing.

The conference opened with an introduction by Fran Shure plus a showing of two videos: "9/11 Evidence at the Pentagon: Summary" and "Trailer for The Pentagon Plane Puzzle" by Ken Jenkins. These videos covered many aspects of the physical and eyewitness evidence that support a large plane impact.

Ken Jenkins, with post graduate studies in psychology, presented "How We Got Here." Jenkins traced the process starting before the early writings of Thierry Meyssan, where many in the 9/11 truth movement arrived at the viewpoint that no large plane hit the Pentagon. Jenkins then presented the many different ways in which viewpoints, although contradicted by evidence, entrench themselves in peoples' minds. One noteworthy example was "Wishful Thinking."

David Chandler, a retired physics teacher, gave a talk entitled "Evidence for Large Plane Approach to the Pentagon." In tracing the path of the large plane from the vicinity of the Sheraton Hotel to the impact at the Pentagon's west wall, Chandler showed that damage to several impacted objects quantified the actual wingspan of the imcoming plane. Matching the dimensions of a Boeing 757-200, the wingspan, location of the engines and indentation onto the diesel generator trailer by the right wing-flap mechanism suggest the impacting plane was similar to the reported American Airlines Flight 77.

Wayne Coste, an engineer, presented "The Trail of Damage at the Pentagon." He discussed the design of the "blast-resistant" E ring wall, a severed tree and other impacted objects. He also reviewed the damage from plane impact onto the façade with an impact sequence illustrating yaw motion of the plane caused by impact with the diesel generator. The momentum allowed heavy plane parts to reach and impact the inner C ring wall creating a ten foot diameter hole. Coste also discussed the effects of the plane's trailing air mass on the distribution of light debris outside the Pentagon.

Warren Stutt, a computer scientist, gave an engaging talk entitled "The Flight Data Recorder." Stutt showed how the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) data support AA Flight 77 impacting the Pentagon. Stutt was able to convey to the audience a basic understanding of his highly technical analysis of the FDR data. Stutt reviewed many of the claims that have been made against the authenticity of the FDR data and showed them to be unfounded.

The final presentation by John D. Wyndham, with a Ph.D. in physics, was "The Pentagon Event on 9/11 - Problems with Hypotheses Alternative to Large Plane Impact." In the presentation, Wyndham compared six different hypotheses about what could have caused the damage at the Pentagon against ten different criteria using eyewitness and hard, physical evidence. Wyndham showed that a large plane impact was the only hypothesis that could explain all the evidence items and the only hypothesis that could justly be termed a theory.

The conference concluded with a panel session where questions from the audience were answered.

Cementing the Theory with Evidence

One of the persistent complaints against the concept of a large plane impact given by proponents of alternative hypotheses centers around what appears to be an intact vertical column in the 18 foot opening on the second floor above the impact area (Column 14AA). It was argued, before and after the Conference, that this column would have been severely damaged if the upper part of the aircraft actually impacted there. Figure 2 shows a close-up of this area from a widely circulated composite photograph of the damaged facade. From the angle of the image used in the composite, the column does indeed appear vertical.

Figure 2: Composite image showing Column 14AA on the second floor. Image used for this area was taken from the southwest.
Figure 2: Composite image showing Column 14AA on the second floor. Image used for this area was taken from the southwest.
(Image by Pier Paolo Murru/Wayne Coste)   Details   DMCA

However, upon reviewing other pre-collapse photographs and videos column 14AA is seen hanging from the third floor and angled into the Pentagon interior. The angle of this column is consistent with the direction of the impacting plane. Other severed and hanging columns along the plane's path exhibit this same orientation.

Figure 3 shows column 14AA clearly hanging and oriented in the direction of the plane impact. (See also image at 16:23 in CBS 5 video)

Figure 3: Column 14AA hanging in the direction of the impact from the Will Morris photo from the north side.
Figure 3: Column 14AA hanging in the direction of the impact from the Will Morris photo from the north side.
(Image by Will Morris/Wayne Coste)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Wayne Coste Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Licensed Professional Engineer dealing with energy issues. Active in promoting the ethics of the engineering profession by calling on ASCE to retract the papers by Bazant et al they have published (and continue to stand by - in contradiction to (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Answering the 9/11 Consensus Panel Challenge: "Explanation of the Evidence at the Pentagon on 9/11"

Why "Russiagate" Still has Legs; How Misinformation Propagates

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 