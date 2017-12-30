Exclusive to OpEdNews: General News 12/30/2017 at 05:07:01

- Advertisement -

Umoja is a peaceful and safe village in Kenya. Women run it. Men are banned.

The village comprises 50 women and 200 children. It was founded in 1990 by survivors of sexual violence and rape.

The village is self-sufficient, and protected by a wall of thorns.

And the women sure look happy!

- Advertisement -



Umoja: The Town Where Men Are Banned There's an African village in Kenya where only women are allowed, and its inhabitants have a very good reason for wanting it that way. Subscribe to our Channel: goo.gl/RgDszL Read...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Interesting Shit) Permission Details DMCA

