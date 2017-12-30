Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Peaceful Village Where Men Are Banned

Umoja is a peaceful and safe village in Kenya. Women run it. Men are banned.

The village comprises 50 women and 200 children. It was founded in 1990 by survivors of sexual violence and rape.

The village is self-sufficient, and protected by a wall of thorns.

And the women sure look happy!

Umoja: The Town Where Men Are Banned There's an African village in Kenya where only women are allowed, and its inhabitants have a very good reason for wanting it that way. Subscribe to our Channel: goo.gl/RgDszL Read...
Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Kenneth Johnson

There are women who prefer young boys.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 at 5:47:49 AM

