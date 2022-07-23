Elaine Luria's Fabulous Finale to the Summer Jan 6 Hearings

Elaine Luria is my Congresswoman here in Virginia's 2nd District, and I'm so proud of her, and grateful for what she has added to the Jan. 6th Committee - a fabulous finale to the summer hearings.

When she was first running for office, I went to hear her speak, and what I remember most is that the reason she entered politics was to help create a better world for her young daughter.

Here she is: soft-spoken but clear, firm and packing a punch...and the reaction of the committee is priceless.