Elaine Luria's Fabulous Finale to the Summer Jan 6 Hearings

Elaine Luria is my Congresswoman here in Virginia's 2nd District, and I'm so proud of her, and grateful for what she has added to the Jan. 6th Committee - a fabulous finale to the summer hearings.
When she was first running for office, I went to hear her speak, and what I remember most is that the reason she entered politics was to help create a better world for her young daughter.
Here she is: soft-spoken but clear, firm and packing a punch...and the reaction of the committee is priceless.
Watch: Jan. 6 Hearing Room Laughs At Video Of Josh Hawley Fleeing Capitol Riot The January 6 committee played a clip of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., fleeing during the Capitol riot that drew laughs from those ...
