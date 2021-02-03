 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/3/21

Assault, Whether Sexual or Seditionist, Inflicts Terror and Trauma: AOC's Story

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

IMG_3990
IMG_3990
(Image by cornstalker)   Details   DMCA

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared an emotional Instagram Live on Monday evening in which she recounted her harrowing experience during the Capitol insurrection on Jan.6.

Visibly shaken and brought to tears, she describes her fear as she hid in the bathroom of her office. Someone banged on the door and entered the room, repeatedly yelling, "Where is she?"

"This was the moment I thought everything was over," she said. "I mean, I thought I was going to die."

She's not delusional - one of the rioters was arrested following a tweet that simply said, "Assassinate AOC."

AOC's Instagram Live was watched by roughly 150,000 viewers. According to Newsweek, " Ocasio-Cortez's almost 90-minute livestream has amassed more than a million views on Instagram alone. But snippets of some significant moments have amassed at least another 3 million views on Twitter. A two-minute clip of Ocasio-Cortez describing the time she spent hiding in her office bathroom was shared on Twitter by Hannah Croteau, who called it "bone chilling." That clip had amassed more than 2.3 million views by early Tuesday morning."

As she describes the horrors of January 6th, she says, "They're trying to tell us to forget about what happened. They're trying to tell us it wasn't a big deal...They're trying to tell us to move on without any accountability, without any truth-telling or without actually confronting the extreme damage, physical harm, loss of life and trauma that was inflicted on not just me as a person, not just other people as individuals, but on all of us as a collective and on many other people. We cannot move on without accountability. We cannot heal without accountability. And so, all of these people who are telling us to move on are doing so at their own convenience... noting that they are using "the same tactics of abusers."

She talked about the fact that trauma often builds upon past traumas, resurrecting PTSD, and mentioned, "I'm a survivor of sexual assault, and I haven't told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other."

If one goes by the headlines the next day, in her 90-minute recording, the few-second revelation that she was a sexual assault survivor seemed to be the only story:

BBC: AOC: Ocasio-Cortez says she is sexual assault survivor

Reuters: AOC: I'm a survivor of sexual assault

The Guardian: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is a sexual assault survivor

Washington Post: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is a survivor of sexual assault

Washington Times: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "I'm a survivor of sexual assault"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 