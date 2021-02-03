Assault, Whether Sexual or Seditionist, Inflicts Terror and Trauma: AOC's Story



U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared an emotional Instagram Live on Monday evening in which she recounted her harrowing experience during the Capitol insurrection on Jan.6.

Visibly shaken and brought to tears, she describes her fear as she hid in the bathroom of her office. Someone banged on the door and entered the room, repeatedly yelling, "Where is she?"

"This was the moment I thought everything was over," she said. "I mean, I thought I was going to die."

She's not delusional - one of the rioters was arrested following a tweet that simply said, "Assassinate AOC."

AOC's Instagram Live was watched by roughly 150,000 viewers. According to Newsweek, " Ocasio-Cortez's almost 90-minute livestream has amassed more than a million views on Instagram alone. But snippets of some significant moments have amassed at least another 3 million views on Twitter. A two-minute clip of Ocasio-Cortez describing the time she spent hiding in her office bathroom was shared on Twitter by Hannah Croteau, who called it "bone chilling." That clip had amassed more than 2.3 million views by early Tuesday morning."

As she describes the horrors of January 6th, she says, "They're trying to tell us to forget about what happened. They're trying to tell us it wasn't a big deal...They're trying to tell us to move on without any accountability, without any truth-telling or without actually confronting the extreme damage, physical harm, loss of life and trauma that was inflicted on not just me as a person, not just other people as individuals, but on all of us as a collective and on many other people. We cannot move on without accountability. We cannot heal without accountability. And so, all of these people who are telling us to move on are doing so at their own convenience... noting that they are using "the same tactics of abusers."

She talked about the fact that trauma often builds upon past traumas, resurrecting PTSD, and mentioned, "I'm a survivor of sexual assault, and I haven't told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other."

If one goes by the headlines the next day, in her 90-minute recording, the few-second revelation that she was a sexual assault survivor seemed to be the only story:

