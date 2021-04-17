 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 4/17/21

On the 18th of April in '75...

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

(This is an edited version of the article, "The Midnight Ride of ... Sybil Ludington" published on OpEdNews on April 18, 2011.)

Sybil Ludington, statue by Anna Hyatt Huntington (color added)
Sybil Ludington, statue by Anna Hyatt Huntington (color added)
(Image by Wikimedia (Anthony 22))   Details   DMCA

April 18th, 1903, was my grandmother's birthday, which was why she often regaled us grandchildren with a review of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's famous poem, Paul Revere's Ride:

Listen, my children, and you shall hear

Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere,

On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-Five;

Hardly a man is now alive

Who remembers that famous day and year

While many Americans today believe Longfellow's version as gospel, the poet took significant liberties in his retelling of the story. Revere was one of many dozen riders that night, some of whom even rode longer distances.

And sadly, Revere's artistic contributions -- his unequalled silversmithing skills -- have been eclipsed, undeservedly, by the ghostly vision of him galloping through the shadows.

At the time of Revere's ride, many of the Patriot leaders, including John Hancock and Samuel Adams, had bounties on their heads, and had left Boston to hide out in the countryside. So it was to warn them of possible impending capture or assassination that both Paul Revere and William Dawes were dispatched from Boston to ride separate routes to Lexington.

One if by land, and two if by sea,

And I on the opposite shore will be

Ready to ride and spread the alarm

Through every MIddlesex village and farm

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sheros"

Giving Thanks for Tammy Duckworth's Continuing Contributions (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/13/2018
Twitter Streepstorm After Meryl Calls Trump Out at the Globes (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/09/2017
Meryl Streep Elegantly Disses Donald in Golden Globe Speech (Video) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/08/2017
View All 37 Articles in "Sheros"
Series: "HERstory"

Searching for the Goddess in Washington DC (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/22/2018
Norfolk VA Women's March: A Photographic Album (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/22/2018
The Peaceful Village Where Men Are Banned (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/30/2017
View All 21 Articles in "HERstory"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 