"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, Aug., 2018)



NYC: The Five Points - Worth and Baxter. What they all look like now.

Introduction

As is well-known, leaders of the Republican Party, have in recent months making a great deal out of what they call "The Great Replacement Theory" (TGRT) and what it means for "White America." The term "Leaders of the Republican Party include those both in- and outside of it, formally. And of course there are those in the latter group, such as the Fox"News" personalities who directly advise the Party and/or certain of its candidates, sometimes directly "over the air" (as persons of my vintage are prone to say]). That is of course they are "leaders" except for as when they are asked directly about the subject subsequent to, say, the Buffalo Massacre or the likely first murder of an abortion provider. Many commentators have been aghast at this development, in re in particular TGRT, as well they should be. And many observers have labelled as the promotion of TGRT, by such leading Republo-fascists as Elise Stefanik particularly horrifying because in their words, "this is a new low [or high] for the Republican Party."

Well, the promotion of TGRT is horrifying, and as usual, Repubs. have used it as a rallying cry particularly against the Dastardly Dems. and their "open borders" policy. (That the Dems. don't have such a thing, and that the Repubs. offer no solutions whatsoever to the increasingly serious problems of poverty, crime, drought, the illegal drug trade [which, by the way, is the most easily solved one] South of the border seems to be ignored by most parties [however defined].) But the point that I will be making in this column is that one version or another of the "TGRT" is nothing new for the Repubs. (or the Republo-fascists, as I like to call them). (By the way, I bet you didn't know that President Biden is a racist, did you? Well, that one came out of Tucker Carlson's mouth just the other night. And as Trevor Noah likes to say, "if you didn't know, now you know.")

It is a matter of fact that some version of racism and xenophobia has been in the DNA of the Party, regardless of its name at any given time, varying over time to a greater or lesser extent, since its founding in the 1850s. Which is the point of a previously published column of mine: "Xenophobia and Racism: They're in the Republican Party's DNA." It is for the most part reproduced just below, with some editing and updating. And yes, I have been publishing one version or another of this column for some years now, for it is VERY important to understand this tradition that is central to the Republican Party. Especially, if progressive forces are going to be able to successfully combat it as it becomes ever more intense.

Xenophobia and the Republican Party: It's Nothing New

At a House of Representatives hearing on the mass shooting of Asians in Georgia and more generally on the massive rise in anti-Asian hate crimes since President Trump and other Republicans began referring to the COVID-19 pandemic as the "China flu" ( and worse), Cong. Chip (on-his-shoulder) Roy of Texas spoke fondly of lynching as a way to achieve what in his mind passes as "justice," and then subsequently doubled-down on his estimate of the value of this particular method of racist murder.

Then the House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, (in both attacking a reporter and using racist tropes) blew up when a reporter asked him about the propriety of using terms like "kung flu" or "China virus," giving every indication that he had no problem with the term. So, this is where the Republican Party currently stood in 2021 on both racism and xenophobia (at least to date there have been no denunciations of either Congressman from within the Republican mainstream for either set of thoughts). And now we can add in TGRT.

Now it is often thought that it was Trump who brought this sort of thinking (both types) to the Republican Party. Indeed, while Trump was a racist and xenophobe extraordinaire, was what he was doing anything new? Was it a sudden violent departure from traditional Repub. policy? Well, no. In fact, the xenophobia part has been in the genes of the Republican Party since its beginnings and the racism part began with the abandonment of Reconstruction in 1877.

On Xenophobia

Millard Fillmore was the 13th President of the United Sates, and the last Whig to hold that office, succeeding to it upon the death of Zachary Taylor. Denied his own party's Presidential nomination for re-election in 1852 he joined the newly-minted American Party (otherwise known as the "Know-Nothings") and became their Presidential candidate in 1856. His party was known for its violent (sometime literally) antagonism towards the Irish (Catholic) immigrants who had been fleeing a very poor homeland since the 1830s, a flow that only increased with the Potato Famine in the mid-1840s. Following the Presidential campaign, Fillmore went on to become one of the founders of the Republican Party, not surprisingly bringing his "know-nothingism" with him, where it festered over the years.

Note: For quite sometime I have had the 2002 movie "Gangs of New York" unwatched on my DVR (and I had not seen it in the theater). It is about the mid-19th century nativist/Irish conflict, set in the "Five Points" of New York City (which over time gradually became the Civic Center for the City), at the time of the Civil War. It is remarkably brutal, reflecting of course the time in which it was set, but remarkably accurate in reflecting the conflicts of the time. As it happened, as Reconstruction gradually collapsed, the xenophobia of the Know-Nothings was gradually incorporated into the doctrines of the Republican Party.

For example, it was in 1875, before Reconstruction officially came to an end, that the Republicans enacted the first specifically anti-immigrant law, the Page Act, which prevented the immigration of Chinese women (can't be birthing Chinese-ancestry people here, now can we --- sound familiar?). Then in 1882 they enacted the both-sexes Chinese Exclusion Act. About 40 years later came the infamous, Republican, Immigration Act of 1924. Propaganda very similar to TGRT echoed ion the propaganda promoting it. It banned all immigration from all of Asia and set severe quotas for immigration from Eastern and Southern Europe, among other restrictions. (This led to, among other things, the virtual impossibility for Jewish refugees from the Nazis getting into this country during the 1930s and early 40s, until the Second World War cut off Europe completely.)

