 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

SJ Retrospective Col. No. 5: "Trump, Racism, and the Republican Party"

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Jonas       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/7/18

Author 50778
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)
- Advertisement -

This nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation. S. Jonas, Aug. 7, 2018

Note: This is the fifth in an occasional series of columns that bear relevance to current events that I have published in the past both on OpEdNews and other sites. There is just a bit of editing here and there. As noted below, the original of this column was published just about a year ago, following the Charlottesville Horror and Trump's response to it.

Originally, of course, it was first his much quoted statement that there are "some very fine people on both sides" that kept his long-standing racist ball rolling (see just below). In this past year, Trump has doubled, tripled, and what-have-you'd down on this racism, from his continuing attacks on racism-protesting NFL players to his continuing attacks on such African-American political leaders such as Maxine Waters. Of course, as I have previously pointed out, Trump started his campaign for the Presidency, back in 2011, directly on the theme of racism, back then becoming the principal leader of the "Birther Movement," which theme of course he repeated in the 2016 campaign. It seems particularly appropriate to offer the column below for your consideration, on the first anniversary of the Charlottesville Horror.

- Advertisement -

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Introduction: Are Trump's racism (as well as his misogyny, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and homophobia) anything new, for a Republican? Well, no, not in terms of policy, over the last 50 years or so. But in general Republicans have always made moves to put covers on their racism, to introduce "deniability," even as the Party has moved ever-further rightward. The strategy/tactic goes back 50-plus years, under the hood of what I have called "The Republican Rightward Imperative." Trump has just undressed Repub. doctrine in public, taken the hood off as it were, bringing it all out into the open. And now to the original column.

- Advertisement -

In the wake of Charlottesville and the Trumpite response to it, the question can be asked, how far back does racism go in the Republican Party? Well, in 1962, a young Republican lawyer named William Rehnquist was personally found, by a U.S. Assistant Attorney and an FBI agent, to be attempting to interfere with the voting rights of minority persons in Phoenix, AZ. He was not charged. Rehnquist, who became a prominent supporter of Barry Goldwater of Arizona in the 1964 Presidential election, denied that the incident ever took place, although there is written evidence that it did.

In neither of his subsequent confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on his nomination to the Supreme Court by Richard Nixon in 1971, nor his nomination for Chief Justice by Ronald Reagan in 1986, was he questioned about the incident. If he had been, and he had denied that it happened, a future Chief Justice of the Supreme Court apparently would have been committing perjury. But his support for Goldwater, the Republican Presidential nominee in 1964, was entirely consistent with his racist activities in 1962. For one thing, Goldwater had famously voted against the Civil Rights Act of 1964.


From flickr.com: President Trump Clarifies His Remarks {MID-307648}
President Trump Clarifies His Remarks
(Image by Mike Licht, NotionsCapital.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Beginning shortly after he was first elected President in 1968, as is well-known, Richard Nixon began implanting what he openly termed the "Southern Strategy" into the bone-marrow of the Republican Party. It entailed moving the Party in the direction of making racism central to their policy-making so that, following the Democrats' enactment of strong civil rights legislation and subsequent policies in the 1960s, the Repubs. could take over the South politically. Of course, all the while since, for the most part, until Trump, they denied that they were doing what they were doing.

(There was an occasional break in that wall. For example, in his confessional after he was released from prison, John Erlichman, Nixon's top domestic policy advisor, admitted that the so-called "Drug War"really had nothing to do with drugs but rather with being able to actively discriminate against and imprison significant numbers of African-Americans without appearing to do so: a furtherance of racist policy, but still at least in part sub rosa.)

- Advertisement -

Further examples? The first campaign stop that Ronald Reagan made following his nomination for President by the Republican Party in 1980 was at the tiny hamlet of Philadelphia, MS. The locale is significant only because it is the place that three northern civil rights workers were murdered by a white gang, including members of law enforcement, in the "Freedom Summer" of 1964. (I happened to know one of them a bit, a younger high-school mate named Andrew Goodman.) Nothing outright, but very symbolic to those Southerners who took note of such things.

That was followed by Reagan's usage of such terms, during his Presidency, as "welfare queen," and "young bucks" when referring to black young men. (When following the shooting of Ronald Reagan by John Hinckley, Jr. on a Washington, DC street, one African-American passerby was asked by a radio reporter if she thought that Hinckley had done anything wrong, she replied, "he missed." African-Americans knew which side Reagan was on.) And so it went.

Beginning with Nixon, potential Republican candidates have found that the best way to secure their party's nomination for virtually any position was to move steadily to the right, continually attempting to outflank their intra-party opponents on those issues. In the event, the "moderate" Republicans of an earlier time, like Governor Nelson Rockefeller and Senator Jacob Javits were left far behind. And numbers of Republicans who out-flanked the Rockefellers and the Javits' to the right, were themselves outflanked in later years. The Rightward Imperative became the key to success in intra-Republican Party politics. I have been writing on this subject for many years. But why has this occurred? As I said back in 2010 (modified a bit for this column):

"The Republicans do have real policies on many of the serious, substantive, problems facing the country. The problem for them is that they can hardly run on them. The GOP represents major sectors of the US economy: the extractive industries, the military industrial complex, the prison-industrial complex, corporate agriculture, the 'health' insurance and pharmaceutical industries, and so on. But [at least until Trump --- see below] they could and can hardly run on a platform of 'let the oil and coal companies do whatever they want to,' 'we want the rich to get richer, donchaknow,' 'we want to export as much American capital overseas where it can make larger profits than it can here, so we really want to de-industrialize our country,' 'we don't care about the health of the American people but we do care about the profits of the health care industry,' 'we would like to have permanent war if we can get it,' 'we want to convert the US economy from industrial capitalism to finance capitalism,' and so forth."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY) and author/co-author/editor/co-editor of over 35 books. In addition to his position on OpEdNews as a "Trusted Author," he is a Senior Editor, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pope Francis and Change in the Roman Catholic Church

Limbaugh, Santorum, Sex, and the Origins of the Roman Catholic Church

The "Irrepressible Conflict" and the Coming Second Civil War

Gay Marriage and the Constitution

The Republican Party and the Separation of Church and State: Change Does Happen

What the Gunners Want: What's in Rick Perry's Pocket, Unlimited

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6285 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Nice to have a dream huh? One day you wake up.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 8:56:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 