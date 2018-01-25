

My Politics Done Right show targeted Evangelicals on Wednesday for their hypocrisy and outright evil. Misinformation weaponized them into a clear and present danger to the well-being of America. A Right-Wing anti-abortion guy called into the show and I think by the end, there was some common ground. What do you think?

Watch the entire show here.

The Right-Wing caller, Michael, was initially courteous. He said he was a far left atheist Progressive. Michael said he became a born-again Christian and a Conservative in 2009. He is the second Right Winger to call the new daily program.

I found it ironic that when comparing Clinton and Trump, he thought that Clinton was a lesser Christian than Trump mostly because of her pro-choice stance. It is a clear example of the effectiveness of the Right Wing narrative machine. How can a man so demonstrably devoid of any Christian acumen be considered more in tune with Christ?

At the end, while the caller was rigid with his belief, it was clear that many of these guys are indoctrinated into thinking that they are under attack from the left. At the end of the conversation, he was just asking that people listen to his side as opposed to dismissing it without a hearing. Well, that is what we do in Politics Done Right show.