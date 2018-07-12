 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Republic of China prosecutors overlook Roger Lin's contract for Washington events

By       Message Michael Richardson       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/12/18

Author 3874
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Julian Lin and lobbyist Neil Hare have chat with Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway
(Image by Taiwan Civil Government)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The growing story about the May arrests for political fraud of Taiwan Civil Government leaders by the exiled Republic of China is laden with intrigue and mystery. Is Roger Lin, founder of TCG, the mastermind of a sophisticated con game using an elaborate international hoax to deceive donors into parting with their money? ROC prosecutors say that is exactly what has happened.

Charged under organized crime statutes, Lin and others, including wife Julian, face long terms in prison for allegedly swindling 315 donors with false claims about Taiwan's future. TCG seeks to expel the ROC from Taiwan with United States assistance. Prosecutors say that will never happen and was a false goal to perpetrate the fraud. Taiwanese news reports mention unnamed and unindicted Washington co-conspirators and allude to public relations events as deceptive, designed to give false impressions to keep donor money rolling in.

- Advertisement -

ROC prosecutors need to take a crash course on American politics if they think TCG's lobbying efforts were mere window dressing for a scam. The election of Donald Trump was a watershed event for TCG spending in Washington with lobbyist fees, advertising, event hosting, media sponsorship, litigation and junkets costing several million dollars. No matter what ROC prosecutors may think about how Washington works, the reality is that TCG was following time-tested, standard procedure for influencing public policy. TCG was spending money and getting results.

Shortly after the 2016 election, Roger Lin renegotiated his contract with Global Vision Communications, TCG's registered Foreign Agent. Neil Hare, president of Global, received a huge increase in work from the group, going from passing out news releases and making a five-minute video clip to heavy duty lobbying. Hare's 2017 contract jumped dramatically to $360,000 and his 2018 was even more at $560,000.

- Advertisement -

Hare explained the huge increases in reports to the Justice Department under requirements of the Foreign Agent Registration Act. "We have executed a new contract with them to conduct outreach efforts to Members of Congress, the Trump Administration, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State to educate them on the Taiwan Civil Government's mission."

Hare has been hard at work on his new orders and worked toward a dinner date with Ed Royce, Chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. Royce is a member of the California State Society which has an annual dinner with the California Congressional delegation, of which Royce is a member. The TCG donation to the California State Society of $7,500 was enough to buy three tickets to the exclusive dinner.

Hare, with the help of publicist Shelley Hymes, connected Julian Lin to Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President. Hare was also at another get-together between Trump cheerleader Nigel Farage and Julian Lin. Hare arranged for TCG to sponsor Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross at a Heritage Foundation event.

- Advertisement -

TCG delegation members were ready to start meeting Members of Congress when the fraud arrests in Taiwan brought an abrupt slowdown to the lobbying campaign with two Representatives canceling a TCG sponsored Roll Call Live show.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer living in Belize. Richardson writes about Taiwan foreign policy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Black Panther Party. Richardson was Ralph Nader's ballot access manager during the 2004 and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

J. Edgar Hoover personally ordered FBI to initiate COINTELPRO dirty tricks against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

Angela Davis Demands 'Omaha Two' Be Freed

FBI agents that spied on Martin Luther King also ran COINTELPRO operation against 'Omaha Two'

Did RFK's search for JFK's killers lead to his own murder?

FBI used United Airlines in planned COINTELPRO action against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

COINTELPRO prosecution of Black Panthers haunts Nebraska justice system while policeman's killers go free

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Richardson

Become a Fan
Author 3874

(Member since Nov 30, 2006), 1 fan, 134 articles, 26 quicklinks, 100 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Will Republic of China prosecutors question Kellyanne Conway?

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 at 4:53:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 