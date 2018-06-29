

Shelley Hymes puts up her dukes during a Taiwan Civil Government junket to Zurich

Washington insider Shelley Hymes has emerged as a central figure in Taiwan Civil Government's rise to recognition in the nation's capital city. Two weeks after the election of Donald Trump, publicist Hymes was hired and has been hard at work promoting TCG since. In January 2018, Hymes even accompanied a TCG delegation on a junket to Zurich, Switzerland.

Hymes' work with Taiwan Civil Government suddenly has taken on a new perspective following the political fraud arrests of TCG leaders Roger and Julian Lin and others by prosecutors of the exiled Republic of China in May 2018. Accused of defrauding 110 donors with false claims of a close relationship with the United States, the Lins are being held incommunicado, in solitary confinement and without bail.

Hymes saw to it that Julian Lin was invited the day before Trump's inauguration to a breakfast honoring women leaders featuring Kellyanne Conway, incoming Counselor to the President. TCG obtained tickets to the inauguration so Lin was already in town.

Hymes introduced Conway at the breakfast as her friend. The breakfast was put on by RightNOW, a Christian women's political organization. Hymes is on the RightNOW advisory board and spoke fondly of Conway.

" You probably know her best as the first woman to successfully manage a presidential campaign, I know her as an incredible business woman and friend."

Hymes is the President of Angel Enterprises, a public relations and special events firm based in Washington. Hymes boasts of her "broad knowledge of the executive and legislative branches of government." However, it was the long acquaintance of Hymes and Conway that TCG sought to benefit from. Conway, as Trumps's former campaign manager, is one of the few people the President actually listens to.

Hymes doesn't come cheap. In the nine-month period after the 2016 presidential election she was paid $229,689 in consultant fees and expenses by Taiwan Civil Government. TCG also threw in $7,136 on a June 2017 trip to Taiwan for Hymes.

Taiwan's seven decades of unresolved status, often called strategic ambiguity, has left the future confused with the island's fate unknown. TCG seeks American assistance expelling the ROC and replacing it with a US military government. TCG then hopes to be recognized by the United States and become the new government of Taiwan. ROC prosecutors say such an event will never happen and it is a fraudulent goal.

Shelley Hymes offers a different view of TCG's ambitious campaign. The motto of Angel Enterprises is, "Anything Is Possible."