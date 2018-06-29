 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Taiwan Civil Government publicist Shelley Hymes has White House connection

By       Message Michael Richardson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/29/18

Author 3874
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Shelley Hymes puts up her dukes during a Taiwan Civil Government junket to Zurich
(Image by Taiwan Civil Government)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Washington insider Shelley Hymes has emerged as a central figure in Taiwan Civil Government's rise to recognition in the nation's capital city. Two weeks after the election of Donald Trump, publicist Hymes was hired and has been hard at work promoting TCG since. In January 2018, Hymes even accompanied a TCG delegation on a junket to Zurich, Switzerland.

Hymes' work with Taiwan Civil Government suddenly has taken on a new perspective following the political fraud arrests of TCG leaders Roger and Julian Lin and others by prosecutors of the exiled Republic of China in May 2018. Accused of defrauding 110 donors with false claims of a close relationship with the United States, the Lins are being held incommunicado, in solitary confinement and without bail.

Hymes saw to it that Julian Lin was invited the day before Trump's inauguration to a breakfast honoring women leaders featuring Kellyanne Conway, incoming Counselor to the President. TCG obtained tickets to the inauguration so Lin was already in town.

Hymes introduced Conway at the breakfast as her friend. The breakfast was put on by RightNOW, a Christian women's political organization. Hymes is on the RightNOW advisory board and spoke fondly of Conway.

- Advertisement -

" You probably know her best as the first woman to successfully manage a presidential campaign, I know her as an incredible business woman and friend."

Hymes is the President of Angel Enterprises, a public relations and special events firm based in Washington. Hymes boasts of her "broad knowledge of the executive and legislative branches of government." However, it was the long acquaintance of Hymes and Conway that TCG sought to benefit from. Conway, as Trumps's former campaign manager, is one of the few people the President actually listens to.

Hymes doesn't come cheap. In the nine-month period after the 2016 presidential election she was paid $229,689 in consultant fees and expenses by Taiwan Civil Government. TCG also threw in $7,136 on a June 2017 trip to Taiwan for Hymes.

- Advertisement -

Taiwan's seven decades of unresolved status, often called strategic ambiguity, has left the future confused with the island's fate unknown. TCG seeks American assistance expelling the ROC and replacing it with a US military government. TCG then hopes to be recognized by the United States and become the new government of Taiwan. ROC prosecutors say such an event will never happen and it is a fraudulent goal.

Shelley Hymes offers a different view of TCG's ambitious campaign. The motto of Angel Enterprises is, "Anything Is Possible."

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer living in Belize. Richardson writes about Taiwan foreign policy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Black Panther Party. Richardson was Ralph Nader's ballot access manager during the 2004 and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

J. Edgar Hoover personally ordered FBI to initiate COINTELPRO dirty tricks against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

Angela Davis Demands 'Omaha Two' Be Freed

FBI agents that spied on Martin Luther King also ran COINTELPRO operation against 'Omaha Two'

Did RFK's search for JFK's killers lead to his own murder?

FBI used United Airlines in planned COINTELPRO action against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

COINTELPRO prosecution of Black Panthers haunts Nebraska justice system while policeman's killers go free

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Richardson

Become a Fan
Author 3874

(Member since Nov 30, 2006), 1 fan, 127 articles, 26 quicklinks, 94 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Did Hymes open doors at the White House for Taiwan Civil Government?

Submitted on Friday, Jun 29, 2018 at 6:54:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 