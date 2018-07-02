

Nigel Farage of FOX News goes eye-to-eye with Julian Lin of Taiwan Civil Government

(Image by Taiwan Civil Government) Permission Details DMCA



The rise of Taiwan Civil Government in Washington since the election of Donald Trump gave Julian Lin unprecedented access to powerful movers and shakers. Nigel Farage, the "bad boy from Brexit" turned FOX News commentator, gave Lin an earful at a Washington event celebrating the Trump presidency. TCG lobbyist Neil Hare introduced Lin and Farage, who both shared a common interest in the new occupant of the White House.

Farage has gone from campaigner to leading the call for a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump over the North Korean summit. Meanwhile, Lin has gone from mingling with the rich and famous to a solitary confinement cell, without visitors or bail, in a Taiwan jail. Arrested in May for political fraud by prosecutors of the exiled Republic of China, the budding socialite is at the center of an international drama.

Farage, former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, now heads a group called Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy. Farage was one of the main advocates for scrapping of the Euro and saw his success step him up on the international stage. The colorful British politician came to the United States to campaign for Trump and was one of the first to congratulate the President-elect. FOX News hired Farage to be a political commentator the day of Trump's inauguration.

Taiwan Civil Government has been spending heavily in Washington since the 2016 election on lobbyists, advertising, media sponsorships, event hosting, and junkets. The money started to pay off for TCG as more and more doors were opened to the advocacy group. The arrest of Julian Lin and her husband Roger Lin, founder of TCG, and five others has slowed the headway in Washington.

Taiwan's seven decades of unresolved status, called "political purgatory" by a federal appellate court, has left the island's population confused to the point they cannot even agree on the name. Once Formosa, now Taiwan, Chinese Taipei has been making advances, while the exiled government in charge prefers Republic of China. The way to the future is likewise confused with no clear path to sovereignty. TCG seeks American assistance expelling the ROC and hopes to one day replace the Chinese government. The ambitious agenda of TCG requires presidential approval, hence the group's efforts to gain favor inside the White House.

Julian Lin's junkets to Washington included attending Trump's inauguration, hosting multiple media events, and a private session with Kellyanne Conway, former campaign manager turned Counselor to the President. Favorable comments to Trump about TCG from Farage and Conway would have gone a long way to advancing the group goals. The political fraud arrests stopped the momentum and now silence by Washington insiders about TCG prevails as the ROC investigation widens. Farage and his FOX News friends have yet to report on the arrests and are missing an important international news story.