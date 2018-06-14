

Taiwan Civil Government lobbyist Neil Hare doesn't have much to say

(Image by Heritage Foundation) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Neil Hare, head of Global Vision Communications, is a Washington lobbyist for Taiwan Civil Government. Hare remains silent on the fraud arrests of his client Roger Lin and others in the TCG group. Lin is accused in Taiwan of masterminding an elaborate and expensive financial scam based on political ideology. Meanwhile, TCG has been spending heavily in Washington in a bid to gain influence.





When asked why he had not issued any statement about the Taiwan arrests Hare said it was not part of his job description. "Our mandate is to articulate the TCG's vision and mission in Washington D.C. and globally and not handle public relations on legal matters on the ground in Taiwan."





- Advertisement -

Hare said he had not been questioned yet by Republic of China investigators and seemed nonplussed about the news coming out of Taiwan. However, if Hare watched Taiwanese television he might have a different view of things.

Hare refused to say how much money TCG has spent on lobbying, "We do not discuss clients' budgets and fees." Hare gave the same no comment when asked if he was concerned about receiving his final $186,666 payment due in September under terms of his lobbying contract. Hare's contract for 2018 calls for a total payment of $560,000. As a registered Foreign Agent, Hare's contract with TCG is a matter of public record at the Justice Department.





- Advertisement -

When asked about future events Hare explained: "Our public relations efforts on behalf of TCG are ongoing. The TCG has made tremendous strides in disseminating their message and advancing their policy agenda in Washington, D.C. and globally, We look forward to continuing this effort in the future."

The tremendous strides Hare was talking about include a "great partnership" with the Heritage Foundation, the sponsorship of events featuring Members of Congress, and a connection at the White House with Kellyanne Conway, a top Trump advisor.

Taiwan's longstanding unresolved status since the end of World War II has created a proliferation of groups and organizations trying to find a way to the future for the stateless residents of the island ruled by an exiled Chinese government. Taiwan Civil Government urges the United States, which has responsibility over the fate of Taiwan under terms of the San Francisco Peace Treaty, to expel the Republic of China in-exile. TCG wants an American military government as an interim measure until a sovereignty referendum, free from ROC interference, can be held.

- Advertisement -

Hare should be paying more attention to the "legal matters on the ground in Taiwan" as Roger Lin, who signed Hare's contract and has been paying the bills, is currently, along with his wife Julian and one other TCG officer, being held incommunicado, in solitary confinement and without bail in a Taiwan jail. The great strides forward in Washington are offset by more than little steps backwards in Taiwan where the Lins are being treated like political prisoners.

(Article changed on June 14, 2018 at 18:33)