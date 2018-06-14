Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Business as usual for Taiwan Civil Government lobbyist Neil Hare despite fraud arrests

By       Message Michael Richardson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/14/18

Author 3874

Taiwan Civil Government lobbyist Neil Hare doesn't have much to say
(Image by Heritage Foundation)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Neil Hare, head of Global Vision Communications, is a Washington lobbyist for Taiwan Civil Government. Hare remains silent on the fraud arrests of his client Roger Lin and others in the TCG group. Lin is accused in Taiwan of masterminding an elaborate and expensive financial scam based on political ideology. Meanwhile, TCG has been spending heavily in Washington in a bid to gain influence.


When asked why he had not issued any statement about the Taiwan arrests Hare said it was not part of his job description. "Our mandate is to articulate the TCG's vision and mission in Washington D.C. and globally and not handle public relations on legal matters on the ground in Taiwan."


- Advertisement -

Hare said he had not been questioned yet by Republic of China investigators and seemed nonplussed about the news coming out of Taiwan. However, if Hare watched Taiwanese television he might have a different view of things.

Hare refused to say how much money TCG has spent on lobbying, "We do not discuss clients' budgets and fees." Hare gave the same no comment when asked if he was concerned about receiving his final $186,666 payment due in September under terms of his lobbying contract. Hare's contract for 2018 calls for a total payment of $560,000. As a registered Foreign Agent, Hare's contract with TCG is a matter of public record at the Justice Department.


- Advertisement -

When asked about future events Hare explained: "Our public relations efforts on behalf of TCG are ongoing. The TCG has made tremendous strides in disseminating their message and advancing their policy agenda in Washington, D.C. and globally, We look forward to continuing this effort in the future."

The tremendous strides Hare was talking about include a "great partnership" with the Heritage Foundation, the sponsorship of events featuring Members of Congress, and a connection at the White House with Kellyanne Conway, a top Trump advisor.

Taiwan's longstanding unresolved status since the end of World War II has created a proliferation of groups and organizations trying to find a way to the future for the stateless residents of the island ruled by an exiled Chinese government. Taiwan Civil Government urges the United States, which has responsibility over the fate of Taiwan under terms of the San Francisco Peace Treaty, to expel the Republic of China in-exile. TCG wants an American military government as an interim measure until a sovereignty referendum, free from ROC interference, can be held.

- Advertisement -

Hare should be paying more attention to the "legal matters on the ground in Taiwan" as Roger Lin, who signed Hare's contract and has been paying the bills, is currently, along with his wife Julian and one other TCG officer, being held incommunicado, in solitary confinement and without bail in a Taiwan jail. The great strides forward in Washington are offset by more than little steps backwards in Taiwan where the Lins are being treated like political prisoners.

(Article changed on June 14, 2018 at 18:33)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer living in Belize. Richardson writes about Taiwan foreign policy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Black Panther Party. Richardson was Ralph Nader's ballot access manager during the 2004 and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

J. Edgar Hoover personally ordered FBI to initiate COINTELPRO dirty tricks against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

Angela Davis Demands 'Omaha Two' Be Freed

FBI agents that spied on Martin Luther King also ran COINTELPRO operation against 'Omaha Two'

Did RFK's search for JFK's killers lead to his own murder?

FBI used United Airlines in planned COINTELPRO action against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

COINTELPRO prosecution of Black Panthers haunts Nebraska justice system while policeman's killers go free

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Richardson

Become a Fan
Author 3874

(Member since Nov 30, 2006), 119 articles, 26 quicklinks, 90 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

For a paid mouthpiece Neil Hare has very little to say

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 at 6:10:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 