

Roll Call Live sponsor Taiwan Civil Government is headed by Roger and Julian Lin

Roger and Julian Lin, leaders of Taiwan Civil Government, are accused of heading a financial scam based on political ideology. The married couple are currently being held separately in solitary confinement, without visitors and without bail in a Taiwan jail. Arrested in May after a midnight raid on TCG headquarters, the Lins are being held in conditions more harsh than usually associated with white collar crime.

Prosecutors determined to convict the Lins have expanded their investigation by issuing many subpoenas and questioning TCG members. One hundred and ten complainants allegedly requested action against the Lins and five others charged in the case which led to the raid. Counter-allegations from within TCG are that the complainants were recruited by a political operative of the Democratic Progressive Party to derail the fast-moving organization. The DPP administration of Tsai Ing-wen, now ruling the exiled Republic of China, would be removed from power if TCG had its way.

TCG seeks assistance from the United States to expel the ROC caretaker government, installed by General Douglas MacArthur at the close of World War II after the defeat of Japan. The ultimate goal of the Lins is a free Taiwan with sovereignty determined in a supervised referendum without ROC interference.

While others scoffed and sought different avenues to independence, the Lins worked tirelessly to build the organization which now claims 70,000 members. As the group grew in Taiwan its prestige in the United States also expanded. The election of Donald Trump was a green light for TCG and the dollars began pouring into Washington. Roger and Julian Lin also brought federal litigation in an attempt to end seven decades of strategic ambiguity clouding the island's future.

Taiwan Civil Government made serious headway gaining respectability by sponsoring events with POLITICO magazine, Foreign Policy media house, Congressional Quarterly's Roll Call Live show, The McLaughlin Group television program, and the Heritage Foundation. TCG managed to get its foot in the door at the White House after Julian Lin struck up an acquaintance with Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Trump.

TCG was poised to go to the next level with a scheduled round of sponsored events featuring Members of Congress and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross when the Taiwan arrests dealt the group a shattering blow. Suddenly all the new media friends went silent. Secretary Ross canceled his Heritage Foundation appearance the same day two unnamed Representatives dropped out of a Roll Call Live event about the new Secretary of State. While Washington insiders now avoid even talking about TCG, time passes slowly for Roger and Julian Lin, locked away from the public eye.

Will the Lins get a fair trial? One thing is certain, there will be no jury, only a judge. Jury trials are one of the democracy ideals that the ROC never adopted. Taiwan's unresolved international status is a "political purgatory" according to the District of Columbia federal appellate court. However, the unresolved status of Roger and Julian Lin more closely resembles hell itself.

