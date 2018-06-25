

Julian Lin at 2016 Roll Call Live show where Taiwan Civil Government paid $20,000 sponsorship

(Image by Taiwan Civil Government) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Justice Department files made public under disclosure provisions of the Foreign Agent Registration Act reveal Taiwan Civil Government spending in Washington. The files show hefty spending by TCG after the election of Donald Trump. The financial information, censored by the media houses benefiting from TCG dollars, reveal POLITICO to be the recipient of the most money.

Taiwan Civil Government has been quietly buying influence in Washington with lobbyists, media sponsorship, advertising, and event hosting since Trump's election. The May 2018 arrests of Roger and Julian Lin, leaders of TCG, for alleged political fraud in Taiwan, has brought attention to the group's spending in Washington.

- Advertisement -

The big ticket item, other than lobbyist fees, was sponsorship of POLITICO's 2017 Powerlist reception which cost TCG $125,000. TCG also sponsored POLITICO's Inauguration Hub, a "networking lounge" for Washington movers and shakers. The one day event cost TCG a tidy $62,500.

A Foreign Policy think-tank luncheon, where Editor-in-chief Jonathan Tepperman briefed a TCG delegation before swapping business cards with Julian Lin, cost the group $25,000. Lin had a lot of business cards to give out as Justice Department records list a whopping TCG expenditure for cards and expenses of $26,442.84

- Advertisement -

Congressional Quarterly's Roll Call Live's 2016 Election Forum had a $20,000 price tag. Roll Call Live also was to feature a Congressional panel to discuss Asian policy and the new Secretary of State, sponsored by TCG, but the show was canceled after two unnamed Representatives dropped out when informed of the Lin arrests.

TCG got by on the cheap at the 2017 Latino Summit, where the group sponsored a policy luncheon for $6,800. However, TCG sent a thirty-four member delegation from Taiwan to the Latino Summit which would have cost TCG a small fortune. Delegation travel expenses were not reported to the Justice Department.

Taiwan Civil Government dropped $50,000 for a "UN Leadership Forum" to the Global Action Project. TCG spent $20,000 on passes for the Concordia Summit, a New York event which coincides with the United Nations plenary session.

- Advertisement -

TCG entertained the California State Society, underwriting $7,500 of the expense for a fancy luncheon to celebrate the Trump inauguration.

Advertising was a big expense with TCG spending $87,083 on magazine ads. The big media benefactor was an outfit called Medauras Global for exposure to the so-called G7 nations.

In August 2017, TCG put down a $46,200 deposit for a "NYT Ad" which presumably refers to the New York Times. The FARA disclosures do not cover the last quarter of 2017, nor any of 2018 expenditures, so the total advertising budget is not known.

Lobby fees, international travel, and a myriad of miscellaneous expenses fill the rest of the FARA reports. The Justice Department filings do not identify two mystery events. On October 24, 2016, TCG spent $25,456 on "Event Sponsorship, Shipping Costs" and on March 9, 2017 the group spent $8,5000 on a "Public Policy Event."

TCG lobbyist Neil Hare, who arranged much of the spending, refuses to answer questions on TCG expenditures in Washington. Hare cites a confidentiality agreement with TCG as his reason for silence. Hare is tardy in filing the latest FARA six-month supplemental report so the most recent round of TCG spending remains a secret.

(Article changed on June 25, 2018 at 18:12)