Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Trump election inspired Taiwan Civil Government push for White House connection

By       Message Michael Richardson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/12/18

Author 3874

Taiwan Civil Government congratulated Donald Trump's election
(Image by Taiwan Civil Government)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The political fraud arrests last month in Taiwan of Roger and Julian Lin and others has pushed the issue of Taiwan's longstanding unresolved sovereignty from the back of the stove to a hot burner. The Lins headed Taiwan Civil Government, an advocacy group that urges the United States to expel the exiled Republic of China from Taiwan. TCG wants the United States to install an interim military government until a free referendum can be held to determine nationality.

Taiwan Civil Government has been spending money in Washington over the past few years to buy influence with policy-makers. The group has also brought federal litigation to advance its goals. The pro-American slant of TCG, complete with noisy flag waving, is no doubt welcome in Washington where the group's money is very welcome.

- Advertisement -

Roger Lin, founder of TCG, saw an opportunity with the election of Donald Trump to go to the head of the line to discuss Taiwan's future. The campaign to get inside the Trump White House began with TCG sponsorship of Congressional Quarterly's Roll Call Live 2016 Election Forum. Later, a congratulatory message to Trump was posted by TCG on its website asking for a chance to tell their story. Portraits of Trump also went up on TCG office walls.

Tickets to Trump's inauguration brought a TCG delegation to Washington led by Julian Lin. While in Washington the group bankrolled POLITICO's Inauguration Hub, a "networking lounge" at a swanky hotel. Lin also attended an invitation-only women's breakfast featuring Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager. The event, sponsored by RightNOW, was Julian's introduction to the Trump world.

- Advertisement -

Lin and Conway got together for some face time at POLITICO's 2017 Powerlist reception, sponsored by TCG. Lin spoke from the podium urging a new policy for Taiwan from the new president and also complained about the name Chinese Taipei being imposed on Taiwan by the People's Republic of China. After Lin spoke, Conway and Lin found a private corner and talked together before posing for a TCG photographer.

Julian Lin would have had a lot to tell Conway, including details of her then pending lawsuit against the United States, Roger & Julian Lin vs. USA & ROC. Conway's new job, Counselor to the President, gives her close access to Trump and she advises him on a wide variety of issues. Lin cannot answer questions about the conversation as she is now locked down in solitary confinement, without bail, and incommunicado without visitors.

As TCG spending and credibility increased, the group raised its sights and sponsored Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross at a Heritage Foundation event since the fraud arrests. Although Ross skipped out minutes before the start of the program, the reach of TCG to the Trump Cabinet and partnership with Heritage Foundation demonstrate growing political influence.

- Advertisement -

The revelation that Julian Lin has a White House connection takes a lot of wind from the sails of ROC prosecutors who claim TCG had no possibility of success. If Conway has been talking to Trump about Taiwan in the context of the North Korean summit meeting, the fog of strategic ambiguity may lift.

In another TCG lawsuit, Roger Lin vs. United States, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia declared Taiwan residents to be trapped in "political purgatory" and urged President Barack Obama to act "expeditiously" to resolve Taiwan's status. Obama did not follow the Lin court recommendation, leaving Trump an opportunity to both make history and stabilize Asian foreign relations.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer living in Belize. Richardson writes about Taiwan foreign policy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Black Panther Party. Richardson was Ralph Nader's ballot access manager during the 2004 and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

J. Edgar Hoover personally ordered FBI to initiate COINTELPRO dirty tricks against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

Angela Davis Demands 'Omaha Two' Be Freed

FBI agents that spied on Martin Luther King also ran COINTELPRO operation against 'Omaha Two'

Did RFK's search for JFK's killers lead to his own murder?

FBI used United Airlines in planned COINTELPRO action against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

COINTELPRO prosecution of Black Panthers haunts Nebraska justice system while policeman's killers go free

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Richardson

Become a Fan
Author 3874

(Member since Nov 30, 2006), 118 articles, 26 quicklinks, 89 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Taiwan Civil Government's hard work paid off with a White House connection

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 at 5:12:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 