Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee comes out strong for expanding Supreme Court: I'm glad you hear me now.

Sheila Jackson Lee did not mince her words. She made it clear that she supports expanding the Supreme Court. And at the end of the interview, she was emphatic.

See full episodes here.

Mehdi Hasan was subbing on All-In with Chris Hayes. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was one of his guests. He asked her about her thoughts on President Biden submitting judges for ascension to the bench.

The Congresswoman pointed out that the courts have not been a friend of civil rights with their rulings.

"The courts have not been a lifeline," Jackson Lee said. "In fact, they have pulled the rug for underneath justice civil rights and equality in many of the cases that have gone before the courts."

She then pointed out that she was grateful that the President has the opportunity to appoint judges.

"I am grateful now that we have the opportunity to, in quotes," Jackson Lee said. "Intermingle these nominees to be just as balanced as any other person could be on the court."

Hasan then prodded the Congresswoman about her stance on the courts.

"I happen to be one of those that believe that the court would not be hurt by expanding the court," the Congresswoman said. "Let's see what will happen."

At the end she wanted the point affirmed.

"I'm glad you hear me now," Jackson Lee said.

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 
