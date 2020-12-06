 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/6/20

Renewed Efforts at Normalising Global Violence

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 513795
Message RAMONA WADI
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Republished from Strategic Culture Foundation

MQ-9 Reaper
MQ-9 Reaper
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt)   Details   Source   DMCA

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has preferred an approach to the War on Terror that influences U.S. society in terms of racism and exclusion - the 2017 executive order known as the Muslim Ban being one of the most prominent policies adopted. As President-Elect Joe Biden is set to take office in January 2020, reports about Trump refraining from foreign intervention are forming the foundations of a contrast with Biden's politics - the latter having expressed himself favourable to foreign intervention on several occasions.

This is not to say that Trump was averse to foreign intervention. In 2019, Trump revoked a policy through an executive order, that required more transparency regarding the number of civilians killed in drone strikes. Collateral damage, in the War on Terror rhetoric. In the first two years of Trump's presidency, 2,243 drone strikes were carried out, exceeding Barack Obama's record, under whose rule drone strikes were normalised. Latin America - think Bolivia's U.S.-backed, and short lived, military coup against Evo Morales - is an example of the Trump administration's interference. It is also a continuation of U.S. policy in Latin America - the most prominent being the targeting of Venezuela during Obama's presidency.

The main contention, however, is the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Unlike previous administrations, Trump created a rift in U.S. cooperation with NATO over defence spending which Biden seems intent on reversing. NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has already invited Biden to a forthcoming summit next year. "I have invited President-elect Joe Biden to a NATO summit in Brussels early next year. I'm looking forward to working with him," Stoltenberg declared during a press conference in Brussels.

Since Trump continued with violent U.S. policies during his presidency, the politics did not veer much from NATO's strategy. What matters to the organisation is bringing the U.S. back to the fold of globalised violence.

Nearly two decades have passed since former U.S. president George W Bush declared the War on Terror, which later expanded to also include the Arab Spring under the guise of allegedly bringing democracy to the Middle East and North Africa.

During Obama's presidency, Biden pushed for increased counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan, using drone strikes as the preferred method of operation. As the Arab Spring reached Libya, Obama opted for the same tactics, while justifying military action and the plans for regime change in Libya which ultimately led to the lynching of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, as requested by civilians.

Indeed, the civilian narrative has been used as a veneer for impunity by NATO and the countries that participated in Libya's destruction, even as drone strikes did nothing to protect civilians. Precision bombing was merely a psychological tactic used to normalise war for spectators.

During his electoral campaign, Biden had pledged to end "the forever wars in Afghanistan" and shift focus to Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Stoltenberg has cautioned against a sudden withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan - a move which Trump can still execute - saying that the country "risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organise attacks on our homelands."

NATO's terror strategy is, of course, overlooked as pre-emptive defence. Under the guise of allegedly preventing Afghanistan from becoming a terror hotspot, NATO ravaged the country and turned it into a perpetual excuse to justify foreign intervention in the Middle East.

If Biden opts for drone strikes to allegedly curb terrorism, NATO will have found a willing accomplice for its strategy. Withdrawing troops upon a stipulated time table and upon which consensus has been reached does not automatically translate to an end to war. Bringing the U.S. back to the fold is an important step for NATO's impunity - less scrutiny, after all, enhances the prospects for violence.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

RAMONA WADI Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ramona Wadi is a freelance journalist, feature writer, political analyst, book reviewer and blogger. She specialises in Palestine, Chile and Latin America in general, writing about diverse subjects such as the Nakba, Palestinian anti-colonial struggle, the Palestinian right of return, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The PA's Probable Approach to the ICC Plays into Israel's Hands

Haley's UN Legacy Adds to the International Conspiracy Against the Palestinians

The International Community Makes a Mockery of Human Rights

The UN is failing Palestine's Schoolchildren

Fidel Castro's 1960 Speech to the UN Did More for Anti-Colonial Struggle Than the UN's Hyperbole

The Correlation Between U.S. Democracy and CIA-Sponsored Terror in Cuba's Case

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 