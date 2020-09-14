Progressive Party is now a major political party in Vermont with candidates on the Nov. 3, 2020 election ballot!

Exciting new political news!

The Progessive Party is now a major political party in the State of Vermont.

There are two Progressive Party candidates on the Nov. 3, 2020 general election ballot for statewide offices, and more for local representatives and state senators; and early absentee write-in voting starts September 18th when the town clerks receive the ballots.

David Zuckerman, who won the Democratic Party primary election on August 11, 2020 in the State of Vermont, has chosen to also appear on the Nov. 3, 2020 general election ballot as a Progressive Party candidate, so he will be listed as P/D or Prog/Dem.

Cris Ericson won five (5) offices in the primary election as a Progressive Party candidate, and she will be on the Nov. 3, 2020 general election ballot for all five offices she won, including Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer and Auditor of Accounts.

Cris Ericson's political issues include asking for a nationwide group of statewide politicians to demand that the United States Congress repeal the Bayh Dole Act which enriches pharmaceutical corporations and defense contractors by using taxpayer dollars to fund research, design and development (R&D) of new products, but then the corporations keep all of the trillions of dollars they make in profit selling new medical devices and prescription drugs and vaccines and military equipment and jets and drones worldwide, but they do not give the taxpayers, who paid for the research, any share of the profit. This is wrong. The Bayh Dole Act must be repealed. When taxpayers receive their fair share of profit on the PATENTS which they paid for the R&D for, then that money will be a huge source of funding for health care and education.

Cris Ericson is planning on changing the rules of the State Senate in Vermont if she becomes Lieutenant Governor. The Lt. Governor in Vermont presides over the State Senate. Cris thinks the rules violate the U.S. Constitution. She thinks it is wrong for any Senator to be "appointed" to any committee or to be "appointed" as Chair for any committee. Cris will demand that every State Senator has freedom of speech and freedom of association to join any committee they want to join, and then the committee members will vote on who they want for Chair.

Cris Ericson is opposed to out-of-state private-for-profit prisons and will do whatever she legally can do to stop shipping Vermont prisoners out of state, starting with accusing the state (which the attorney general represents - so if she is elected attorney general she would plead in court that the state is in error) of violating the Vermont Constitution which requires that prisoners work for the public in view of the public.

CRIS ERICSON YOUTUBE CHANNEL - 5 videos,

about 1 hour and 20 minutes total time for all 5,

for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election in Vermont

.youtube.com/watch?v=LwC1iHcjjsI&t=77s

CRIS ERICSON FOR AUDITOR OF ACCOUNTS

16 minutes 18 seconds

.youtube.com/watch?v=LwC1iHcjjsI&t=326s

CRIS ERICSON FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL

30 minutes 27 seconds

.youtube.com/watch?v=F23et9aDmxg&t=702s

CRIS ERICSON FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

9 minutes 39 seconds

.youtube.com/watch?v=03C7ot_soJE&t=463s

CRIS ERICSON FOR SECRETARY OF STATE

17 minutes 38 seconds

.youtube.com/watch?v=FLyo1ingxJw&t=57s

CRIS ERICSON FOR STATE TREASURER

6 minutes 35 seconds

.youtube.com/watch?v=53OGK_yr1lc

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).