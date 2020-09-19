How does Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death puts a tailspin in the Vermont election for Auditor of Accounts?

Now that Supreme Court of the United States Justice

Ruth Bader Ginsberg has passed away, and President

Donald Trump has the legal right to nominate a new

Justice, there will be massive "battles" over abortion

rights which can be affected by the next Justice to be

seated.

How this affects the outcome of the 2020 Presidential

election is obvious: Republicans are usualy against

late term abortions and Democrats are in favor of them.

But, there is a catch to the problem in Vermont,

traditionally a pro-abortion state, headed currently by

a "RINO" Governor, who is on the ballot hoping to be

re-elected for the Republican Party, but who has worked

hard to make Democrats happy by signing anti-gun

legislation into law, and extended abortion rights

into law.

Lower down on the 2020 voting ballot is the office of

Auditor of Accounts.

In the State of Vermont, ten year incumbent Auditor of Accounts,

Doug Hoffer (D/R) is on the Nov. 3, 2020 election ballot for BOTH

the Democrats and the Republicans.

He has only one opposing candidate on the ballot running

against him, Progressive Party candidate, Cris Ericson (P).

Doug Hoffer, as the current Vermont State Auditor,

sits on the Audit Committee of the University of Vermont

which is SELF-AUDITING. How on earth can that be,

when UVM, University of Vermont, receives about

44 million dollars of Vermont taxpayers' money every year?

What other sources of enormous funding does UVM have?

Why are Vermont taxpayers paying anything to UVM when

the other sources of funding may be enough? What off-shore

accounts do they have? What secrety hidden Swiss accounts

might UVM have?

V.S.A. Title 32, Duties of the Auditor of Accounts,

section § 163. Duties of the Auditor of Accounts

In addition to any other duties prescribed by law,

the Auditor of Accounts shall:

(1) Annually perform or contract for the audit of the basic financial statements

of the State of Vermont and, at his or her discretion,

conduct governmental audits as defined by governmental auditing standards

issued by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO),

of every department, institution, and agency of the State, including trustees or

custodians of retirement and other trust funds held by the State

or any officer or officers of the State, and also including every county officer

who receives or disburses funds of the State

or for the benefit of the State or any county.

(9) Perform, or contract with independent public accountants

licensed in the State of Vermont to perform, financial and

compliance audits as required by the

Federal Single Audit Act of 1984, 31 U.S.C. § 7501 et seq.

This subdivision shall not apply to the

University of Vermont and the Vermont State Colleges.

RE-READ THAT LAST LINE: This subdivision shall not apply

to the University of Vermont and the Vermont State Colleges.

Isn't it a huge conflict of interest for the Vermont State

Auditor to sit on the self-auditing Board of the University

of Vermont, which receives about 44 million dollars a year

of Vermont State taxes from Vermont taxpayers,

while he simultaneously is in charge of auditing everyone else

except the state colleges and the University of Vermont?

Is Doug Hoffer a paid Board member? Who audits him?

Cris Ericson (P), is raising an even bigger financial concern,

the huge political issue involving TRILLIONS of dollars that affects

everyone in every state of the United States of America.

She knows where the money is to pay for health care and education

and housing for homeless Americans.

Doug Hoffer, current State Auditor, isn't telling anyone, he's

got his mouth shut. Shouldn't he be required to inform Vermonters?

Has he no sense of morals or ethics?

