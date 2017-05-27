Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

President John Kennedy's Idea to Protect Elections From the 1% Can Work

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/27/17

From flickr.com: President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural speech {MID-111527}
President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural speech
(Image by U.S. Embassy The Hague)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Simplicity is of the utmost importance for efficient operation of everything from the smallest invention to all of Nature. Albert Einstein wrote, "Our experience hitherto justifies us in trusting that nature is the realization of the simplest that is mathematically conceivable."

This principle of simplicity in Nature can be extrapolated into politics and correct the biggest problem democracy in the United States is suffering under: the wealthy and their special interest groups purchasing politicians and elections and rendering voting meaningless.

When John Kennedy was running for the office of President of the United States in 1960, he had a very rude awakening. Congressman Paul Findley shared this enlightening moment John Kennedy had on page 114 of They Dare to Speak Out: People and Institutions Confront Israel's Lobby. Findley wrote:

"The night before, Kennedy had gone to dinner with a small group of wealthy and prominent Jews in New York. An episode of the evening trouble him deeply. Describing it to Bartlett as an 'amazing experience," he said one of those at the dinner party - he did not identify him by name - told him he knew his campaign was in financial difficulty and, speaking for the group, offered 'to help and help significantly' if Kennedy as president 'would allow them to set the course of Middle East policy over the next four years.' It was an astounding proposition."

Kennedy told his friend, Charles Bartlett, that this offer made him feel insulted, not as a candidate, but as an American citizen. Most people know that things like this go on all the time in politics. This is a major reason why the majority of people who can vote decide not to vote. By not voting, they are voting against the entire corrupt system.

This experience inspired Kennedy to come up with an idea that would break the legs of the powerful 1% and their special interest groups while protecting true democracy. That idea is to have a law that would subsidize presidential campaigns out of the US Treasury. He felt that the cost incurred by this would be well worth it as it would "insulate presidential candidates in the future from this kind of pressure and save the country a lot of grief in the long run."

If this idea of President Kennedy's had been made a reality, just imagine how much better things would be today. In just one aspect of world politics and life, Israel and the Middle East, the billions of American tax dollars US politicians from both parties take from Americans and give to Israel every year would more than likely stay in the US and put to use helping American citizens instead of a warmongering foreign state. The overly powerful Israel lobby (Kennedy tried to require the Israel lobby to register as a foreign agent) would not be able to virtually, and in some cases, literally, write US foreign policy for the Middle East which would mean the Iraq War, which was launched for Israel's benefit, never would have happened. If the Iraq War never happened, al Qaeda never would have gotten into Iraq and the Islamic State terror organization never would have come into existence.

President Kennedy's plan to subsidize presidential campaigns should also be applied to all political campaigns. This would virtually guarantee protection on all levels from the damaging influence of the 1% and their special interest organizations.

Working to implement Kennedy's idea, especially after the Citizens United v. Federal Election Committee US Supreme Court decision, would definitely be an uphill battle. But the beautiful simplicity of his idea would attract a lot of people and their support.

With Memorial Day, 2017 being the 100th birthday of President John F. Kennedy, we should honor him, while helping to resurrect democracy, by promoting his idea of protecting democracy from powerful special interest groups to the best of our ability.

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Bob Johnson

Author 43751

(Member since Jan 15, 2010)


  New Content

President Kennedy's simple and solid idea to level the playing field in US elections needs to be enacted. It would restore democracy to the US.

Progress! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Progress! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 12:13:07 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


  New Content
I'm familiar with the concept but did not realize it was JFK's! Thanks!

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 1:11:32 PM

Author 0
Bob Johnson

Author 43751

(Member since Jan 15, 2010)


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:

He had some very good and important ideas. To me, he is the last real president the US ever had, as he operated largely independent of the powers that be. After his assassination the "presidents" who followed were and are more like front-men for the powers that be, in my opinion.

Progress! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com


Progress! Bob Johnson

www.deism.com

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 1:44:16 PM

Author 0
Paul Cohen

Author 1890

(Member since Jun 15, 2006)


  New Content

An even better way to encourage people to vote would be to make their votes meaningful.

We need more candidates in our general elections to give voters more of a choice. The trouble with this is that our voting system, plurality voting, simply cannot accommodate more than two candidates at a time. Remember, we have a two-party system for a reason and that, I would submit, is the underlying reason.

With a two-party system like this, negative advertisements work well and that is a big reason why our elections are so expensive. Yes, we need public funding of elections but we also need to change to a voting system that accommodates more than two candidates. For that matter, even with our two-party system we need a voting system to use in our primary elections that will accommodate more than just two candidates at a time.

There are a variety of other voting systems that would be a big improvement. The individual states control our elections so we need to insist our states adopt one of these methods.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 2:45:41 PM

Author 0
Bob Johnson

Author 43751

(Member since Jan 15, 2010)


Reply to Paul Cohen:

Thanks for your input. I think President Kennedy's idea could be applied to state and local elections, too.

Progress! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com


Progress! Bob Johnson

www.deism.com

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 3:16:31 PM

Author 0
Tony Orlando

Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012)


  New Content

You are trying to save a boat that has been looted, hull shot full of holes, and not enough ballast. Everyone else has jumped ship, why is it you don't see this?


When a person tries to think reasonably, one must put aside his narrow focus, his thoughts that this must not be happening, and replace them with sound interventions. Otherwise you are the one to blame for the rest of us still being held back. You might as well say that this is your baby, and you want the massacre to continue.


If you want to fix things then you are going to have to frigate all that you been taught, remove all your programing, surround yourself with new people who think different, make your self exposed and vulnerable, admit your own wrong doing; then the wind may blow a different direction. People is the common variable in all of this mess, stop toying around and fixating on just one aspect of all this, work on the people who you know which enable such massive feats. After all, it would take a lot of enabling for any one person to steer this country a direction. He would not be able too if you just said no. But you want to talk about electing another one, ;ike that one will be better. Have you not been paying attention. Your mother would sell you out if she became president because that office has power which changes people, it gives job opportunities that even one's mom would throw her son under the bus so she could get a bigger piece of the american pie. Without much thought I bet you would too.


So the answer is to not participate, circumvent the ones who want to steer this ship, do your own thing in your own community and leave your advice for mine alone.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 5:43:32 PM

Author 0
