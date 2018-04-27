

A US Marine carrying his dead buddy in a body bag in Iraq.

Many, if not most, people who join the US military do so because they want to defend their country against those who want to do it harm. They usually have the naive mindset that politicians only send the military to war when the United States of America is facing a real threat. They believe it is their duty to defend the nation they call home. I know that's what I believed when I joined the US Marine Corps in 1973.

Reality is much different. Take for example, the Iraq War. George W. Bush was talking about nuclear mushroom clouds over the US, while his Secretary of State Colin Powell was telling lies to the United Nations about Iraq's imaginary weapons of mass destruction, all in a concerted effort to start the unnecessary Iraq War. They wanted to start a war against Iraq, not for America's interests, but for the interests of the Jewish state of Israel. Philip Zelikow, who was an advisor to George W. Bush and the executive director of the 9/11 Commission, said the lies of Iraq being a threat to the US were used to sell the war to the American people because it was believed the American people would not support the war for its true reason and purpose, which was Israel's security.

The American people, or at least those who join the US military, must now have changed their thinking from when the US politicians started the Iraq War. They must now be willing to sacrifice their limbs and lives for Israel. This seems to be true based on a recent statement by US Air Force General Richard Clark. He was recently in Israel and overseeing US military forces in the joint US/Israel military exercise named Juniper Cobra. Clark made clear that not only would US troops who would be involved in combat in and around Israel ultimately be under Israeli command, since the purpose of their presence would be Israel's security, but that they are prepared to die for the Jewish state.

Clark is probably a career military officer with political aspirations. As such, he would know the raw power of the Israel lobby over US politicians from both parties. Like all US politicians who voted to start the Iraq War, Clark's selfish political desires are much more important to him than the well-being and lives of the people in the US military.

US politicians and military officers who are now promoting Israel, are helping Israel to achieve world domination, as the Jewish clergy who wrote the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament claimed is God's will. Contrary to Donald Trump's political scam of "America First!", by promoting the Jewish state of Israel with American lives and limbs and with American tax dollars, US politicians and military officers are helping to put Israel over America and the world.

Looking at Deuteronomy 28:1 we see the ancient Jewish clergy put these words in God's mouth: "And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth."

Of course, the Jewish people who bought this lie were, and are, not following the voice of God, but the voice of the Jewish clergy who wrote it. However, the clear goal of this religious teaching is not some pie-in-the-sky heaven or paradise, but political domination of Israel over "all nations of the earth."

Verse 10 shows that this domination will be based on fear. It teaches, "And all people of the earth shall see that thou art called by the name of the LORD; and they shall be afraid of thee."

The ancient Jewish clergy who wrote the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament took into consideration Gentile nations that may resist being subservient to the Jewish state of Israel. Isaiah 60:11-12 claims that God said regarding Israel:

"Therefore thy gates shall be open continually; they shall not be shut day nor night; that men may bring unto thee the forces of the Gentiles, and that their kings may be brought. For the nation and kingdom that will not serve thee shall perish; yea, those nations shall be utterly wasted."

Even on an individual level the god of the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament favors Jews over Gentiles in the here and now. Looking at Leviticus 25:44-46 we see the Jewish clergy claim that God commanded the Jews not to own their fellow Jews as slaves, but to instead take all of their slaves from the Gentile people to own "for ever". These verses read:

"Both thy bondmen, and thy bondmaids, which thou shalt have, shall be of the heathen that are round about you; of them shall ye buy bondmen and bondmaids. Moreover of the children of the strangers that do sojourn among you, of them shall ye buy, and of their families that are with you, which they begat in your land: and they shall be your possession. And ye shall take them as an inheritance for your children after you, to inherit them for a possession; they shall be your bondmen for ever: but over your brethren the children of Israel, ye shall not rule one over another with rigour."

Since it seems US leaders are not as concerned with hiding their real reasons for sending the US military off to war in 2018 as they were in at the start of this century, perhaps Americans are now more like the Eloi people in H.G. Wells' The Time Machine: passive to the point of blindly walking or marching to their deaths.

Israel needs to take the advice of Albert Einstein, who said, "Should we be unable to find a way to honest cooperation and honest pacts with the Arabs, then we have learned absolutely nothing during our 2,000 years of suffering and deserve all that will come to us."

Albert Einstein also touched on the reason there is so much violence in regards to Israel: Judaism. On his visit to Jerusalem on February 3, 1923, Einstein watched religious Jews praying at the Western Wall. Einstein wrote of this, "Where dull-witted clansmen of our tribe were praying aloud, their faces turned to the wall, their bodies swaying to and fro. A pathetic sight of men with a past but without a future." Unfortunately, now those "dull-witted clansmen" who rely on the ungodly teachings in the Hebrew Bible for direction in their lives and for Israel are practicing ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people, and are in control of very real nuclear, chemical and biological weapons of mass destruction as well as a growing fleet of submarines that can deliver them to almost any place on Earth.

