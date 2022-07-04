 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/4/22

Pondering July 4th, the American Flag, Our National Anthem, and Big-Box Stores

By   1 comment
Author 83652
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Lisa Arnold

July 4th Fireworks
July 4th Fireworks
(Image by Lisa Arnold)   Details   DMCA
The American flag, and "The Star Spangled Banner" that celebrates it, are treasured reminders of what this nation has stood for - truth, justice, freedom.

But now it is time for a new flag - one that reflects who we are in 2022. Picture this: A press conference at which President Biden reveals the new flag's design. And what better day to present it than July 4th? The President, a man of the people, goes to a traditional site of daytime July 4th activity - a big box store; against this backdrop, he unveils our new flag, whose bar code design better represents the soul of our nation than does the Stars and Stripes model.

A new flag requires new lyrics for the National Anthem:

Oh say can you see

Through the smog and the blight

What so proudly some hail

While the others are screaming?


Whose black thick and thin bars

Promise prices that bite

To maxed out consumers

Still so gallantly dreaming?


Drug prices on a tear,

Supremes destroy our air:

Our soul's best rendered

By the new flag that's there


Oh say is that new-fangled banner for sale

In the land where shipping's free

And where you shouldn't inhale?

Rate It | View Ratings

Lisa Arnold Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For 25 years, Lisa has worked for and with nonprofits, sharing her expertise in organizing, fund raising, and community outreach. Organizing: Lisa has worked as a community, tenant, and labor organizer, on both local-level and statewide (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Personal Responsibility Deniers, Moochers, Takers, Self-Proclaimed Victims, Welfare Queens, Public Teat Suckers, Unite!

The Sequester Saga - Why We Need "Entitlement Reform" Reform (and How to Do It)

"Give Me Your Tired " Masses Yearning To Be Free," Blah, Blah, Blah

Protests can be so unseemly

See if you can tell which parts of this story are true and which are fiction

2019 - The Year The Grinch Really Did Steal Christmas

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lisa Arnold

Become a Fan
Author 83652
(Member since Nov 13, 2012), 2 fans, 14 articles, 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Why do we celebrate July 4th with discounts on appliances and electronics?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 4, 2022 at 8:24:59 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 