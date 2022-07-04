Pondering July 4th, the American Flag, Our National Anthem, and Big-Box Stores

Exclusive to OpEd News: OpEdNews Op Eds 7/4/2022 at 8:24 AM EDT H2'ed 7/4/22



July 4th Fireworks

(Image by Lisa Arnold) Details DMCA



But now it is time for a new flag - one that reflects who we are in 2022. Picture this: A press conference at which President Biden reveals the new flag's design. And what better day to present it than July 4th? The President, a man of the people, goes to a traditional site of daytime July 4th activity - a big box store; against this backdrop, he unveils our new flag, whose bar code design better represents the soul of our nation than does the Stars and Stripes model.

A new flag requires new lyrics for the National Anthem:

Oh say can you see

Through the smog and the blight

What so proudly some hail

While the others are screaming?





Whose black thick and thin bars

Promise prices that bite

To maxed out consumers

Still so gallantly dreaming?





Drug prices on a tear,

Supremes destroy our air:

Our soul's best rendered

By the new flag that's there





Oh say is that new-fangled banner for sale

In the land where shipping's free

And where you shouldn't inhale?