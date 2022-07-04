Pondering July 4th, the American Flag, Our National Anthem, and Big-Box Stores

But now it is time for a new flag - one that reflects who we are in 2022. Picture this: A press conference at which President Biden reveals the new flag's design. And what better day to present it than July 4th? The President, a man of the people, goes to a traditional site of daytime July 4th activity - a big box store; against this backdrop, he unveils our new flag, whose bar code design better represents the soul of our nation than does the Stars and Stripes model.
A new flag requires new lyrics for the National Anthem:
Oh say can you see
Through the smog and the blight
What so proudly some hail
While the others are screaming?
Whose black thick and thin bars
Still so gallantly dreaming?
Our soul's best rendered
By the new flag that's there
Oh say is that new-fangled banner for sale
In the land where shipping's free