Exclusive to OpEdNews:
See if you can tell which parts of this story are true and which are fiction

By Lisa Arnold

(Image by SunOfErat/Wikimedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
We've all heard from Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that senators have been "literally under assault" by bands of angry women, who were "brushing up against us," and trained to "almost attack." During the Senate Judiciary Committee's Kavanaugh* hearings last week, bands of two - sometimes even three - women would block senators from using elevators for as long as maybe a minute; and protesters would interrupt the hearing - before being immediately removed by security and arrested.

But that's not all. We have an uncorroborated report that a senator, who asked that his name be withheld for safety reasons, commented, "It's shocking! Women shouting, 'Shame! Shame!' at our sham show of due diligence." Said another, "My life has been shattered. As I told one of my security team, 'Imagine having to look over your shoulder all the time!'"

Men: They are coming for you, your father, your brother, and your son. What can you do about this?

First, brace yourself: These angry women are seemingly everywhere - picking up groceries on the way home from work and before picking up the kids at day care; cooking dinner, then helping the kids with homework, doing a load of laundry and picking up around the house; doing holiday shopping; and more.

Second, when confronting mob-women, tread lightly. We don't know what triggers their fury, although we are starting to assemble some theories, based on recent incidents on Capitol Hill that have apparently irked the ladies. For example, when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified about being sexually assaulted by Brett But-I-Went-to-Yale! Kavanaugh*, the GOP did not believe her, she was publicly mocked, her testimony and story were publicly misrepresented, she has been unable to return home due to death threats, and -- with no hint of irony - she was told she is ruining a man's life; Senator Grassley described Dr. Ford as "attractive" and "pleasing"; President Trump and his senators referred to protesters (most of them, women) as "clowns," "rude," "screamers," "mobs," and more; Senator Hatch explained that women are not on the Judiciary Committee because "it's a lot of work -- maybe they don't want to do it"; President Trump told a female reporter, "I know you are not thinking - you never do"; Brett Kavanaugh* tried to bully Senator Amy Klobuchar during his confirmation hearing; Senator Hatch dismissively waved off two women protesters after telling them to "grow up" ... you get the idea.

One theory suggested by these incidents and women's response to them is this: Women don't like the misogynistic behavior of Brett Kavanaugh*, President Trump, his senators, and other, like-minded men. (However, we will never have enough corroborating evidence of this, so feel free to dismiss it out-of-hand.)

For now, the best advice to men is this: Take the stairs. To women and allies: Remind your friends (especially in states with tight House or Senate races) to vote, offer helpful candidate information (e.g. "Did you know that Ted Cruz voted against the Violence Against Women Act?"), and suggest they drive voters-who-need-a-ride to the polls.

In the next issue: What to do when an elevator-screamer brushes up against you.

*All the pundits are saying that from here on out, Brett Kavaugh* will always have an asterisk after his name, which seems like a good practice to adopt.

 

For 25 years, Lisa has worked for and with nonprofits, sharing her expertise in organizing, fund raising, and community outreach. Organizing: Lisa has worked as a community, tenant, and labor organizer, on both local-level and statewide
 

Lisa Arnold

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 13, 2012)


  New Content

The more things change ... In response to the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearing, chapters of the Women's Action Coalition (WAC), a direct action organizing, women's rights organization, sprung up around the U.S. The Chicago chapter, in which I was active, organized a protest to call attention to domestic violence. We made three-sided "coffins" of plywood to commemorate women who had been murdered by their abusers and held a mock funeral procession through the downtown area. The Chicago Tribune ran a photo of a law enforcement official inspecting our "coffins," with a caption explaining that he was looking for hidden bombs. There was no accompanying story.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:00:51 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


  New Content

I'll say it out loud: "If people are going to make awkward, sweaty jokes about teenagers having sex, those who support abortion rights should talk about the help they'd offer their pregnant daughters just as openly ,"

Then there is this: The Seismic Power of Women's Rage - The Atlantic

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 10:12:32 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


  New Content

"For the first time, a whole nation of women are being triggered at once, and they're not afraid to speak" as Lissa Harris says so well in Medium, and, also at Medium, do not miss:When the Muzzle Comes Off -- The Cut --

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 10:14:32 PM

BFalcon

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

No Senator can be elected if 70% of women voters vote for the other candidate.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 2:47:41 AM

Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 25, 2011)


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

There are machines that can make up big deficits, and don't forget how the politicians do so much of the public's business in private.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 3:49:22 PM

BFalcon

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Reply to Carol Jackson:   New Content

Don't tell me that, not important.

Unfortunately the women of Dakota will not vote for Heidi Heitkamp in numbers that they should.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 5:34:31 PM

Lois Gagnon
(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


  New Content

Don't presume there are no misogynists in the Democratic Party. Some of us remember Joe Biden throwing Anita Hill under the bus.


It will take more than voting to overcome the war on women in this country just like it will take more than voting to overcome all the other problems of entrenched power.


Democracy is in the streets.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 12:50:50 AM

Lisa Arnold

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 13, 2012)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Don't presume I am presuming - I remember Biden's handling of the whole thing very well - haven't forgotten it! Totally agree with you that voting isn't enough - democracy is in the streets!

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 3:19:34 AM

